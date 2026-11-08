IN THE MOVIE industry, there are two competing storylines. The darker one —call it old Hollywood—will prevail this week when Skydance, the newly formed combination of Paramount and Warner Bros, issues its first earnings report on November 9th. Like the results of other media giants, such as Netflix, it is likely to be a tale of attrition and job cuts, glossed over by promises of big hits to come. The other storyline—call it new Hollywood—is less well known and more upbeat. It is made on YouTube.
YouTube’s dominance has Hollywood running scared
SummaryStudios and streamers alike are struggling to respond to its success
IN THE MOVIE industry, there are two competing storylines. The darker one —call it old Hollywood—will prevail this week when Skydance, the newly formed combination of Paramount and Warner Bros, issues its first earnings report on November 9th. Like the results of other media giants, such as Netflix, it is likely to be a tale of attrition and job cuts, glossed over by promises of big hits to come. The other storyline—call it new Hollywood—is less well known and more upbeat. It is made on YouTube.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More