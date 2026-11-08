YouTube’s dominance has Hollywood running scared

To glimpse it, your correspondent travelled to an unmarked building in the Hollywood hinterland of Burbank, home to the new 32,000 square-feet studio of Smosh, a YouTube comedy channel as old as the video platform itself. The precise whereabouts are kept secret to deter over-zealous fans. Suffice to say, it is not glitzy. Similarly, Smosh’s comedy has less polish than prestige TV. Yet it is a YouTube sensation. Smosh has more than 45m followers across its channels, revenue that has grown fivefold in the past three years and a headcount that has tripled to 100, says Alessandra Catanese, its boss. “I’ve been making this joke lately, but I’m totally serious. Paramount, Disney and Netflix: their layoffs are our draft,” she says.