YouTube’s dominance has Hollywood running scared

IN THE MOVIE industry, there are two competing storylines. The darker one —call it old Hollywood—will prevail this week when Skydance, the newly formed combination of Paramount and Warner Bros, issues its first earnings report on November 9th. Like the results of other media giants, such as Netflix, it is likely to be a tale of attrition and job cuts, glossed over by promises of big hits to come. The other storyline—call it new Hollywood—is less well known and more upbeat. It is made on YouTube.