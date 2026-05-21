You’ve landed your first job. Now don’t sink your career before it starts.

Trading your mortarboard for a company badge is exciting. Just make sure your first job after college is the starting point, not the high point, in a satisfying career.
If you’re a new graduate, you were about 6 years old when a basketball player named Tyreke Evans won the NBA’s rookie-of-the-year award with stats comparable to Michael Jordan’s and LeBron James’s in their debut seasons. You’ve likely forgotten, or never heard of, Evans because injuries, a leaguewide lockout and a two-year drug suspension derailed his promising career.
Flaming out at your first desk job probably wouldn’t carry as much public scrutiny. Then again, it wouldn’t come with millions of dollars to fall back on, either. Better to make strategic decisions early and plan for the day when something in or out of your control goes wrong.