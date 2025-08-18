Zelensky heads back to Washington under pressure From Putin

One point of pressure Zelensky won’t be able to count on is the prospect of intensified U.S. economic leverage on Moscow in the near term. Before the Alaska summit with Putin on Friday, Trump said there would be “very severe consequences" if the Russian leader didn’t agree to end the war. But after the Russian leader balked at a cease-fire, Trump said he would try to forge a finished peace agreement and might not need to think about whether to impose additional sanctions for two or three weeks.