Zelensky says China is helping Russia undermine a peace summit on Ukraine

SINGAPORE—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused China of pressuring countries to boycott a peace conference he’s promoting in Switzerland later this month and warned that Beijing’s support for Russian President Vladimir Putin will only prolong the war.
“Using Chinese influence, using Chinese diplomats, Russia is doing everything to disrupt the summit. Regrettably, such a big, independent country as China has become an instrument in Putin’s hands," Zelensky said Sunday in Singapore.
The Ukrainian leader, who is trying to rally international support behind his demands that Russia withdraw from occupied areas of Ukraine, visited the island-state over the weekend to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference.
Representatives of more than 100 nations are expected to attend the peace summit in the city of Lucerne on June 15-16. They include heads of states and governments from most Western nations, though it isn’t clear whether President Biden—who will be in Italy for a meeting of Group of Seven leaders just before—will come.
Russia hasn’t been invited to the conference in Switzerland and has denounced the event as an effort to isolate it. China’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that Beijing wouldn’t participate in the Swiss gathering because any peace conference “should be endorsed by both Russia and Ukraine, with the equal participation of all countries."
There is little chance the peace conference brings about an end to the war in the near term, given that Moscow has shown no tangible signs it is willing to stop the fight and Ukraine is still hopeful of expelling Russian troops from the nearly one-fifth of its territory that remains occupied.
Its organizers instead largely hope to hammer out a common position that could provide a basis for talks in the future, and to tackle immediate issues such as the security of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, food exports and the future of thousands of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.
Ukraine also seeks to use the talks to rally support from the developing world, where outrage has grown over the West’s perceived double standards during the Israeli military campaign that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza. Ukraine invited Israel and Palestine, which it recognizes as a state, to the conference in Switzerland, and Zelensky in Singapore reiterated his support for a two-state solution in the Middle East.
China’s participation in any successful peace talks is considered crucial, because Russia has grown increasingly dependent on its giant neighbor economically, politically and technologically—especially as U.S.-led sanctions imposed in 2022 cut it off from the global financial system.
Unlike at the Shangri-La conference last year, where Chinese and Ukrainian defense ministers met for bilateral talks, there were no official contacts between Ukraine and the large Chinese delegation that participated in this weekend’s event.
Uniformed Chinese representatives who attended in large numbers other speeches at Shangri-La were absent during Zelensky’s address to the conference Sunday.
Chinese delegates made an effort to avoid even an accidental encounter with the Ukrainian team at the Shangri-La venue, and told their Singaporean hosts that they would not attend a Saturday dinner for delegates should Zelensky be there, according to a person familiar with the event.
Calls to the Chinese Defense Ministry outside of business hours went unanswered. China’s Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ukraine’s president had no plans to attend the dinner and instead spent the evening in bilateral talks with the presidents of Indonesia and Timor Leste, as well as a U.S. congressional delegation. He also discussed U.S. military assistance in Sunday’s meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
All in all, Zelensky said Sunday, there have been no substantive contacts between his government and Beijing since he held a phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in April 2023. Putin visited China on a two-day trip last month, a move meant to highlight the expanding cooperation between the two powers and their joint opposition to the American-dominated world order.
China’s Defense Minister Dong Jun, who spoke in Singapore earlier Sunday, reiterated that Beijing doesn’t provide weapons to either party of the war in Ukraine.
“On the Ukraine crisis, China has been promoting peace talks with a responsible attitude," he said. “We have put strict controls on the export of dual-use items, and have never done anything to fan the flames. We stand firmly on the side of peace and dialogue."
Zelensky said that, though Xi had promised during their conversation not to sell weapons to Russia, Russia’s military has benefited from components that come from China.
“We have received signals from many intelligence services, including the Ukrainian one, that some things, somehow, end up in the Russian Federation market via China," Zelensky said. Russian missiles and other weapons, however, also include parts from other countries, including those in the West, he added.
“Chinese support for Russia would make the war longer," the Ukrainian president cautioned, “and that is bad for the entire world."
Chun Han Wong contributed to this article.