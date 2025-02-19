Zelensky says Trump needs ‘more truth’ after claims Ukraine started the war
SummaryThe Ukrainian president’s comments are his sharpest yet in response to Trump’s criticisms of his leadership and courting of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
KYIV, Ukraine—President Volodymyr Zelensky said President Trump was repeating Russian propaganda points after the U.S. leader said Ukraine started the war and that Zelensky had lost Ukrainians’ support.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more