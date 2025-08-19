Zelensky survives another episode of the Trump show
America hints at providing security guarantees for Ukraine
“I CAN’T BELIEVE it," said Donald Trump, America’s president, as he greeted Volodymyr Zelensky, his Ukrainian counterpart, outside the White House on August 18th. “I love it." Mr Trump was referring to Mr Zelensky’s decision to bow to American pressure and wear a suit-like garment to the meeting, an issue that had contributed to an acrimonious blow-up in the Oval Office in February. It was a promising start to a pivotal summit, with a clutch of European leaders waiting in the wings to join the talks.