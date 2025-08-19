Zelensky survives another episode of the Trump show

On substantive matters, both men deflected the hard questions, at least in public. Mr Trump said that he had indirectly spoken to Mr Putin prior to the meeting and that he would call the Russian president afterwards to arrange a trilateral meeting—one that Mr Zelensky said he would welcome. Mr Trump explained why he had changed his mind on the question of a ceasefire, which he said was no longer needed: it could “disadvantage" one side, he suggested. “We’re not talking about a two-year peace, and then we end up in this mess again. We’re going to make sure that everything’s good." In his later meeting with European leaders, Mr Trump acknowledged that leaders would “need to discuss…possible exchanges of territory." But that seemed to stop well short of dictating such swaps, as has been feared.