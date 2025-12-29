PALM BEACH, Fla.—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seeking to persuade President Trump to more forcefully back a proposed peace agreement that includes security guarantees and would convert contested territory with Russia into a demilitarized free economic zone.
Zelensky to push Trump on peace deal amid latest Russian attacks
SummaryThe two leaders were set to meet Sunday at Mar-a-Lago to advance a 20-point plan to end the war in Ukraine.
