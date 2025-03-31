Zelensky, Trump and Putin may all have done a U-turn on elections in Ukraine
Summary
- Preparations are under way for a presidential vote, though many doubt they can be done in wartime
THE PREMIERE on February 28th of a new staging of “Macbeth" at the venerable Franko theatre in Kyiv was initially eclipsed by the diplomatic disaster unfolding the same day between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump in the White House. Since then the production has become the talk of the city’s elite. Ivan Urivsky, the director, says he decided to put on the tragedy after sensing a change in the country’s mood since Mr Trump’s election four months earlier. He had wanted to stage “Midsummer Night’s Dream", a comedy, he says: “But you can’t do theatre without thinking about politics, war or the people watching." His viewers are drawing parallels between Shakespeare’s characters and current events. For some, Macbeth resembles the bloodthirsty dictator in Moscow. For others the story of ambition, power and treachery feels closer to home.