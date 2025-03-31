Zelensky, Trump and Putin may all have done a U-turn on elections in Ukraine

Petro Poroshenko, the leader of the largest opposition party and a sworn foe of Mr Zelensky, predicts elections could come “any time from August to October". He claims the campaign started, in fact, with Mr Zelensky’s controversial decision to place him under sanctions in February. The move was reportedly linked to his long-running trial for alleged treason, but some believe that Mr Poroshenko’s trip to America in early February—where he met with some of Mr Trump’s people—lit the fuse. The former president says Mr Zelensky’s aides warned him not to go, but ascribed this to their “schizophrenia...and paranoia". The sanctions were meant to do two things, he continues: rule out his candidacy, and warn off Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s former top general and the one man with a good chance of beating Mr Zelensky should he decide to run. A senior government source privately says Mr Poroshenko “both overestimates and underestimates his importance". The former president does not represent any serious threat, but Mr Zelensky’s venomous dislike of Mr Poroshenko speeded up the sanctions decision.