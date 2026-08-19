Zelensky’s Leadership Comes Under Biggest Threat Since War Began

Ukraine’s ousted defense minister has triggered the biggest challenge to Volodymyr Zelensky’s hold on the presidency since Russia’s full-scale invasion, calling for wartime elections and warning that Ukrainian democracy is imperiled.
Mykhailo Fedorov, whose dismissal last month prompted antigovernment protests, lambasted Ukraine’s leadership and what he called a lack of democratic process in the country, in a video address urging wide-scale reforms to root out corruption, excessive bureaucracy and cronyism.