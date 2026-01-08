18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,745 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,030 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Agra is priced around ₹ 1,39,660 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

Gold Rate in Agra FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Agra? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Agra stands at ₹12,803 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Agra? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,966 per gram in the Agra market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Agra? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Agra, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,592 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,636 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Agra? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Agra requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,272 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,184 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Agra? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Agra, you would spend approximately ₹4,60,908 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,776 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Agra? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,030 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,660 in Agra.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Agra? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Agra. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Agra subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Agra are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Agra in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Agra typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Agra above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Agra, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.