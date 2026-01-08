Current Gold Prices in Ambur: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Ambur is priced around ₹ 1,39,740 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,100 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,805 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,480.50
|₹ 10,506.75
|-26.25
|8
|₹ 83,844.00
|₹ 84,054.00
|-210.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,805.00
|₹ 1,05,067.50
|-262.50
|100
|₹ 10,48,050.00
|₹ 10,50,675.00
|-2,625.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,810.00
|₹ 12,842.00
|-32.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,480.00
|₹ 1,02,736.00
|-256.00
|10
|₹ 1,28,100.00
|₹ 1,28,420.00
|-320.00
|100
|₹ 12,81,000.00
|₹ 12,84,200.00
|-3,200.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,974.00
|₹ 14,009.00
|-35.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,792.00
|₹ 1,12,072.00
|-280.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,740.00
|₹ 1,40,090.00
|-350.00
|100
|₹ 13,97,400.00
|₹ 14,00,900.00
|-3,500.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,26,898.00
|₹ 1,38,471.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,27,020.00
|₹ 1,38,582.50
|30 days
|₹ 1,25,699.67
|₹ 1,37,135.00
|60 days
|₹ 1,21,656.50
|₹ 1,32,716.83
|90 days
|₹ 1,19,589.21
|₹ 1,30,460.43
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,579.72
|₹ 1,18,453.66
|1 year
|₹ 96,381.44
|₹ 1,05,144.72
|2 years
|₹ 81,624.44
|₹ 89,043.08
|3 years
|₹ 71,723.82
|₹ 78,242.58
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,24,900.00
|₹ 1,36,250.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,28,100.00
|₹ 1,39,740.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,28,420.00 (7 January)
|₹ 1,40,090.00 (7 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,24,500.00 (2 January)
|₹ 1,36,240.00 (2 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|2.56%
|2.56%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,900.00
|₹ 1,30,790.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,26,100.00
|₹ 1,37,560.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,30,300.00 (30 December)
|₹ 1,42,140.00 (30 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,19,900.00 (1 December)
|₹ 1,30,790.00 (1 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.17%
|5.18%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,110.00
|₹ 1,23,390.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,910.00
|₹ 1,30,800.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,910.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,30,800.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,910.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,22,080.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.01%
|6.01%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,08,631.00
|₹ 1,18,511.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,13,110.00
|₹ 1,23,390.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,22,031.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,33,121.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,08,631.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,18,511.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.12%
|4.12%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,211.00
|₹ 1,04,961.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,07,031.00
|₹ 1,16,761.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,07,031.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,761.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,211.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,04,961.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|11.25%
|11.24%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,711.00
|₹ 1,00,041.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,221.00
|₹ 1,04,971.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,221.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,04,971.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,511.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,831.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.92%
|4.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,161.00
|₹ 97,271.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,131.00
|₹ 1,00,511.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,831.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,361.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,161.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,271.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,221.00
|₹ 97,331.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,311.00
|₹ 97,431.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,221.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,701.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,211.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,321.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,761.00
|₹ 97,921.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,231.00
|₹ 97,341.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,331.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,631.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,111.00 (16 May)
|₹ 93,941.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,281.00
|₹ 91,941.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,831.00
|₹ 98,001.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,931.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,381.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,261.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,741.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.59%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,611.00
|₹ 86,851.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,611.00
|₹ 91,211.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,621.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,221.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,411.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,631.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,331.00
|₹ 84,361.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,111.00
|₹ 87,391.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,781.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,121.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,061.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,061.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,111.00
|₹ 77,571.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,131.00
|₹ 83,051.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,131.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,051.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,111.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,571.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.06%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Ambur stands at ₹12,810 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,974 per gram in the Ambur market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Ambur, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,688 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,720 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Ambur requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,440 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,376 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Ambur, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,160 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,064 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,100 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,740 in Ambur.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Ambur. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Ambur are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Ambur typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Ambur, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.