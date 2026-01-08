Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K) Amritsar, known for its spiritual heritage and vibrant culture, also holds gold in high regard, especially during festivals like Baisakhi and the wedding season. Gold buying is deeply rooted in the traditions of the city, often symbolising prosperity and family legacy. Amritsar also benefits from a flourishing tourist economy, which also fuels gold demand in the city. To cater to this, Amritsar has a mix of leading jewellery showrooms and trusted local artisans, offering designs for both modern and traditional buyers. Hall Bazaar and Katra Sufaid are some of the prominent areas for purchasing gold in the city.
Current Gold Prices in Amritsar: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Amritsar is priced around ₹ 1,39,810 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,180 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,857 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,485.75
|₹ 10,436.25
|49.50
|8
|₹ 83,886.00
|₹ 83,490.00
|396.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,857.50
|₹ 1,04,362.50
|495.00
|100
|₹ 10,48,575.00
|₹ 10,43,625.00
|4,950.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,818.00
|₹ 12,758.00
|60.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,544.00
|₹ 1,02,064.00
|480.00
|10
|₹ 1,28,180.00
|₹ 1,27,580.00
|600.00
|100
|₹ 12,81,800.00
|₹ 12,75,800.00
|6,000.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,981.00
|₹ 13,915.00
|66.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,848.00
|₹ 1,11,320.00
|528.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,810.00
|₹ 1,39,150.00
|660.00
|100
|₹ 13,98,100.00
|₹ 13,91,500.00
|6,600.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,26,027.00
|₹ 1,37,456.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,327.00
|₹ 1,37,783.00
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,987.67
|₹ 1,36,322.67
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,940.67
|₹ 1,31,905.83
|90 days
|₹ 1,19,059.78
|₹ 1,29,856.11
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,342.56
|₹ 1,18,170.00
|1 year
|₹ 96,354.63
|₹ 1,05,095.40
|2 years
|₹ 80,937.87
|₹ 88,734.28
|3 years
|₹ 69,918.67
|₹ 79,180.10
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,960.00
|₹ 1,35,200.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,28,180.00
|₹ 1,39,810.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,28,180.00 (8 January)
|₹ 1,39,810.00 (8 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,960.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,200.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.40%
|3.41%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,310.00
|₹ 1,30,130.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,25,160.00
|₹ 1,36,510.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,770.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,540.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,960.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,750.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.90%
|4.90%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,320.00
|₹ 1,23,600.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,320.00
|₹ 1,30,140.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,320.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,30,140.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,670.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,800.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.29%
|5.29%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,860.00
|₹ 1,17,650.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,670.00
|₹ 1,21,800.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,910.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,980.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,860.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,650.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.53%
|3.53%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,390.00
|₹ 1,05,140.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,910.00
|₹ 1,16,610.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,910.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,610.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,390.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,05,140.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.91%
|10.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,890.00
|₹ 1,00,220.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,400.00
|₹ 1,05,150.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,400.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,05,150.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,690.00 (2 August)
|₹ 1,00,010.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,340.00
|₹ 97,450.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,310.00
|₹ 1,00,690.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 94,010.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,540.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,340.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,450.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.32%
|3.32%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,400.00
|₹ 97,510.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,490.00
|₹ 97,610.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,400.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,880.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,390.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,500.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,940.00
|₹ 98,080.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,410.00
|₹ 97,520.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,510.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,810.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,290.00 (16 May)
|₹ 94,120.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.57%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,460.00
|₹ 92,120.00
|30 April
|₹ 90,010.00
|₹ 98,180.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,110.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,410.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,440.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,920.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.57%
|6.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,790.00
|₹ 87,030.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,790.00
|₹ 91,390.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,800.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,400.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,590.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,810.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.01%
|5.01%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,510.00
|₹ 84,540.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,290.00
|₹ 87,570.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,960.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,300.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,240.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,240.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,290.00
|₹ 77,750.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,310.00
|₹ 83,230.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,310.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,230.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,290.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,750.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.04%
|7.05%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Amritsar stands at ₹12,818 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,981 per gram in the Amritsar market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Amritsar, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,772 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,816 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Amritsar requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,632 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,544 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Amritsar, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,448 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,316 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,180 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,810 in Amritsar.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Amritsar. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Amritsar are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Amritsar typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Amritsar, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.