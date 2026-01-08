Gold Rate in Amritsar Today:

Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K) Amritsar, known for its spiritual heritage and vibrant culture, also holds gold in high regard, especially during festivals like Baisakhi and the wedding season. Gold buying is deeply rooted in the traditions of the city, often symbolising prosperity and family legacy. Amritsar also benefits from a flourishing tourist economy, which also fuels gold demand in the city. To cater to this, Amritsar has a mix of leading jewellery showrooms and trusted local artisans, offering designs for both modern and traditional buyers. Hall Bazaar and Katra Sufaid are some of the prominent areas for purchasing gold in the city.