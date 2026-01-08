18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,800 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,880 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Aurangabad is priced around ₹ 1,38,400 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

As of the latest data:

Gold Rate in Aurangabad for 10 gm 24 Carat is ₹ -

The rupee’s decline and what it means for your investment portfolio

Gold Rate in Aurangabad FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Aurangabad? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Aurangabad stands at ₹12,688 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Aurangabad? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,840 per gram in the Aurangabad market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Aurangabad? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Aurangabad, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,080 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,256 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Aurangabad? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Aurangabad requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,512 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,160 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Aurangabad? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Aurangabad, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,768 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,240 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Aurangabad? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,880 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,400 in Aurangabad.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Aurangabad? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Aurangabad. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Aurangabad subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Aurangabad are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Aurangabad in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Aurangabad typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Aurangabad above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Aurangabad, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.