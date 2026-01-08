18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,745 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,030 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Ayodhya is priced around ₹ 1,39,660 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

As of the latest data:

Gold Rate in Ayodhya for 10 gm 24 Carat is ₹ -

The rupee’s decline and what it means for your investment portfolio

Gold Rate in Ayodhya FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Ayodhya? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Ayodhya stands at ₹12,803 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Ayodhya? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,966 per gram in the Ayodhya market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Ayodhya? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Ayodhya, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,592 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,636 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Ayodhya? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Ayodhya requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,272 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,184 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Ayodhya? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Ayodhya, you would spend approximately ₹4,60,908 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,776 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Ayodhya? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,030 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,660 in Ayodhya.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Ayodhya? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Ayodhya. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Ayodhya subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Ayodhya are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Ayodhya in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Ayodhya typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Ayodhya above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Ayodhya, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.