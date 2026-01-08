GoldSilver
Gold Rate in Bangalore: An In-Depth Analysis of 18 Karat, 22 Karat, and 24 Karat Gold Prices

Bangalore, known for its tech-savvy population and startup culture, also has a population who has affinity to gold. The gold rate in Bangalore varies daily, influenced by several factors including global trends and local demand. This article offers an in-depth look at gold prices in Bangalore, focusing on 18 carat, 22 carat, and 24 carat gold.

Current Gold Prices in Bangalore: 22 carat, and 24 carat

As of the latest data:

  • 24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Bangalore is priced around ₹ 1,38,370 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

  • 22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,850 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

  • 18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,777 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

Gold Rate Calculator

Gold Rate in Bangalore for 10gm 24 Carat is -

18K Gold Rate in Bangalore (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 10,377.75 10,420.50-42.75
8 83,022.00 83,364.00-342.00
10 1,03,777.50 1,04,205.00-427.50
100 10,37,775.00 10,42,050.00-4,275.00

22K Gold Rate in Bangalore (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 12,685.00 12,737.00-52.00
8 1,01,480.00 1,01,896.00-416.00
10 1,26,850.00 1,27,370.00-520.00
100 12,68,500.00 12,73,700.00-5,200.00

24K Gold Rate in Bangalore (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 13,837.00 13,894.00-57.00
8 1,10,696.00 1,11,152.00-456.00
10 1,38,370.00 1,38,940.00-570.00
100 13,83,700.00 13,89,400.00-5,700.00

Compare Average Gold Rate for 22K & 24K

Date22K24K
10 days1,25,705.001,37,123.00
20 days1,26,061.001,37,511.50
30 days1,24,740.331,36,071.00
60 days1,20,712.001,31,677.83
90 days1,18,841.721,29,639.94
180 days1,08,140.861,17,970.14
1 year96,161.971,04,903.23
2 years81,498.2288,902.64
3 years72,680.0779,283.67

Gold Rate in Bangalore for Last 14 Days (1 gram)

Date22K24K
Jan 7, 202612,754.00 (+55.00)13,911.00 (+60.00)
Jan 6, 202612,699.00 (+76.00)13,851.00 (+83.00)
Jan 5, 202612,623.00 (+145.00)13,768.00 (+158.00)
Jan 4, 202612,478.00 (-36.00)13,610.00 (-39.00)
Jan 3, 202612,514.00 (+105.00)13,649.00 (+114.00)
Jan 2, 202612,409.00 (+17.00)13,535.00 (+19.00)
Jan 1, 202612,392.00 (-120.00)13,516.00 (-131.00)
Dec 31, 202512,512.00 (-280.00)13,647.00 (-305.00)
Dec 30, 202512,792.00 (-180.00)13,952.00 (-197.00)
Dec 29, 202512,972.00 (-1.00)14,149.00 (-1.00)
Dec 28, 202512,973.00 (+109.00)14,150.00 (+119.00)
Dec 27, 202512,864.00 (+70.00)14,031.00 (+77.00)
Dec 26, 202512,794.00 (+30.00)13,954.00 (+32.00)
Dec 25, 202512,764.00 (+35.00)13,922.00 (+38.00)

Historical Price of Gold Rate in Bangalore

Date22K24K
1 January 1,23,750.00 1,34,990.00
8 January 1,26,850.00 1,38,370.00
Highest rate 1,27,370.00 (7 January) 1,38,940.00 (7 January)
Lowest rate 1,23,750.00 (1 January) 1,34,990.00 (1 January)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change2.51%2.50%
Date22K24K
1 December 1,19,100.00 1,29,920.00
31 December 1,24,950.00 1,36,300.00
Highest rate 1,29,560.00 (28 December) 1,41,330.00 (28 December)
Lowest rate 1,18,750.00 (10 December) 1,29,540.00 (10 December)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change4.91%4.91%
Date22K24K
1 November 1,13,110.00 1,23,390.00
30 November 1,19,110.00 1,29,930.00
Highest rate 1,19,110.00 (30 November) 1,29,930.00 (30 November)
Lowest rate 1,11,460.00 (6 November) 1,21,590.00 (6 November)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change5.30%5.30%
Date22K24K
1 October 1,07,675.00 1,17,465.00
31 October 1,11,460.00 1,21,590.00
Highest rate 1,21,725.00 (18 October) 1,32,795.00 (18 October)
Lowest rate 1,07,675.00 (1 October) 1,17,465.00 (1 October)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.52%3.51%
Date22K24K
1 September 96,205.00 1,04,955.00
30 September 1,06,725.00 1,16,425.00
Highest rate 1,06,725.00 (30 September) 1,16,425.00 (30 September)
Lowest rate 96,205.00 (1 September) 1,04,955.00 (1 September)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change10.93%10.93%
Date22K24K
1 August 91,705.00 1,00,035.00
31 August 96,215.00 1,04,965.00
Highest rate 96,215.00 (31 August) 1,04,965.00 (31 August)
Lowest rate 91,505.00 (2 August) 99,825.00 (2 August)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change4.92%4.93%
Date22K24K
1 July 89,155.00 97,265.00
31 July 92,125.00 1,00,505.00
Highest rate 93,825.00 (24 July) 1,02,355.00 (24 July)
Lowest rate 89,155.00 (1 July) 97,265.00 (1 July)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.33%3.33%
Date22K24K
1 June 89,215.00 97,325.00
30 June 89,305.00 97,425.00
Highest rate 93,215.00 (15 June) 1,01,695.00 (15 June)
Lowest rate 89,205.00 (2 June) 97,315.00 (2 June)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change0.10%0.10%
Date22K24K
1 May 89,755.00 97,915.00
31 May 89,225.00 97,335.00
Highest rate 91,325.00 (9 May) 99,625.00 (9 May)
Lowest rate 86,105.00 (16 May) 93,935.00 (16 May)
Trend Falling Falling
% Change-0.59%-0.59%
Date22K24K
1 April 84,275.00 91,935.00
30 April 89,825.00 97,995.00
Highest rate 92,925.00 (23 April) 1,01,375.00 (23 April)
Lowest rate 82,255.00 (9 April) 89,735.00 (9 April)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change6.59%6.59%
Date22K24K
1 March 79,605.00 86,845.00
31 March 83,605.00 91,205.00
Highest rate 83,615.00 (30 March) 91,215.00 (30 March)
Lowest rate 79,405.00 (4 March) 86,625.00 (4 March)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change5.02%5.02%
Date22K24K
1 February 77,325.00 84,355.00
28 February 80,105.00 87,385.00
Highest rate 80,775.00 (26 February) 88,115.00 (26 February)
Lowest rate 77,055.00 (4 February) 84,055.00 (4 February)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.60%3.59%
Date22K24K
1 January 71,105.00 77,565.00
31 January 76,125.00 83,045.00
Highest rate 76,125.00 (31 January) 83,045.00 (31 January)
Lowest rate 71,105.00 (1 January) 77,565.00 (1 January)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change7.06%7.07%

Historical Gold Price Trends in Bangalore

Gold prices in Bangalore have historically shown an upward trend, with notable spikes during global economic uncertainties. Analyzing these trends can help in predicting future price movements and making informed investment decisions.

Best Times to Buy Gold in Bangalore

For those looking to buy gold at the best rates in Bangalore, consider the following:

  • Off-Peak Seasons: Avoid purchasing during festivals and weddings when demand is high, as prices tend to rise.
  • Market Dips: Monitoring the market for dips in prices can help you buy at a lower rate.
  • Economic Stability: Gold prices are generally lower during stable economic periods, making it a good time to invest.

Gold Investment Options in Bangalore

For those looking to buy gold at the best rates in Bangalore, consider the following:

  • Off-Peak Seasons: Avoid purchasing during festivals and weddings when demand is high, as prices tend to rise.
  • Market Dips: Monitoring the market for dips in prices can help you buy at a lower rate.
  • Economic Stability: Gold prices are generally lower during stable economic periods, making it a good time to invest.

Gold Investment Options in Bangalore

Bangalore offers several options for gold investment:

  • Physical Gold: Buying jewelry, coins, or bars is a traditional form of investment. However, it involves risks like theft and storage issues.
  • Gold ETFs and Mutual Funds: These offer a modern, hassle-free way to invest in gold without the need for physical storage.
  • Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs): Issued by the Government of India, SGBs offer an interest rate along with price appreciation and are a secure investment option.
  • Digital Gold: Digital gold allows you to buy and store gold online in small denominations, providing convenience and flexibility.

How to Track Gold Prices in Bangalore

To make informed buying decisions, stay updated with the latest gold prices in Bangalore through:

  • Online Platforms: Websites like GoodReturns and Moneycontrol provide real-time updates on gold prices.
  • Bank Websites: Many banks offer up-to-date gold rates, especially those selling gold coins and bars.
  • Jewelry Stores: Reputed jewelers

How to Track Gold Prices in Bangalore (continued)

To make informed buying decisions, stay updated with the latest gold prices in Bangalore through:

  • Online Platforms: Websites like GoodReturns and Moneycontrol provide real-time updates on gold prices.
  • Bank Websites: Many banks offer up-to-date gold rates, especially those selling gold coins and bars.
  • Jewelry Stores: Reputable jewelers in Bangalore regularly update their gold rates. Visiting their websites or stores can give you the most accurate and current rates.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Compared to Other Cities

Gold rates in Bangalore can differ slightly from those in other Indian cities due to factors such as local demand, transportation costs, and regional taxes. However, the variations are usually minimal, making Bangalore’s gold market competitive.

Where to Buy Gold in Bangalore: Top Markets and Stores

Bangalore offers a variety of options for purchasing gold:

  • Commercial Street: Known for its array of jewelry stores, offering both traditional and modern designs.
  • Jayanagar: A popular shopping district with many reputable jewelry outlets.
  • M.G. Road: Home to several branded jewelry stores like Tanishq and Malabar Gold, providing certified gold products.
  • Digital Gold: Buying from reputable stores ensures quality and fair pricing.

Tips for Buying Gold in Bangalore

When buying gold in Bangalore, consider the following:

  • Verify Purity: Always insist on hallmarked gold to ensure you are getting what you pay for.
  • Negotiate Making Charges: Making charges can vary significantly between jewelers, so it’s worth negotiating to get the best deal.
  • Monitor Gold Prices: Keep an eye on gold rates to time your purchase when prices are favorable.
  • Choose Reputed Jewelers: Purchasing from reputable stores ensures quality and fair pricing.

Factors Influencing Gold Rate in Bangalore

The gold rate in Bangalore is influenced by several factors:

  • Global Market Trends: International gold prices affect the local rates in Bangalore, with global economic conditions and demand playing a major role.
  • Currency Exchange Rates: The value of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar is crucial in determining gold prices. A weaker rupee typically results in higher gold prices.
  • Local Demand and Supply: The gold rate in Bangalore fluctuates based on local demand, especially during festivals and wedding seasons.
  • Government Policies: Import duties, GST, and other regulatory measures by the government impact the cost of gold in Bangalore.
  • Inflation: As a hedge against inflation, gold prices usually rise when inflation rates increase.

Understanding Gold Purity: 18 carat, 22 carat, and 24 carat

Gold in Bangalore is available in various purities:

  • 24 carat Gold: International gold prices affect the local rates in Bangalore, with global economic conditions and demand playing a major role.
  • 22 carat Gold: Commonly used for jewelry, offering a good balance between purity and durability.
  • 18 carat Gold: Stronger and more affordable, this is ideal for intricate jewelry designs and daily wear.

Always ensure the gold you purchase is hallmarked, which certifies its purity and authenticity.

Conclusion

Understanding the gold rate in Bangalore is essential for anyone looking to buy, sell, or invest in gold. By tracking market trends, staying informed about local demand, and considering government policies, you can make smart and profitable decisions. This comprehensive guide equips you with all the information you need to navigate the gold market in Bangalore effectively.

Gold Rate in Bangalore FAQs

On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Bangalore stands at ₹12,685 per gram.

Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,837 per gram in the Bangalore market.

A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Bangalore, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,044 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,220 in 22 karat purity.

Buying 2 tolas of gold in Bangalore requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,440 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,088 for 24 karat variants.

To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Bangalore, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,660 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,132 for 24 karat gold.

As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,850 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,370 in Bangalore.

Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Bangalore. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Yes, all gold purchases in Bangalore are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Bangalore typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Bangalore, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.

Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.

