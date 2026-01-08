Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K)Gold has a special significance for the residents of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh. Given the royal heritage of the city of Bhopal, gold has long been seen as a symbol of wealth and tradition. Even in present-day Bhopal, gold finds its place in the lifestyle and culture of the residents of the city, not just in the form of jewellery during weddings and festivals but also as an investment. Like in other places, here too, gold prices are impacted by the demand and supply dynamics, currency exchange rate and geopolitical uncertainties. Before buying gold, it's important to check out the gold rate in Bhopal today to make the best decision.
Current Gold Prices in Bhopal: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Bhopal is priced around ₹ 1,39,720 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,090 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,790 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,479.00
|₹ 10,429.50
|49.50
|8
|₹ 83,832.00
|₹ 83,436.00
|396.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,790.00
|₹ 1,04,295.00
|495.00
|100
|₹ 10,47,900.00
|₹ 10,42,950.00
|4,950.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,809.00
|₹ 12,749.00
|60.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,472.00
|₹ 1,01,992.00
|480.00
|10
|₹ 1,28,090.00
|₹ 1,27,490.00
|600.00
|100
|₹ 12,80,900.00
|₹ 12,74,900.00
|6,000.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,972.00
|₹ 13,906.00
|66.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,776.00
|₹ 1,11,248.00
|528.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,720.00
|₹ 1,39,060.00
|660.00
|100
|₹ 13,97,200.00
|₹ 13,90,600.00
|6,600.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,937.00
|₹ 1,37,366.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,237.00
|₹ 1,37,693.00
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,897.67
|₹ 1,36,232.67
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,795.67
|₹ 1,31,757.17
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,939.84
|₹ 1,29,733.73
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,224.14
|₹ 1,18,053.20
|1 year
|₹ 96,238.95
|₹ 1,04,978.67
|2 years
|₹ 81,126.84
|₹ 88,505.83
|3 years
|₹ 70,044.71
|₹ 76,414.96
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,870.00
|₹ 1,35,110.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,28,090.00
|₹ 1,39,720.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,28,090.00 (8 January)
|₹ 1,39,720.00 (8 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,870.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,110.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.41%
|3.41%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,220.00
|₹ 1,30,040.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,25,070.00
|₹ 1,36,420.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,680.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,450.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,870.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,660.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,330.00
|₹ 1,23,610.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,230.00
|₹ 1,30,050.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,230.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,30,050.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,680.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,810.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.21%
|5.21%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,744.00
|₹ 1,17,534.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,680.00
|₹ 1,21,810.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,794.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,864.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,744.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,534.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.65%
|3.64%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,274.00
|₹ 1,05,024.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,794.00
|₹ 1,16,494.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,794.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,494.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,274.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,05,024.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.93%
|10.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,774.00
|₹ 1,00,104.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,284.00
|₹ 1,05,034.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,284.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,05,034.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,574.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,894.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,224.00
|₹ 97,334.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,194.00
|₹ 1,00,574.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,894.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,424.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,224.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,334.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,284.00
|₹ 97,394.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,374.00
|₹ 97,494.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,284.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,764.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,274.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,384.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,824.00
|₹ 97,964.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,294.00
|₹ 97,404.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,394.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,694.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,174.00 (16 May)
|₹ 94,004.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.57%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,344.00
|₹ 92,004.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,894.00
|₹ 98,064.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,994.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,394.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,324.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,804.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.58%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,674.00
|₹ 86,914.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,674.00
|₹ 91,274.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,684.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,284.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,474.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,694.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,394.00
|₹ 84,424.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,174.00
|₹ 87,454.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,844.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,184.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,124.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,124.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,174.00
|₹ 77,634.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,194.00
|₹ 83,114.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,194.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,114.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,174.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,634.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.05%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Bhopal stands at ₹12,809 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,972 per gram in the Bhopal market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Bhopal, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,664 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,708 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Bhopal requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,416 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,328 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Bhopal, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,124 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,992 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,090 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,720 in Bhopal.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Bhopal. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Bhopal are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Bhopal typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Bhopal, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.