Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar Today:

18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,717 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,770 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Bhubaneswar is priced around ₹ 1,38,290 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K)Gold holds significance for the residents of Bhubaneswar, as it is intertwined with the city's traditions, economy, and investment landscape. From weddings to religious ceremonies and rituals, gold has a sacred place in the city's customs. The gold industry in Bhubaneswar contributes meaningfully to the local economy.

Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Bhubaneswar? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Bhubaneswar stands at ₹12,677 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Bhubaneswar? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,829 per gram in the Bhubaneswar market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Bhubaneswar? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Bhubaneswar, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,65,948 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,124 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Bhubaneswar? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Bhubaneswar requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,248 for 22 karat and ₹3,31,896 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Bhubaneswar? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Bhubaneswar, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,372 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,97,844 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Bhubaneswar? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,770 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,290 in Bhubaneswar.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Bhubaneswar? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Bhubaneswar. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Bhubaneswar subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Bhubaneswar are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Bhubaneswar in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Bhubaneswar typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Bhubaneswar above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Bhubaneswar, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.