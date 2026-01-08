Gold Rate in Chandigarh Today:

Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K)Chandigarh, the beautiful and well-planned capital of Punjab and Haryana, is not just known for its lush greenery, urban design, and quality of life — it is also a growing centre for gold consumption in North India. The demand for gold in Chandigarh spans generations and styles. Whether you’re investing in gold bars or shopping for a bridal necklace, the city offers a host of trusted markets and jewellery showrooms. Apart from traditional gold investment options, the city is also witnessing demand for digital gold in the form of gold ETFs and digital gold.