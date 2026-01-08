Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K)Chandigarh, the beautiful and well-planned capital of Punjab and Haryana, is not just known for its lush greenery, urban design, and quality of life — it is also a growing centre for gold consumption in North India. The demand for gold in Chandigarh spans generations and styles. Whether you’re investing in gold bars or shopping for a bridal necklace, the city offers a host of trusted markets and jewellery showrooms. Apart from traditional gold investment options, the city is also witnessing demand for digital gold in the form of gold ETFs and digital gold.
Current Gold Prices in Chandigarh: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Chandigarh is priced around ₹ 1,39,710 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,080 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,782 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,478.25
|₹ 10,428.75
|49.50
|8
|₹ 83,826.00
|₹ 83,430.00
|396.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,782.50
|₹ 1,04,287.50
|495.00
|100
|₹ 10,47,825.00
|₹ 10,42,875.00
|4,950.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,808.00
|₹ 12,748.00
|60.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,464.00
|₹ 1,01,984.00
|480.00
|10
|₹ 1,28,080.00
|₹ 1,27,480.00
|600.00
|100
|₹ 12,80,800.00
|₹ 12,74,800.00
|6,000.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,971.00
|₹ 13,905.00
|66.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,768.00
|₹ 1,11,240.00
|528.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,710.00
|₹ 1,39,050.00
|660.00
|100
|₹ 13,97,100.00
|₹ 13,90,500.00
|6,600.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,927.00
|₹ 1,37,356.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,227.00
|₹ 1,37,683.00
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,887.67
|₹ 1,36,222.67
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,840.67
|₹ 1,31,808.33
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,975.98
|₹ 1,29,783.42
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,291.10
|₹ 1,18,120.43
|1 year
|₹ 96,320.27
|₹ 1,05,062.82
|2 years
|₹ 81,349.14
|₹ 88,735.98
|3 years
|₹ 72,622.44
|₹ 79,214.68
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,860.00
|₹ 1,35,100.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,28,080.00
|₹ 1,39,710.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,28,080.00 (8 January)
|₹ 1,39,710.00 (8 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,860.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,100.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.41%
|3.41%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,210.00
|₹ 1,30,030.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,25,060.00
|₹ 1,36,410.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,670.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,440.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,860.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,650.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,220.00
|₹ 1,23,500.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,220.00
|₹ 1,30,040.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,220.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,30,040.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,570.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,700.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.30%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,842.00
|₹ 1,17,632.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,570.00
|₹ 1,21,700.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,892.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,962.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,842.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,632.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.46%
|3.46%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,372.00
|₹ 1,05,122.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,892.00
|₹ 1,16,592.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,892.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,592.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,372.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,05,122.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.92%
|10.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,872.00
|₹ 1,00,202.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,382.00
|₹ 1,05,132.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,382.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,05,132.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,672.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,992.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,322.00
|₹ 97,432.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,292.00
|₹ 1,00,672.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,992.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,522.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,322.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,432.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,382.00
|₹ 97,492.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,472.00
|₹ 97,592.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,382.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,862.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,372.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,482.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,922.00
|₹ 98,062.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,392.00
|₹ 97,502.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,492.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,792.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,272.00 (16 May)
|₹ 94,102.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.57%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,442.00
|₹ 92,102.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,992.00
|₹ 98,162.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,092.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,542.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,422.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,902.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.57%
|6.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,772.00
|₹ 87,012.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,772.00
|₹ 91,372.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,782.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,382.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,572.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,792.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.01%
|5.01%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,492.00
|₹ 84,522.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,272.00
|₹ 87,552.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,942.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,292.00 (22 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,222.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,222.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,272.00
|₹ 77,732.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,292.00
|₹ 83,212.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,292.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,212.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,272.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,732.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.04%
|7.05%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Chandigarh stands at ₹12,808 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,971 per gram in the Chandigarh market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Chandigarh, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,652 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,696 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Chandigarh requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,392 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,304 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Chandigarh, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,088 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,956 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,080 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,710 in Chandigarh.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Chandigarh. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Chandigarh are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Chandigarh typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Chandigarh, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.