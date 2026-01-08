Latest Updates on Gold Rate In Chennai : 7 January 2026

According to the information available on bullions.co.in, the gold rate in Chennai today experienced a significant decline following weak global cues. At 1:45 PM, the 24-carat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,38,890 per 10 grams, quoting a discount of ₹770 per 10 grams. However, the silver rate today in Chennai is ₹2,55,530 per kg. This means the gold-silver ratio in Chennai is close to 54. This means the gold-silver ratio in Chennai is lower than the gold-silver ratio in the international market.

What does this gold-silver ratio mean?

Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said, "The gold-silver ratio in the Indian market is slightly lower than the international market. This means that gold and silver prices in India closely track those of COMEX gold and COMEX silver. As Indians are traditional investors in gold, this is the right time for them to invest in gold."



Factors Influencing Gold Rate in Chennai

There are many factors at play in determining gold prices in Chennai. These include:

Global Market Trends: The international gold prices play an important part in determining the gold rate in Chennai. Global events such as wars, natural disasters, trade barriers, and diplomatic tensions influence investor sentiment and international gold prices, which in turn impact domestic gold prices in Chennai.

The international gold prices play an important part in determining the gold rate in Chennai. Global events such as wars, natural disasters, trade barriers, and diplomatic tensions influence investor sentiment and international gold prices, which in turn impact domestic gold prices in Chennai. Currency Exchange Rates: The value of the rupee against the US dollar is an important factor in setting gold prices in India. A weaker rupee raises the cost of importing gold, thus increasing the cost of gold for the residents of Chennai.

The value of the rupee against the US dollar is an important factor in setting gold prices in India. A weaker rupee raises the cost of importing gold, thus increasing the cost of gold for the residents of Chennai. Local Demand and Supply: Demand for gold sees a spike during festive seasons like Pongal, while it may ease during other months. This has a very strong impact on gold prices.

Demand for gold sees a spike during festive seasons like Pongal, while it may ease during other months. This has a very strong impact on gold prices. Government Policy: The fiscal and economic policies of the government, such as those relating to GST, import duties, and regulations, have a bearing upon gold prices in Chennai.

The fiscal and economic policies of the government, such as those relating to GST, import duties, and regulations, have a bearing upon gold prices in Chennai. Inflation: Gold prices in Chennai, as in other parts of India, are influenced by inflation, as gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation. Rising inflation reduces the purchasing power of money, often prompting investors to turn to gold in order to preserve value.

Historical Gold Price Trends in Chennai

Gold prices in Chennai have seen an uptick over the past few years. This is due to various factors such as geopolitical tensions, trade wars, and central bank actions.

For instance, in 2025 alone, gold prices saw a sharp surge amid the imposition of tariffs globally by US President Donald Trump.

Best Times to Buy Gold in Chennai

The best time to buy gold in Chennai is generally outside the peak season.

During festivals such as Pongal or the wedding season, gold rates go up in Chennai.

Gold Investment Options in Chennai

Chennai offers various avenues for gold investment:

Physical Gold: Buying gold in the form of jewellery, coins, biscuits, or bars is the most common way in which people acquire this prized metal.

Buying gold in the form of jewellery, coins, biscuits, or bars is the most common way in which people acquire this prized metal. Gold ETFs and Mutual Funds: Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) allow users to invest in gold without the hassle of carrying or storing it in physical form.

Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) allow users to invest in gold without the hassle of carrying or storing it in physical form. Digital Gold: In this form of investment, people can buy and store gold online in small denominations, without having to physically take possession. However, investors must know that market regulator Sebi has said that investments in digital gold are outside its regulatory ambit and carry significant risks.

How to Track Gold Prices in Chennai?

To stay updated regarding the latest gold prices in Chennai, the following means can be used:

Online Platforms: Several websites provide continuous updates on gold price fluctuations. Sites such as Mint, GoodReturns, and other financial media outlets give real-time updates.

Several websites provide continuous updates on gold price fluctuations. Sites such as Mint, GoodReturns, and other financial media outlets give real-time updates. Bank Websites: Banks, especially those selling gold themselves, provide regular updates on changes in gold prices.

Banks, especially those selling gold themselves, provide regular updates on changes in gold prices. Jewellery Stores: To facilitate sales, jewellery shops also provide updated gold rates regularly.

Gold Rate in Chennai Compared to Other Cities

While the price of gold remains largely uniform across the country, the rate in Chennai may differ slightly from other cities due to local demand, regional taxes, and transportation costs.

However, these differences are generally minimal.

Where to Buy Gold in Chennai: Top Markets and Stores

A bustling metropolis, Chennai has several busy markets and established shops where gold can be purchased:

T Nagar: This area hosts one of the busiest markets in the city and has many prominent gold jewellery outlets.

This area hosts one of the busiest markets in the city and has many prominent gold jewellery outlets. Sowcarpet: A neighbourhood in the northern part of Chennai, known for its many established jewellery shops.

A neighbourhood in the northern part of Chennai, known for its many established jewellery shops. Anna Nagar: This area features reputed and modern brands such as Tanishq and Malabar Gold.

Tips for Buying Gold in Chennai

While buying gold in Chennai, it is important to be mindful of these tips:

Verify purity: Hallmarked gold is the best option when looking to ensure purity.

Negotiate making charges: Since making charges vary between stores, negotiating can help you save.

Monitor gold prices: Buy gold when prices align with your budget or show upward trends.

Choose trusted brands: Established jewellers are more likely to offer purity assurance and transparency.

Understanding Gold Purity: 18 Carat, 22 Carat, and 24 Carat

The purity and quality of gold are key components determining its price:

18 Carat Gold: Contains 75% gold and is often used for intricate designs.

Contains 75% gold and is often used for intricate designs. 22 Carat Gold: Slightly less pure but preferred for durable jewellery.

Slightly less pure but preferred for durable jewellery. 24 Carat Gold: This is pure gold with no alloy content, softer and shinier, and 99.9% pure in India.

Hallmark certification ensures authenticity and purity.

What to Do With Your Old Gold in Chennai?

Exchange: Many reputed jewellery shops exchange old jewellery for new with minor price adjustments.

Many reputed jewellery shops exchange old jewellery for new with minor price adjustments. Sell: If gold prices have appreciated, selling old jewellery can yield good returns.

If gold prices have appreciated, selling old jewellery can yield good returns. Reconfigure: Old gold pieces can be melted and refashioned into new designs, coins, or bars.

Lalitha Jewellery 11-Month Jewellery Purchase Scheme in Chennai

One of Chennai’s leading jewellery brands, Lalitha Jewellery, offers an 11-month purchase scheme allowing customers to pay for jewellery in instalments.

The scheme covers all value addition charges borne by the brand.

Customers can choose to calculate monthly payments by value or weight, protecting against rate fluctuations.

Discounts on making charges and gold value are also available.

Taxes on Sale of Gold in Chennai

When buying gold in Chennai, a 3% GST is applied, as is the case across India.

Half (1.5%) constitutes Central GST, and the other half is State GST.

Additionally, a 5% GST applies to jewellery making charges.

How to Identify 14-Carat Gold in Chennai?

14-carat gold contains 58.3% pure gold.

In Chennai and elsewhere in India, it is identified by a ‘14K’ hallmark or a ‘585’ stamp on the item.

Testing Methods:

Magnet Test: Gold is non-magnetic. However, 14K gold, containing other metals, may respond to magnets.

Gold is non-magnetic. However, 14K gold, containing other metals, may respond to magnets. Acid Test: Applying nitric acid helps confirm authenticity and purity.

Applying nitric acid helps confirm authenticity and purity. Water Test: Pure gold sinks in water, whereas lower purity gold may float.

These simple tests can help verify gold purity before purchase or sale.