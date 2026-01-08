GoldSilver
24 Carat
24 Carat22 Carat18 Carat

Gold Rate in Chennai Today

10g of 24k gold (99.9%)
139740-350.00

Gold Rate in Chennai: An In-Depth Analysis of 18 Karat, 22 Karat, and 24 Karat Gold Prices

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is known for its rich cultural heritage and love for gold. The city's gold rate is subject to various factors, both global and local, and understanding these can help buyers and investors make informed decisions. This article provides a detailed analysis of the gold prices in Chennai, focusing on the 18 carat, 22 carat, and 24 carat categories.

Current Gold Prices in Chennai: 22 carat, and 24 carat

As of the latest data:

  • 24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Chennai is priced around ₹ 1,39,740 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

  • 22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,100 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

  • 18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,805 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

Gold Rate Calculator

Gold Rate in Chennai for 10gm 24 Carat is -

18K Gold Rate in Chennai (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 10,480.50 10,506.75-26.25
8 83,844.00 84,054.00-210.00
10 1,04,805.00 1,05,067.50-262.50
100 10,48,050.00 10,50,675.00-2,625.00

22K Gold Rate in Chennai (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 12,810.00 12,842.00-32.00
8 1,02,480.00 1,02,736.00-256.00
10 1,28,100.00 1,28,420.00-320.00
100 12,81,000.00 12,84,200.00-3,200.00

24K Gold Rate in Chennai (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 13,974.00 14,009.00-35.00
8 1,11,792.00 1,12,072.00-280.00
10 1,39,740.00 1,40,090.00-350.00
100 13,97,400.00 14,00,900.00-3,500.00

Compare Average Gold Rate for 22K & 24K

Date22K24K
10 days1,26,898.001,38,471.00
20 days1,27,020.001,38,582.50
30 days1,25,699.671,37,135.00
60 days1,21,656.501,32,716.83
90 days1,19,589.211,30,460.43
180 days1,08,579.721,18,453.66
1 year96,381.441,05,144.72
2 years81,624.4489,043.08
3 years71,723.8278,242.58

Gold Rate in Chennai for Last 14 Days (1 gram)

Date22K24K
Jan 7, 202612,754.00 (+55.00)13,911.00 (+60.00)
Jan 6, 202612,699.00 (+76.00)13,851.00 (+83.00)
Jan 5, 202612,623.00 (+145.00)13,768.00 (+158.00)
Jan 4, 202612,478.00 (-36.00)13,610.00 (-39.00)
Jan 3, 202612,514.00 (+105.00)13,649.00 (+114.00)
Jan 2, 202612,409.00 (+17.00)13,535.00 (+19.00)
Jan 1, 202612,392.00 (-120.00)13,516.00 (-131.00)
Dec 31, 202512,512.00 (-280.00)13,647.00 (-305.00)
Dec 30, 202512,792.00 (-180.00)13,952.00 (-197.00)
Dec 29, 202512,972.00 (-1.00)14,149.00 (-1.00)
Dec 28, 202512,973.00 (+109.00)14,150.00 (+119.00)
Dec 27, 202512,864.00 (+70.00)14,031.00 (+77.00)
Dec 26, 202512,794.00 (+30.00)13,954.00 (+32.00)
Dec 25, 202512,764.00 (+35.00)13,922.00 (+38.00)

Historical Price of Gold Rate in Chennai

Date22K24K
1 January 1,24,900.00 1,36,250.00
8 January 1,28,100.00 1,39,740.00
Highest rate 1,28,420.00 (7 January) 1,40,090.00 (7 January)
Lowest rate 1,24,500.00 (2 January) 1,36,240.00 (2 January)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change2.56%2.56%
Date22K24K
1 December 1,19,900.00 1,30,790.00
31 December 1,26,100.00 1,37,560.00
Highest rate 1,30,300.00 (30 December) 1,42,140.00 (30 December)
Lowest rate 1,19,900.00 (1 December) 1,30,790.00 (1 December)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change5.17%5.18%
Date22K24K
1 November 1,13,110.00 1,23,390.00
30 November 1,19,910.00 1,30,800.00
Highest rate 1,19,910.00 (30 November) 1,30,800.00 (30 November)
Lowest rate 1,11,910.00 (6 November) 1,22,080.00 (6 November)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change6.01%6.01%
Date22K24K
1 October 1,08,631.00 1,18,511.00
31 October 1,13,110.00 1,23,390.00
Highest rate 1,22,031.00 (18 October) 1,33,121.00 (18 October)
Lowest rate 1,08,631.00 (1 October) 1,18,511.00 (1 October)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change4.12%4.12%
Date22K24K
1 September 96,211.00 1,04,961.00
30 September 1,07,031.00 1,16,761.00
Highest rate 1,07,031.00 (30 September) 1,16,761.00 (30 September)
Lowest rate 96,211.00 (1 September) 1,04,961.00 (1 September)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change11.25%11.24%
Date22K24K
1 August 91,711.00 1,00,041.00
31 August 96,221.00 1,04,971.00
Highest rate 96,221.00 (31 August) 1,04,971.00 (31 August)
Lowest rate 91,511.00 (2 August) 99,831.00 (2 August)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change4.92%4.93%
Date22K24K
1 July 89,161.00 97,271.00
31 July 92,131.00 1,00,511.00
Highest rate 93,831.00 (24 July) 1,02,361.00 (24 July)
Lowest rate 89,161.00 (1 July) 97,271.00 (1 July)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.33%3.33%
Date22K24K
1 June 89,221.00 97,331.00
30 June 89,311.00 97,431.00
Highest rate 93,221.00 (15 June) 1,01,701.00 (15 June)
Lowest rate 89,211.00 (2 June) 97,321.00 (2 June)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change0.10%0.10%
Date22K24K
1 May 89,761.00 97,921.00
31 May 89,231.00 97,341.00
Highest rate 91,331.00 (9 May) 99,631.00 (9 May)
Lowest rate 86,111.00 (16 May) 93,941.00 (16 May)
Trend Falling Falling
% Change-0.59%-0.59%
Date22K24K
1 April 84,281.00 91,941.00
30 April 89,831.00 98,001.00
Highest rate 92,931.00 (23 April) 1,01,381.00 (23 April)
Lowest rate 82,261.00 (9 April) 89,741.00 (9 April)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change6.59%6.59%
Date22K24K
1 March 79,611.00 86,851.00
31 March 83,611.00 91,211.00
Highest rate 83,621.00 (30 March) 91,221.00 (30 March)
Lowest rate 79,411.00 (4 March) 86,631.00 (4 March)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change5.02%5.02%
Date22K24K
1 February 77,331.00 84,361.00
28 February 80,111.00 87,391.00
Highest rate 80,781.00 (26 February) 88,121.00 (26 February)
Lowest rate 77,061.00 (4 February) 84,061.00 (4 February)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.59%3.59%
Date22K24K
1 January 71,111.00 77,571.00
31 January 76,131.00 83,051.00
Highest rate 76,131.00 (31 January) 83,051.00 (31 January)
Lowest rate 71,111.00 (1 January) 77,571.00 (1 January)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change7.06%7.06%

Gold Rate News

Premium

The rupee’s decline and what it means for your investment portfolio

The rupee’s decline and what it means for your investment portfolio

4 min read .03:52 PM IST
More From Gold News

Latest Updates on Gold Rate In Chennai : 7 January 2026

What does the gold-silver ratio signal?

According to the information available on bullions.co.in, the gold rate in Chennai today experienced a significant decline following weak global cues. At 1:45 PM, the 24-carat gold price in Chennai was 1,38,890 per 10 grams, quoting a discount of 770 per 10 grams. However, the silver rate today in Chennai is 2,55,530 per kg. This means the gold-silver ratio in Chennai is close to 54. This means the gold-silver ratio in Chennai is lower than the gold-silver ratio in the international market.
What does this gold-silver ratio mean?
Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said, "The gold-silver ratio in the Indian market is slightly lower than the international market. This means that gold and silver prices in India closely track those of COMEX gold and COMEX silver. As Indians are traditional investors in gold, this is the right time for them to invest in gold."

Factors Influencing Gold Rate in Chennai

There are many factors at play in determining gold prices in Chennai. These include:


  • Global Market Trends: The international gold prices play an important part in determining the gold rate in Chennai. Global events such as wars, natural disasters, trade barriers, and diplomatic tensions influence investor sentiment and international gold prices, which in turn impact domestic gold prices in Chennai.
  • Currency Exchange Rates: The value of the rupee against the US dollar is an important factor in setting gold prices in India. A weaker rupee raises the cost of importing gold, thus increasing the cost of gold for the residents of Chennai.
  • Local Demand and Supply: Demand for gold sees a spike during festive seasons like Pongal, while it may ease during other months. This has a very strong impact on gold prices.
  • Government Policy: The fiscal and economic policies of the government, such as those relating to GST, import duties, and regulations, have a bearing upon gold prices in Chennai.
  • Inflation: Gold prices in Chennai, as in other parts of India, are influenced by inflation, as gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation. Rising inflation reduces the purchasing power of money, often prompting investors to turn to gold in order to preserve value.

Historical Gold Price Trends in Chennai

Gold prices in Chennai have seen an uptick over the past few years. This is due to various factors such as geopolitical tensions, trade wars, and central bank actions.
For instance, in 2025 alone, gold prices saw a sharp surge amid the imposition of tariffs globally by US President Donald Trump.


Best Times to Buy Gold in Chennai

The best time to buy gold in Chennai is generally outside the peak season.
During festivals such as Pongal or the wedding season, gold rates go up in Chennai.


Gold Investment Options in Chennai

Chennai offers various avenues for gold investment:


  • Physical Gold: Buying gold in the form of jewellery, coins, biscuits, or bars is the most common way in which people acquire this prized metal.
  • Gold ETFs and Mutual Funds: Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) allow users to invest in gold without the hassle of carrying or storing it in physical form.
  • Digital Gold: In this form of investment, people can buy and store gold online in small denominations, without having to physically take possession. However, investors must know that market regulator Sebi has said that investments in digital gold are outside its regulatory ambit and carry significant risks.

How to Track Gold Prices in Chennai?

To stay updated regarding the latest gold prices in Chennai, the following means can be used:


  • Online Platforms: Several websites provide continuous updates on gold price fluctuations. Sites such as Mint, GoodReturns, and other financial media outlets give real-time updates.
  • Bank Websites: Banks, especially those selling gold themselves, provide regular updates on changes in gold prices.
  • Jewellery Stores: To facilitate sales, jewellery shops also provide updated gold rates regularly.

Gold Rate in Chennai Compared to Other Cities

While the price of gold remains largely uniform across the country, the rate in Chennai may differ slightly from other cities due to local demand, regional taxes, and transportation costs.
However, these differences are generally minimal.


Where to Buy Gold in Chennai: Top Markets and Stores

A bustling metropolis, Chennai has several busy markets and established shops where gold can be purchased:


  • T Nagar: This area hosts one of the busiest markets in the city and has many prominent gold jewellery outlets.
  • Sowcarpet: A neighbourhood in the northern part of Chennai, known for its many established jewellery shops.
  • Anna Nagar: This area features reputed and modern brands such as Tanishq and Malabar Gold.

Tips for Buying Gold in Chennai

While buying gold in Chennai, it is important to be mindful of these tips:


  • Verify purity: Hallmarked gold is the best option when looking to ensure purity.
  • Negotiate making charges: Since making charges vary between stores, negotiating can help you save.
  • Monitor gold prices: Buy gold when prices align with your budget or show upward trends.
  • Choose trusted brands: Established jewellers are more likely to offer purity assurance and transparency.

Understanding Gold Purity: 18 Carat, 22 Carat, and 24 Carat

The purity and quality of gold are key components determining its price:


  • 18 Carat Gold: Contains 75% gold and is often used for intricate designs.
  • 22 Carat Gold: Slightly less pure but preferred for durable jewellery.
  • 24 Carat Gold: This is pure gold with no alloy content, softer and shinier, and 99.9% pure in India.

Hallmark certification ensures authenticity and purity.


What to Do With Your Old Gold in Chennai?

  • Exchange: Many reputed jewellery shops exchange old jewellery for new with minor price adjustments.
  • Sell: If gold prices have appreciated, selling old jewellery can yield good returns.
  • Reconfigure: Old gold pieces can be melted and refashioned into new designs, coins, or bars.

Lalitha Jewellery 11-Month Jewellery Purchase Scheme in Chennai

One of Chennai’s leading jewellery brands, Lalitha Jewellery, offers an 11-month purchase scheme allowing customers to pay for jewellery in instalments.
The scheme covers all value addition charges borne by the brand.


Customers can choose to calculate monthly payments by value or weight, protecting against rate fluctuations.
Discounts on making charges and gold value are also available.


Taxes on Sale of Gold in Chennai

When buying gold in Chennai, a 3% GST is applied, as is the case across India.
Half (1.5%) constitutes Central GST, and the other half is State GST.
Additionally, a 5% GST applies to jewellery making charges.


How to Identify 14-Carat Gold in Chennai?

14-carat gold contains 58.3% pure gold.
In Chennai and elsewhere in India, it is identified by a ‘14K’ hallmark or a ‘585’ stamp on the item.


Testing Methods:


  • Magnet Test: Gold is non-magnetic. However, 14K gold, containing other metals, may respond to magnets.
  • Acid Test: Applying nitric acid helps confirm authenticity and purity.
  • Water Test: Pure gold sinks in water, whereas lower purity gold may float.

These simple tests can help verify gold purity before purchase or sale.

Gold Rate in Chennai FAQs

On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Chennai stands at ₹12,810 per gram.

Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,974 per gram in the Chennai market.

A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Chennai, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,688 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,720 in 22 karat purity.

Buying 2 tolas of gold in Chennai requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,440 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,376 for 24 karat variants.

To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Chennai, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,160 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,064 for 24 karat gold.

As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,100 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,740 in Chennai.

Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Chennai. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Yes, all gold purchases in Chennai are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Chennai typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Chennai, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.

Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.

Gold Rates in Top Cities of India

Silver Rates in Top Cities of India

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations