Current Gold Prices in Chitradurga: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Chitradurga is priced around ₹ 1,38,430 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,910 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,822 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,382.25
|₹ 10,425.00
|-42.75
|8
|₹ 83,058.00
|₹ 83,400.00
|-342.00
|10
|₹ 1,03,822.50
|₹ 1,04,250.00
|-427.50
|100
|₹ 10,38,225.00
|₹ 10,42,500.00
|-4,275.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,691.00
|₹ 12,743.00
|-52.00
|8
|₹ 1,01,528.00
|₹ 1,01,944.00
|-416.00
|10
|₹ 1,26,910.00
|₹ 1,27,430.00
|-520.00
|100
|₹ 12,69,100.00
|₹ 12,74,300.00
|-5,200.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,843.00
|₹ 13,900.00
|-57.00
|8
|₹ 1,10,744.00
|₹ 1,11,200.00
|-456.00
|10
|₹ 1,38,430.00
|₹ 1,39,000.00
|-570.00
|100
|₹ 13,84,300.00
|₹ 13,90,000.00
|-5,700.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,765.00
|₹ 1,37,183.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,121.00
|₹ 1,37,571.50
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,800.33
|₹ 1,36,131.00
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,772.00
|₹ 1,31,737.83
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,888.84
|₹ 1,29,687.07
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,163.92
|₹ 1,17,993.20
|1 year
|₹ 96,172.84
|₹ 1,04,914.10
|2 years
|₹ 81,224.39
|₹ 88,618.82
|3 years
|₹ 72,497.43
|₹ 79,094.36
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,810.00
|₹ 1,35,050.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,26,910.00
|₹ 1,38,430.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,27,430.00 (7 January)
|₹ 1,39,000.00 (7 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,810.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,050.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|2.50%
|2.50%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,160.00
|₹ 1,29,980.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,25,010.00
|₹ 1,36,360.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,620.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,390.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,810.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,600.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,170.00
|₹ 1,23,450.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,170.00
|₹ 1,29,990.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,170.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,29,990.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,520.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,650.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.30%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,674.00
|₹ 1,17,464.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,520.00
|₹ 1,21,650.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,724.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,794.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,674.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,464.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.57%
|3.56%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,204.00
|₹ 1,04,954.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,724.00
|₹ 1,16,424.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,724.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,424.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,204.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,04,954.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.94%
|10.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,704.00
|₹ 1,00,034.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,214.00
|₹ 1,04,964.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,214.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,04,964.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,504.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,824.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.92%
|4.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,154.00
|₹ 97,264.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,124.00
|₹ 1,00,504.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,824.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,354.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,154.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,264.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,214.00
|₹ 97,324.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,304.00
|₹ 97,424.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,214.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,694.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,204.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,314.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,754.00
|₹ 97,914.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,224.00
|₹ 97,334.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,324.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,624.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,104.00 (16 May)
|₹ 93,934.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,274.00
|₹ 91,934.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,824.00
|₹ 97,994.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,924.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,374.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,254.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,734.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.59%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,604.00
|₹ 86,844.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,604.00
|₹ 91,204.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,614.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,214.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,404.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,624.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,324.00
|₹ 84,354.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,104.00
|₹ 87,384.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,774.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,114.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,054.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,054.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.60%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,104.00
|₹ 77,564.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,124.00
|₹ 83,044.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,124.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,044.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,104.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,564.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.06%
|7.07%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Chitradurga stands at ₹12,691 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,843 per gram in the Chitradurga market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Chitradurga, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,116 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,292 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Chitradurga requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,584 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,232 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Chitradurga, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,876 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,348 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,910 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,430 in Chitradurga.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Chitradurga. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Chitradurga are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Chitradurga typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Chitradurga, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.