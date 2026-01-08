Current Gold Prices in Coimbatore: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Coimbatore is priced around ₹ 1,39,640 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,000 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,730 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,473.00
|₹ 10,499.25
|-26.25
|8
|₹ 83,784.00
|₹ 83,994.00
|-210.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,730.00
|₹ 1,04,992.50
|-262.50
|100
|₹ 10,47,300.00
|₹ 10,49,925.00
|-2,625.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,800.00
|₹ 12,832.00
|-32.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,400.00
|₹ 1,02,656.00
|-256.00
|10
|₹ 1,28,000.00
|₹ 1,28,320.00
|-320.00
|100
|₹ 12,80,000.00
|₹ 12,83,200.00
|-3,200.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,964.00
|₹ 13,999.00
|-35.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,712.00
|₹ 1,11,992.00
|-280.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,640.00
|₹ 1,39,990.00
|-350.00
|100
|₹ 13,96,400.00
|₹ 13,99,900.00
|-3,500.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,26,798.00
|₹ 1,38,371.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,920.00
|₹ 1,38,482.50
|30 days
|₹ 1,25,599.67
|₹ 1,37,035.00
|60 days
|₹ 1,21,556.33
|₹ 1,32,616.67
|90 days
|₹ 1,19,513.89
|₹ 1,30,385.11
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,551.56
|₹ 1,18,425.50
|1 year
|₹ 96,377.18
|₹ 1,05,140.47
|2 years
|₹ 81,375.92
|₹ 88,772.27
|3 years
|₹ 72,761.47
|₹ 79,373.93
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,24,800.00
|₹ 1,36,150.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,28,000.00
|₹ 1,39,640.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,28,320.00 (7 January)
|₹ 1,39,990.00 (7 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,24,400.00 (2 January)
|₹ 1,36,140.00 (2 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|2.56%
|2.56%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,800.00
|₹ 1,30,690.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,26,000.00
|₹ 1,37,460.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,30,200.00 (30 December)
|₹ 1,42,040.00 (30 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,19,800.00 (1 December)
|₹ 1,30,690.00 (1 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.18%
|5.18%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,000.00
|₹ 1,23,280.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,810.00
|₹ 1,30,700.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,810.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,30,700.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,800.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,970.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.03%
|6.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,08,650.00
|₹ 1,18,530.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,13,000.00
|₹ 1,23,280.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,22,050.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,33,140.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,08,650.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,18,530.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.00%
|4.01%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,230.00
|₹ 1,04,980.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,07,050.00
|₹ 1,16,780.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,07,050.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,780.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,230.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,04,980.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|11.24%
|11.24%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,730.00
|₹ 1,00,060.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,240.00
|₹ 1,04,990.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,240.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,04,990.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,530.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,850.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.92%
|4.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,180.00
|₹ 97,290.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,150.00
|₹ 1,00,530.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,850.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,380.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,180.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,290.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,240.00
|₹ 97,350.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,330.00
|₹ 97,450.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,240.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,720.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,230.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,340.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,780.00
|₹ 97,940.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,250.00
|₹ 97,360.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,350.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,650.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,130.00 (16 May)
|₹ 93,960.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,300.00
|₹ 91,960.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,850.00
|₹ 98,020.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,950.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,400.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,280.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,760.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.58%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,630.00
|₹ 86,870.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,630.00
|₹ 91,230.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,640.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,240.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,430.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,650.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,350.00
|₹ 84,380.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,130.00
|₹ 87,410.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,800.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,140.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,080.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,080.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,130.00
|₹ 77,590.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,150.00
|₹ 83,070.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,150.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,070.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,130.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,590.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.06%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Coimbatore stands at ₹12,800 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,964 per gram in the Coimbatore market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Coimbatore, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,568 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,600 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Coimbatore requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,200 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,136 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Coimbatore, you would spend approximately ₹4,60,800 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,704 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,000 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,640 in Coimbatore.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Coimbatore. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Coimbatore are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Coimbatore typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Coimbatore, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.