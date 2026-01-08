18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,730 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,000 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Coimbatore is priced around ₹ 1,39,640 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

As of the latest data:

Gold Rate in Coimbatore for 10 gm 24 Carat is ₹ -

Gold Rate in Coimbatore FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Coimbatore? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Coimbatore stands at ₹12,800 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Coimbatore? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,964 per gram in the Coimbatore market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Coimbatore? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Coimbatore, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,568 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,600 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Coimbatore? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Coimbatore requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,200 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,136 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Coimbatore? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Coimbatore, you would spend approximately ₹4,60,800 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,704 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Coimbatore? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,000 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,640 in Coimbatore.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Coimbatore? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Coimbatore. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Coimbatore subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Coimbatore are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Coimbatore in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Coimbatore typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Coimbatore above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Coimbatore, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.