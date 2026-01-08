Current Gold Prices in Cuttack: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Cuttack is priced around ₹ 1,38,290 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,770 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,717 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,371.75
|₹ 10,414.50
|-42.75
|8
|₹ 82,974.00
|₹ 83,316.00
|-342.00
|10
|₹ 1,03,717.50
|₹ 1,04,145.00
|-427.50
|100
|₹ 10,37,175.00
|₹ 10,41,450.00
|-4,275.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,677.00
|₹ 12,729.00
|-52.00
|8
|₹ 1,01,416.00
|₹ 1,01,832.00
|-416.00
|10
|₹ 1,26,770.00
|₹ 1,27,290.00
|-520.00
|100
|₹ 12,67,700.00
|₹ 12,72,900.00
|-5,200.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,829.00
|₹ 13,886.00
|-57.00
|8
|₹ 1,10,632.00
|₹ 1,11,088.00
|-456.00
|10
|₹ 1,38,290.00
|₹ 1,38,860.00
|-570.00
|100
|₹ 13,82,900.00
|₹ 13,88,600.00
|-5,700.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,625.00
|₹ 1,37,043.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,25,981.00
|₹ 1,37,431.50
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,660.33
|₹ 1,35,991.00
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,631.83
|₹ 1,31,597.67
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,779.44
|₹ 1,29,577.67
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,112.22
|₹ 1,17,941.50
|1 year
|₹ 96,150.38
|₹ 1,04,891.64
|2 years
|₹ 81,208.71
|₹ 88,598.28
|3 years
|₹ 72,479.22
|₹ 79,072.76
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,670.00
|₹ 1,34,910.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,26,770.00
|₹ 1,38,290.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,27,290.00 (7 January)
|₹ 1,38,860.00 (7 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,670.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,34,910.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|2.51%
|2.51%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,020.00
|₹ 1,29,840.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,24,870.00
|₹ 1,36,220.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,480.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,250.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,670.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,460.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.92%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,040.00
|₹ 1,23,320.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,030.00
|₹ 1,29,850.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,030.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,29,850.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,370.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,500.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.30%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,680.00
|₹ 1,17,470.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,370.00
|₹ 1,21,500.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,730.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,800.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,680.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,470.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.43%
|3.43%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,210.00
|₹ 1,04,960.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,730.00
|₹ 1,16,430.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,730.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,430.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,210.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,04,960.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.93%
|10.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,710.00
|₹ 1,00,040.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,220.00
|₹ 1,04,970.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,220.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,04,970.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,510.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,830.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.92%
|4.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,160.00
|₹ 97,270.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,130.00
|₹ 1,00,510.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,830.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,360.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,160.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,270.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,220.00
|₹ 97,330.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,310.00
|₹ 97,430.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,220.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,700.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,210.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,320.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,760.00
|₹ 97,920.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,230.00
|₹ 97,340.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,330.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,630.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,110.00 (16 May)
|₹ 93,940.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,280.00
|₹ 91,940.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,830.00
|₹ 98,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,930.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,380.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,260.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,740.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.59%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,610.00
|₹ 86,850.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,610.00
|₹ 91,210.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,620.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,220.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,410.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,630.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,330.00
|₹ 84,360.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,110.00
|₹ 87,390.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,780.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,120.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,060.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,060.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,110.00
|₹ 77,570.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,130.00
|₹ 83,050.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,130.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,050.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,110.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,570.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.06%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Cuttack stands at ₹12,677 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,829 per gram in the Cuttack market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Cuttack, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,65,948 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,124 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Cuttack requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,248 for 22 karat and ₹3,31,896 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Cuttack, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,372 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,97,844 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,770 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,290 in Cuttack.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Cuttack. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Cuttack are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Cuttack typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Cuttack, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.