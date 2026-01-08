18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,872 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,200 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Faridabad is priced around ₹ 1,39,830 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

Gold Rate in Faridabad FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Faridabad? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Faridabad stands at ₹12,820 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Faridabad? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,983 per gram in the Faridabad market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Faridabad? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Faridabad, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,796 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,840 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Faridabad? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Faridabad requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,680 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,592 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Faridabad? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Faridabad, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,520 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,388 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Faridabad? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,200 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,830 in Faridabad.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Faridabad? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Faridabad. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Faridabad subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Faridabad are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Faridabad in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Faridabad typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Faridabad above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Faridabad, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.