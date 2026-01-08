Current Gold Prices in Faridabad: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Faridabad is priced around ₹ 1,39,830 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,200 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,872 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,487.25
|₹ 10,437.75
|49.50
|8
|₹ 83,898.00
|₹ 83,502.00
|396.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,872.50
|₹ 1,04,377.50
|495.00
|100
|₹ 10,48,725.00
|₹ 10,43,775.00
|4,950.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,820.00
|₹ 12,760.00
|60.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,560.00
|₹ 1,02,080.00
|480.00
|10
|₹ 1,28,200.00
|₹ 1,27,600.00
|600.00
|100
|₹ 12,82,000.00
|₹ 12,76,000.00
|6,000.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,983.00
|₹ 13,917.00
|66.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,864.00
|₹ 1,11,336.00
|528.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,830.00
|₹ 1,39,170.00
|660.00
|100
|₹ 13,98,300.00
|₹ 13,91,700.00
|6,600.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,26,047.00
|₹ 1,37,476.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,347.00
|₹ 1,37,803.00
|30 days
|₹ 1,25,007.67
|₹ 1,36,342.67
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,960.67
|₹ 1,31,928.33
|90 days
|₹ 1,19,075.50
|₹ 1,29,882.94
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,352.36
|₹ 1,18,185.58
|1 year
|₹ 96,362.14
|₹ 1,05,104.63
|2 years
|₹ 81,164.65
|₹ 88,537.90
|3 years
|₹ 70,064.76
|₹ 76,430.78
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,980.00
|₹ 1,35,220.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,28,200.00
|₹ 1,39,830.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,28,200.00 (8 January)
|₹ 1,39,830.00 (8 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,980.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,220.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.40%
|3.41%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,330.00
|₹ 1,30,150.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,25,180.00
|₹ 1,36,530.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,790.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,560.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,980.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,770.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.90%
|4.90%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,340.00
|₹ 1,23,620.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,340.00
|₹ 1,30,160.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,340.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,30,160.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,690.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,820.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.29%
|5.29%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,865.00
|₹ 1,17,655.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,690.00
|₹ 1,21,820.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,915.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,985.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,865.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,655.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.55%
|3.54%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,395.00
|₹ 1,05,145.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,915.00
|₹ 1,16,615.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,915.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,615.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,395.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,05,145.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.91%
|10.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,895.00
|₹ 1,00,225.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,405.00
|₹ 1,05,155.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,405.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,05,155.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,695.00 (2 August)
|₹ 1,00,015.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,345.00
|₹ 97,455.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,315.00
|₹ 1,00,695.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 94,015.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,545.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,345.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,455.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.32%
|3.32%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,405.00
|₹ 97,515.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,495.00
|₹ 97,615.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,405.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,885.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,395.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,505.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,945.00
|₹ 98,085.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,415.00
|₹ 97,525.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,515.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,815.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,295.00 (16 May)
|₹ 94,125.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.57%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,465.00
|₹ 92,125.00
|30 April
|₹ 90,015.00
|₹ 98,185.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,115.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,565.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,445.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,925.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.57%
|6.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,795.00
|₹ 87,035.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,795.00
|₹ 91,395.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,805.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,405.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,595.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,815.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.01%
|5.01%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,515.00
|₹ 84,545.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,295.00
|₹ 87,575.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,965.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,305.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,245.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,245.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,295.00
|₹ 77,755.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,315.00
|₹ 83,235.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,315.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,235.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,295.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,755.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.04%
|7.05%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Faridabad stands at ₹12,820 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,983 per gram in the Faridabad market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Faridabad, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,796 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,840 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Faridabad requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,680 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,592 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Faridabad, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,520 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,388 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,200 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,830 in Faridabad.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Faridabad. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Faridabad are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Faridabad typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Faridabad, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.