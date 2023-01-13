Editor's Note: This page was originally published in January 2023 and has been updated with the latest developments regularly since then.

Gold Rate in Goa FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Goa? On 10 June 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Goa stands at ₹13,642 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Goa? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹14,893 per gram in the Goa market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Goa? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Goa, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,78,721 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,63,709 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Goa? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Goa requires an investment of roughly ₹3,27,418 for 22 karat and ₹3,57,443 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Goa? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Goa, you would spend approximately ₹4,91,127 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,36,165 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Goa? As of 10 June 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,36,424 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,48,934 in Goa.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Goa? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Goa. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Goa subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Goa are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Goa in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Goa typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Goa above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Goa, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.