Gold Rate in Gurgaon Today

10g of 24k gold (99.9%)
139750+660.00

Gold Rate in Gurgaon Today:

Latest Price Trends (22K & 24K)- Having one of the highest per capita income in India, the city of Gurugram (formerly Gurgaon), is a major economic hub. The city not only enjoys a close proximity to Delhi but also houses offices of many Fortune 500 companies. Given the high disposable income of the residents of Gurgaon, the city is one of the top consumers of gold. As of today, the gold rate in Gurgaon stands at xxx for 22K and xxx for 24K per gram. For those looking to shop for gold in Gurgaon, popular markets and jewellery showrooms include Gold Souk Mall, DLF Galleria Market, and Sadar Bazar. These areas offer a wide variety of gold jewellery options, from traditional to contemporary designs.

Current Gold Prices in Gurgaon: 22 carat, and 24 carat

As of the latest data:

  • 24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Gurgaon is priced around ₹ 1,39,750 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

  • 22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,120 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

  • 18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,812 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

Gold Rate Calculator

Gold Rate in Gurgaon for 10gm 24 Carat is -

18K Gold Rate in Gurgaon (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 10,481.25 10,431.7549.50
8 83,850.00 83,454.00396.00
10 1,04,812.50 1,04,317.50495.00
100 10,48,125.00 10,43,175.004,950.00

22K Gold Rate in Gurgaon (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 12,812.00 12,752.0060.00
8 1,02,496.00 1,02,016.00480.00
10 1,28,120.00 1,27,520.00600.00
100 12,81,200.00 12,75,200.006,000.00

24K Gold Rate in Gurgaon (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 13,975.00 13,909.0066.00
8 1,11,800.00 1,11,272.00528.00
10 1,39,750.00 1,39,090.00660.00
100 13,97,500.00 13,90,900.006,600.00

Compare Average Gold Rate for 22K & 24K

Date22K24K
10 days1,25,967.001,37,396.00
20 days1,26,267.001,37,723.00
30 days1,24,927.671,36,262.67
60 days1,20,880.671,31,848.33
90 days1,19,010.911,29,818.36
180 days1,08,316.571,18,149.79
1 year96,340.941,05,083.43
2 years81,151.1788,524.27
3 years70,040.4776,405.04

Gold Rate in Gurgaon for Last 14 Days (1 gram)

Date22K24K
Jan 7, 202612,754.00 (+55.00)13,911.00 (+60.00)
Jan 6, 202612,699.00 (+76.00)13,851.00 (+83.00)
Jan 5, 202612,623.00 (+145.00)13,768.00 (+158.00)
Jan 4, 202612,478.00 (-36.00)13,610.00 (-39.00)
Jan 3, 202612,514.00 (+105.00)13,649.00 (+114.00)
Jan 2, 202612,409.00 (+17.00)13,535.00 (+19.00)
Jan 1, 202612,392.00 (-120.00)13,516.00 (-131.00)
Dec 31, 202512,512.00 (-280.00)13,647.00 (-305.00)
Dec 30, 202512,792.00 (-180.00)13,952.00 (-197.00)
Dec 29, 202512,972.00 (-1.00)14,149.00 (-1.00)
Dec 28, 202512,973.00 (+109.00)14,150.00 (+119.00)
Dec 27, 202512,864.00 (+70.00)14,031.00 (+77.00)
Dec 26, 202512,794.00 (+30.00)13,954.00 (+32.00)
Dec 25, 202512,764.00 (+35.00)13,922.00 (+38.00)

Historical Price of Gold Rate in Gurgaon

Date22K24K
1 January 1,23,900.00 1,35,140.00
8 January 1,28,120.00 1,39,750.00
Highest rate 1,28,120.00 (8 January) 1,39,750.00 (8 January)
Lowest rate 1,23,900.00 (1 January) 1,35,140.00 (1 January)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.41%3.41%
Date22K24K
1 December 1,19,250.00 1,30,070.00
31 December 1,25,100.00 1,36,450.00
Highest rate 1,29,710.00 (28 December) 1,41,480.00 (28 December)
Lowest rate 1,18,900.00 (10 December) 1,29,690.00 (10 December)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change4.91%4.91%
Date22K24K
1 November 1,13,260.00 1,23,540.00
30 November 1,19,260.00 1,30,080.00
Highest rate 1,19,260.00 (30 November) 1,30,080.00 (30 November)
Lowest rate 1,11,610.00 (6 November) 1,21,740.00 (6 November)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change5.30%5.29%
Date22K24K
1 October 1,07,858.00 1,17,648.00
31 October 1,11,610.00 1,21,740.00
Highest rate 1,21,908.00 (18 October) 1,32,978.00 (18 October)
Lowest rate 1,07,858.00 (1 October) 1,17,648.00 (1 October)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.48%3.48%
Date22K24K
1 September 96,388.00 1,05,138.00
30 September 1,06,908.00 1,16,608.00
Highest rate 1,06,908.00 (30 September) 1,16,608.00 (30 September)
Lowest rate 96,388.00 (1 September) 1,05,138.00 (1 September)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change10.91%10.91%
Date22K24K
1 August 91,888.00 1,00,218.00
31 August 96,398.00 1,05,148.00
Highest rate 96,398.00 (31 August) 1,05,148.00 (31 August)
Lowest rate 91,688.00 (2 August) 1,00,008.00 (2 August)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change4.91%4.92%
Date22K24K
1 July 89,338.00 97,448.00
31 July 92,308.00 1,00,688.00
Highest rate 94,008.00 (24 July) 1,02,538.00 (24 July)
Lowest rate 89,338.00 (1 July) 97,448.00 (1 July)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.32%3.32%
Date22K24K
1 June 89,398.00 97,508.00
30 June 89,488.00 97,608.00
Highest rate 93,398.00 (15 June) 1,01,878.00 (15 June)
Lowest rate 89,388.00 (2 June) 97,498.00 (2 June)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change0.10%0.10%
Date22K24K
1 May 89,938.00 98,078.00
31 May 89,408.00 97,518.00
Highest rate 91,508.00 (9 May) 99,808.00 (9 May)
Lowest rate 86,288.00 (16 May) 94,118.00 (16 May)
Trend Falling Falling
% Change-0.59%-0.57%
Date22K24K
1 April 84,458.00 92,118.00
30 April 90,008.00 98,178.00
Highest rate 93,108.00 (23 April) 1,01,558.00 (23 April)
Lowest rate 82,438.00 (9 April) 89,918.00 (9 April)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change6.57%6.58%
Date22K24K
1 March 79,788.00 87,028.00
31 March 83,788.00 91,388.00
Highest rate 83,798.00 (30 March) 91,398.00 (30 March)
Lowest rate 79,588.00 (4 March) 86,808.00 (4 March)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change5.01%5.01%
Date22K24K
1 February 77,508.00 84,538.00
28 February 80,288.00 87,568.00
Highest rate 80,958.00 (26 February) 88,298.00 (26 February)
Lowest rate 77,238.00 (4 February) 84,238.00 (4 February)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.59%3.58%
Date22K24K
1 January 71,288.00 77,748.00
31 January 76,308.00 83,228.00
Highest rate 76,308.00 (31 January) 83,228.00 (31 January)
Lowest rate 71,288.00 (1 January) 77,748.00 (1 January)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change7.04%7.05%

Gold in Gurgaon: Trends and Insights

Gold has never been just another commodity in India. It sits at the intersection of tradition, savings, and long-term security. In cities like Gurgaon, that role has become sharper over the years. What was once largely driven by weddings and festivals is now closely tied to investment decisions, global markets, and currency movement.


Gurgaon’s economic profile plays a part. High disposable incomes, proximity to Delhi’s bullion market, and a steady flow of corporate salaries mean gold buying here is consistent, even when prices rise.


As of late December 2025, 24-carat gold in Gurgaon is trading at around 1,35,430 per 10 grams, with 22-carat gold near 1,23,250 per 10 grams.
These figures reflect how dramatically the metal’s position has shifted over the last decade and a half.


Below is a closer look at what’s driving gold in Gurgaon today, and how it reached this point.


Things to Look for When Buying Gold in Gurgaon

Buying gold in Gurgaon is not very different from buying it elsewhere in India, but scrutiny matters more when prices are this high.
Buyers in Gurgaon typically have access to both established jewellery chains and local traders.
That range brings choice, but it also demands caution.


  • BIS Hallmarking: Non-negotiable. Buyers are increasingly checking not just the hallmark stamp but also the jeweller’s registration number. Reputed showrooms in areas like Gold Souk Mall, DLF Galleria Market, and Sadar Bazar typically display certification details openly.
  • Purity Testing: Many established sellers now use XRF machines that test purity without damaging the jewellery. Serious buyers insist the test is done in their presence.
  • Pricing Transparency: Making charges, wastage, and GST should be clearly broken down. At current rates, even minor percentage differences can translate into thousands of rupees.

How Do Gold Traders Assume Future Gold Rates in Gurgaon?

Local traders don’t set prices in isolation. Gurgaon’s rates closely follow Delhi’s bullion market, which in turn mirrors international movement.
International spot prices, especially those on COMEX, play a central role. Movements in the US dollar, inflation data, and interest rate cues from the US Federal Reserve influence global bullion prices.
When the dollar strengthens or interest rates rise, gold prices often come under pressure—and the opposite is also true.


Domestic factors add another layer. The rupee-dollar exchange rate impacts import costs. Central bank buying, including that by the Reserve Bank of India, is watched closely. Geopolitical developments tend to push investors toward safe-haven assets.
Import duties also matter — any policy shift can move prices overnight.


Based on current indicators, traders project gold moving toward 1,36,000– 1,40,000 per 10 grams by late 2025, with more upside possible through 2026 if uncertainty persists.


Different Types of Gold Purity Available in Gurgaon

Gold in Gurgaon is commonly sold in three purities:


24-Carat Gold

With 99.9% purity, this is the purest form of gold. Commonly bought as bars or coins, it is preferred for investment rather than jewellery due to its softness.
Current price: Around 1,34,430 per 10 grams.


22-Carat Gold

Containing 91.6% gold mixed with other metals for durability, this is the standard for most jewellery purchases.
Current price: Approximately 1,23,250 per 10 grams.


18-Carat Gold

With 75% gold content, this variety is ideal for contemporary designs and gemstone jewellery.
Its affordability makes it a popular choice among younger buyers.
Current price: Around 1,00,822 per 10 grams.


Each category serves a different purpose, and confusion between them is common, especially among first-time buyers.


Historical Movement of Gold in Gurgaon (2010–2025)

The last 15 years tell a clear story.
In 2010, 10 grams of 24-carat gold cost under 19,000 — it was still seen more as a luxury hedge than a core financial asset.


  • 2012: Prices surged past 31,000 amid high inflation and a weakening rupee.
  • 2013–2015: A cooling phase as the US economy strengthened and stimulus tapered, with prices dipping to around 26,300.
  • 2020: The pandemic marked a turning point — investment demand spiked, pushing prices beyond 48,000.
  • 2023: Inflation fears and global conflicts drove rates above 65,000.
  • 2024–2025: Central bank buying and sustained demand drove prices into six-figure territory.

By December 2025, Gurgaon saw prices touch approximately 1,35,430 per 10 grams.
Gold had transformed — shifting from ornament to hedge, from tradition to core financial assurance.


How Do Gold Prices Vary in Gurgaon Compared to Other Cities?

Gurgaon’s gold prices typically align closely with Delhi’s bullion rates.
Any difference is marginal and tied to local demand or logistical costs.


Compared to cities like Mumbai or Chennai, variations remain small.
International spot trends and the USD–INR exchange rate dominate price determination, while local sentiment plays a minor role.


One distinction is in buying behaviour: Gurgaon’s investors lean more toward gold as an investment, while traditional markets elsewhere focus more on jewellery purchases.


Gold’s rise in Gurgaon is a reflection of global uncertainty, policy shifts, and a changing perception of safety.
For today’s buyers, the challenge isn’t just timing the price — it’s understanding what they’re buying, why they’re buying it, and how it fits into a broader financial plan.

Gold Rate in Gurgaon FAQs

On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Gurgaon stands at ₹12,812 per gram.

Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,975 per gram in the Gurgaon market.

A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Gurgaon, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,700 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,744 in 22 karat purity.

Buying 2 tolas of gold in Gurgaon requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,488 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,400 for 24 karat variants.

To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Gurgaon, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,232 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,100 for 24 karat gold.

As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,120 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,750 in Gurgaon.

Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Gurgaon. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Yes, all gold purchases in Gurgaon are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Gurgaon typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Gurgaon, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.

Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.

