Editor's Note: This page was originally published in January 2023 and has been updated with the latest developments regularly since then.

Gold Rate in Guwahati FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Guwahati? On 10 June 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Guwahati stands at ₹13,669 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Guwahati? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹14,923 per gram in the Guwahati market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Guwahati? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Guwahati, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,79,077 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,64,035 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Guwahati? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Guwahati requires an investment of roughly ₹3,28,070 for 22 karat and ₹3,58,155 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Guwahati? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Guwahati, you would spend approximately ₹4,92,105 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,37,232 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Guwahati? As of 10 June 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,36,695 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,49,231 in Guwahati.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Guwahati? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Guwahati. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Guwahati subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Guwahati are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Guwahati in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Guwahati typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Guwahati above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Guwahati, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.