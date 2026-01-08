18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,805 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,100 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Hosur is priced around ₹ 1,39,740 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

Gold Rate in Hosur FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Hosur? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Hosur stands at ₹12,810 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Hosur? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,974 per gram in the Hosur market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Hosur? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Hosur, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,688 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,720 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Hosur? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Hosur requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,440 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,376 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Hosur? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Hosur, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,160 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,064 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Hosur? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,100 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,740 in Hosur.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Hosur? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Hosur. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Hosur subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Hosur are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Hosur in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Hosur typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Hosur above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Hosur, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.