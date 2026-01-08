Gold Rate in Hyderabad Today

Gold prices in Hyderabad continue to attract attention as rates see a steady uptick amid shifting global and local trends.
Driven by international market movements, Indian demand, and geopolitical developments, gold remains one of the most trusted assets for buyers and investors in the city.
Here is a clear and simple explanation of today's gold prices, how they have moved historically, what affects them, and tips for buying and selling at the best times.
Gold shows daily price changes based on demand, global prices, and currency movement.
Over the last 10 days, gold prices in Hyderabad saw both small gains and dips, with prices peaking around ₹1,35,000 per 10 grams for 24K.
These movements reflect how short-term trading, global cues, and local demand influence prices.
Such historical data for the last 10 days is shown in the Hyderabad gold rates log.
Gold prices in Hyderabad have shown an upward trend over the years, reflecting global economic conditions and shifts in investment behavior.
For instance, during the COVID-19 pandemic, gold prices surged as investors sought safe-haven assets.
Understanding these trends can help in predicting future price movements and making informed investment decisions.
Over the long term, gold prices in India have risen significantly.
Historical charts show average yearly increases over several decades, increasing gold's lure as an asset.
Prices have climbed from levels under ₹20,000 per 10 grams in the early 2010s to over ₹1,30,000 per 10 grams by 2025.
Such long-term appreciation makes gold a popular store of value in India.
Looking at average gold prices over 2025, both 22K and 24K gold have risen steadily throughout the year.
For example, 22K gold's 10-day average price stood near ₹1,23,058, and the 24K gold's average price was around ₹1,34,222 according to Mint India's gold price comparison charts.
This overall upward trend reflects consistent demand and global inflationary trends.
For those looking to buy gold at the best rates in Hyderabad, consider the following:
Hyderabad offers several options for gold investment:
Rates in Hyderabad generally move in line with other major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.
City-to-city variations are often small and depend on local taxes and market demand.
Hyderabad offers a variety of options for purchasing gold:
Several factors influence the gold price in Hyderabad:
When buying gold in Hyderabad, consider the following:
In India, GST is charged on gold purchases.
A 3% GST applies to the value of gold, including jewellery, coins, and bars.
For gold jewellery, an extra 5% GST is applicable on making charges.
This tax increases the final price of gold in Hyderabad, adding to the base cost that is mainly affected by import duties and global gold prices.
Gold import duties are the same all over India, including Hyderabad. Currently, they are:
These charges together decide the cost of imported gold, which directly affects gold prices in markets like Hyderabad and Delhi.
Gold in Hyderabad comes in these common purities:
These are standard purity classifications used by jewellers and certification bodies like BIS.
When buying gold, experts recommend:
To get the best resale value:
Experts often advise checking daily gold rate updates before selling to ensure you choose the most profitable timing.
Gold prices in Hyderabad are influenced by global and local market trends, and today's rates reflect a steady performance backed by demand and economic conditions.
Whether buying jewellery or investing in gold assets, staying updated with daily prices and market trends can help buyers and investors make informed decisions.
Hyderabad, with its rich history and culture, is a major player in India's gold market. The gold rate in Hyderabad is influenced by various factors including global trends, local demand, and government policies. This article provides a detailed look at the gold prices in Hyderabad, focusing on the 18 carat, 22 carat, and 24 carat categories.
Current Gold Prices in Hyderabad: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Hyderabad is priced around ₹ 1,38,410 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,890 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,807 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,380.75
|₹ 10,423.50
|-42.75
|8
|₹ 83,046.00
|₹ 83,388.00
|-342.00
|10
|₹ 1,03,807.50
|₹ 1,04,235.00
|-427.50
|100
|₹ 10,38,075.00
|₹ 10,42,350.00
|-4,275.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,689.00
|₹ 12,741.00
|-52.00
|8
|₹ 1,01,512.00
|₹ 1,01,928.00
|-416.00
|10
|₹ 1,26,890.00
|₹ 1,27,410.00
|-520.00
|100
|₹ 12,68,900.00
|₹ 12,74,100.00
|-5,200.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,841.00
|₹ 13,898.00
|-57.00
|8
|₹ 1,10,728.00
|₹ 1,11,184.00
|-456.00
|10
|₹ 1,38,410.00
|₹ 1,38,980.00
|-570.00
|100
|₹ 13,84,100.00
|₹ 13,89,800.00
|-5,700.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,745.00
|₹ 1,37,163.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,101.00
|₹ 1,37,551.50
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,780.33
|₹ 1,36,111.00
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,752.00
|₹ 1,31,717.83
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,876.23
|₹ 1,29,674.46
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,165.12
|₹ 1,17,994.39
|1 year
|₹ 96,181.03
|₹ 1,04,923.85
|2 years
|₹ 81,478.05
|₹ 88,882.19
|3 years
|₹ 72,666.92
|₹ 79,271.17
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,790.00
|₹ 1,35,030.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,26,890.00
|₹ 1,38,410.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,27,410.00 (7 January)
|₹ 1,38,980.00 (7 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,790.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,030.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|2.50%
|2.50%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,140.00
|₹ 1,29,960.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,24,990.00
|₹ 1,36,340.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,600.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,370.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,790.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,580.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,150.00
|₹ 1,23,430.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,150.00
|₹ 1,29,970.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,150.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,29,970.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,500.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,630.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.30%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,689.00
|₹ 1,17,479.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,500.00
|₹ 1,21,630.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,739.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,809.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,689.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,479.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.54%
|3.53%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,219.00
|₹ 1,04,969.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,739.00
|₹ 1,16,439.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,739.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,439.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,219.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,04,969.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.93%
|10.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,719.00
|₹ 1,00,049.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,229.00
|₹ 1,04,979.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,229.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,04,979.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,519.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,839.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.92%
|4.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,169.00
|₹ 97,279.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,139.00
|₹ 1,00,519.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,839.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,369.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,169.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,279.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,229.00
|₹ 97,339.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,319.00
|₹ 97,439.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,229.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,709.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,219.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,329.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,769.00
|₹ 97,929.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,239.00
|₹ 97,349.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,339.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,639.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,119.00 (16 May)
|₹ 93,949.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,289.00
|₹ 91,949.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,839.00
|₹ 98,009.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,939.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,389.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,269.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,749.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.58%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,619.00
|₹ 86,859.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,619.00
|₹ 91,219.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,629.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,229.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,419.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,639.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,339.00
|₹ 84,369.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,119.00
|₹ 87,399.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,789.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,139.00 (22 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,069.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,069.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,119.00
|₹ 77,579.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,139.00
|₹ 83,059.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,139.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,059.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,119.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,579.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.06%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Hyderabad stands at ₹12,689 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,841 per gram in the Hyderabad market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Hyderabad, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,092 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,268 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Hyderabad requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,536 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,184 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Hyderabad, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,804 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,276 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,890 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,410 in Hyderabad.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Hyderabad. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Hyderabad are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Hyderabad typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Hyderabad, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.