Gold Rate in Hyderabad Today

10g of 24k gold (99.9%)
138410-570.00

Gold prices in Hyderabad continue to attract attention as rates see a steady uptick amid shifting global and local trends.
Driven by international market movements, Indian demand, and geopolitical developments, gold remains one of the most trusted assets for buyers and investors in the city.
Here is a clear and simple explanation of today's gold prices, how they have moved historically, what affects them, and tips for buying and selling at the best times.


Gold Rate Movement in the Last 10 Days

Gold shows daily price changes based on demand, global prices, and currency movement.
Over the last 10 days, gold prices in Hyderabad saw both small gains and dips, with prices peaking around 1,35,000 per 10 grams for 24K.


These movements reflect how short-term trading, global cues, and local demand influence prices.
Such historical data for the last 10 days is shown in the Hyderabad gold rates log.


Historical Gold Price Trends in Hyderabad

Gold prices in Hyderabad have shown an upward trend over the years, reflecting global economic conditions and shifts in investment behavior.
For instance, during the COVID-19 pandemic, gold prices surged as investors sought safe-haven assets.
Understanding these trends can help in predicting future price movements and making informed investment decisions.


Gold Movement from 2010 to 2025

Over the long term, gold prices in India have risen significantly.
Historical charts show average yearly increases over several decades, increasing gold's lure as an asset.


Prices have climbed from levels under 20,000 per 10 grams in the early 2010s to over 1,30,000 per 10 grams by 2025.
Such long-term appreciation makes gold a popular store of value in India.


Monthly Gold Price Trend (2025)

Looking at average gold prices over 2025, both 22K and 24K gold have risen steadily throughout the year.
For example, 22K gold's 10-day average price stood near 1,23,058, and the 24K gold's average price was around 1,34,222 according to Mint India's gold price comparison charts.


This overall upward trend reflects consistent demand and global inflationary trends.


Best Times to Buy Gold in Hyderabad

For those looking to buy gold at the best rates in Hyderabad, consider the following:


  • Off-Peak Seasons: Avoid purchasing during festivals and weddings when demand is high, as prices tend to rise.
  • Market Dips: Monitoring the market for dips in prices can help you buy at a lower rate.
  • Economic Stability: Gold prices are generally lower during stable economic periods, making it a good time to invest.

Gold Investment Options in Hyderabad

Hyderabad offers several options for gold investment:


  • Physical Gold: Buying jewelry, coins, or bars is a traditional form of investment. However, it involves risks like theft and storage issues.
  • Gold ETFs and Mutual Funds: These offer a modern, hassle-free way to invest in gold without the need for physical storage.
  • Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs): Issued by the Government of India, SGBs offer an interest rate along with price appreciation and are a secure investment option.
  • Digital Gold: Digital gold allows you to buy and store gold online in small denominations, providing convenience and flexibility.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Compared to Other Cities

Rates in Hyderabad generally move in line with other major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.
City-to-city variations are often small and depend on local taxes and market demand.


Where to Buy Gold in Hyderabad: Top Markets and Stores

Hyderabad offers a variety of options for purchasing gold:


  • Charminar: Known for its rich heritage and bustling markets, Charminar is a popular destination for gold buyers.
  • Begum Bazaar: One of the largest commercial markets in Hyderabad, offering a wide range of gold jewelry.
  • Jubilee Hills: A premium shopping area with several branded jewelry stores like Tanishq and Malabar Gold, providing certified gold products.

Factors Influencing Gold Rate in Hyderabad

Several factors influence the gold price in Hyderabad:


  • Global Market Trends: International gold prices significantly affect the local rates in Hyderabad, as global economic conditions and demand influence the market.
  • Currency Exchange Rates: The value of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar is crucial in determining gold prices. A weaker rupee typically results in higher gold prices.
  • Local Demand and Supply: The gold rate in Hyderabad fluctuates based on local demand, especially during festivals and wedding seasons.
  • Government Policies: Import duties, GST, and other regulatory measures by the government impact the cost of gold in Hyderabad.
  • Inflation: As a hedge against inflation, gold prices usually rise when inflation rates increase.

Tips for Buying Gold in Hyderabad

When buying gold in Hyderabad, consider the following:


  • Verify Purity: Always insist on hallmarked gold to ensure you are getting what you pay for.
  • Negotiate Making Charges: Making charges can vary significantly between jewelers, so it's worth negotiating to get the best deal.
  • Monitor Gold Prices: Keep an eye on gold rates to time your purchase when prices are favorable.
  • Choose Reputable Jewelers: Purchasing from reputable stores ensures quality and fair pricing.

GST on Gold Rates in Hyderabad

In India, GST is charged on gold purchases.
A 3% GST applies to the value of gold, including jewellery, coins, and bars.
For gold jewellery, an extra 5% GST is applicable on making charges.


This tax increases the final price of gold in Hyderabad, adding to the base cost that is mainly affected by import duties and global gold prices.


Present Gold Import Duty in Hyderabad

Gold import duties are the same all over India, including Hyderabad. Currently, they are:


  • Basic customs duty + AIDC: About 6% (5% Basic Customs Duty + 1% Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess)
  • GST on imported gold: 3% on the value of the gold

These charges together decide the cost of imported gold, which directly affects gold prices in markets like Hyderabad and Delhi.


Types of Gold Purity Available in Hyderabad

Gold in Hyderabad comes in these common purities:


  • 24K gold: This is the purest form of gold (99.9%), and is often used for coins and bars.
  • 22K gold: 22-carat gold variety is 91.6% pure, and most jewellery is made in this purity.
  • 18K gold: This gold variety is 75% pure. The 18-carat gold is stronger and therefore more commonly used for making daily wear jewellery.

These are standard purity classifications used by jewellers and certification bodies like BIS.


Things to Look for When Buying Gold in Hyderabad

When buying gold, experts recommend:


  • Always check for BIS hallmark certification to ensure purity.
  • Get a detailed bill with making charges clearly listed.
  • Compare prices across multiple stores and online platforms.
  • Avoid buying at peak holiday demand times if possible.

How to Sell Physical Gold at the Best Price in Hyderabad

To get the best resale value:


  • Sell when the market price is high globally.
  • Approach reputed jewellers or certified gold buyers.
  • Present original receipts and purity certificates.

Experts often advise checking daily gold rate updates before selling to ensure you choose the most profitable timing.


Gold prices in Hyderabad are influenced by global and local market trends, and today's rates reflect a steady performance backed by demand and economic conditions.
Whether buying jewellery or investing in gold assets, staying updated with daily prices and market trends can help buyers and investors make informed decisions.

Hyderabad, with its rich history and culture, is a major player in India's gold market. The gold rate in Hyderabad is influenced by various factors including global trends, local demand, and government policies. This article provides a detailed look at the gold prices in Hyderabad, focusing on the 18 carat, 22 carat, and 24 carat categories.

Current Gold Prices in Hyderabad: 22 carat, and 24 carat

As of the latest data:

  • 24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Hyderabad is priced around ₹ 1,38,410 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

  • 22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,890 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

  • 18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,807 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

Gold Rate Calculator

Gold Rate in Hyderabad for 10gm 24 Carat is -

18K Gold Rate in Hyderabad (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 10,380.75 10,423.50-42.75
8 83,046.00 83,388.00-342.00
10 1,03,807.50 1,04,235.00-427.50
100 10,38,075.00 10,42,350.00-4,275.00

22K Gold Rate in Hyderabad (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 12,689.00 12,741.00-52.00
8 1,01,512.00 1,01,928.00-416.00
10 1,26,890.00 1,27,410.00-520.00
100 12,68,900.00 12,74,100.00-5,200.00

24K Gold Rate in Hyderabad (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 13,841.00 13,898.00-57.00
8 1,10,728.00 1,11,184.00-456.00
10 1,38,410.00 1,38,980.00-570.00
100 13,84,100.00 13,89,800.00-5,700.00

Compare Average Gold Rate for 22K & 24K

Date22K24K
10 days1,25,745.001,37,163.00
20 days1,26,101.001,37,551.50
30 days1,24,780.331,36,111.00
60 days1,20,752.001,31,717.83
90 days1,18,876.231,29,674.46
180 days1,08,165.121,17,994.39
1 year96,181.031,04,923.85
2 years81,478.0588,882.19
3 years72,666.9279,271.17

Gold Rate in Hyderabad for Last 14 Days (1 gram)

Date22K24K
Jan 7, 202612,754.00 (+55.00)13,911.00 (+60.00)
Jan 6, 202612,699.00 (+76.00)13,851.00 (+83.00)
Jan 5, 202612,623.00 (+145.00)13,768.00 (+158.00)
Jan 4, 202612,478.00 (-36.00)13,610.00 (-39.00)
Jan 3, 202612,514.00 (+105.00)13,649.00 (+114.00)
Jan 2, 202612,409.00 (+17.00)13,535.00 (+19.00)
Jan 1, 202612,392.00 (-120.00)13,516.00 (-131.00)
Dec 31, 202512,512.00 (-280.00)13,647.00 (-305.00)
Dec 30, 202512,792.00 (-180.00)13,952.00 (-197.00)
Dec 29, 202512,972.00 (-1.00)14,149.00 (-1.00)
Dec 28, 202512,973.00 (+109.00)14,150.00 (+119.00)
Dec 27, 202512,864.00 (+70.00)14,031.00 (+77.00)
Dec 26, 202512,794.00 (+30.00)13,954.00 (+32.00)
Dec 25, 202512,764.00 (+35.00)13,922.00 (+38.00)

Historical Price of Gold Rate in Hyderabad

Date22K24K
1 January 1,23,790.00 1,35,030.00
8 January 1,26,890.00 1,38,410.00
Highest rate 1,27,410.00 (7 January) 1,38,980.00 (7 January)
Lowest rate 1,23,790.00 (1 January) 1,35,030.00 (1 January)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change2.50%2.50%
Date22K24K
1 December 1,19,140.00 1,29,960.00
31 December 1,24,990.00 1,36,340.00
Highest rate 1,29,600.00 (28 December) 1,41,370.00 (28 December)
Lowest rate 1,18,790.00 (10 December) 1,29,580.00 (10 December)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change4.91%4.91%
Date22K24K
1 November 1,13,150.00 1,23,430.00
30 November 1,19,150.00 1,29,970.00
Highest rate 1,19,150.00 (30 November) 1,29,970.00 (30 November)
Lowest rate 1,11,500.00 (6 November) 1,21,630.00 (6 November)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change5.30%5.30%
Date22K24K
1 October 1,07,689.00 1,17,479.00
31 October 1,11,500.00 1,21,630.00
Highest rate 1,21,739.00 (18 October) 1,32,809.00 (18 October)
Lowest rate 1,07,689.00 (1 October) 1,17,479.00 (1 October)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.54%3.53%
Date22K24K
1 September 96,219.00 1,04,969.00
30 September 1,06,739.00 1,16,439.00
Highest rate 1,06,739.00 (30 September) 1,16,439.00 (30 September)
Lowest rate 96,219.00 (1 September) 1,04,969.00 (1 September)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change10.93%10.93%
Date22K24K
1 August 91,719.00 1,00,049.00
31 August 96,229.00 1,04,979.00
Highest rate 96,229.00 (31 August) 1,04,979.00 (31 August)
Lowest rate 91,519.00 (2 August) 99,839.00 (2 August)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change4.92%4.93%
Date22K24K
1 July 89,169.00 97,279.00
31 July 92,139.00 1,00,519.00
Highest rate 93,839.00 (24 July) 1,02,369.00 (24 July)
Lowest rate 89,169.00 (1 July) 97,279.00 (1 July)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.33%3.33%
Date22K24K
1 June 89,229.00 97,339.00
30 June 89,319.00 97,439.00
Highest rate 93,229.00 (15 June) 1,01,709.00 (15 June)
Lowest rate 89,219.00 (2 June) 97,329.00 (2 June)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change0.10%0.10%
Date22K24K
1 May 89,769.00 97,929.00
31 May 89,239.00 97,349.00
Highest rate 91,339.00 (9 May) 99,639.00 (9 May)
Lowest rate 86,119.00 (16 May) 93,949.00 (16 May)
Trend Falling Falling
% Change-0.59%-0.59%
Date22K24K
1 April 84,289.00 91,949.00
30 April 89,839.00 98,009.00
Highest rate 92,939.00 (23 April) 1,01,389.00 (23 April)
Lowest rate 82,269.00 (9 April) 89,749.00 (9 April)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change6.58%6.59%
Date22K24K
1 March 79,619.00 86,859.00
31 March 83,619.00 91,219.00
Highest rate 83,629.00 (30 March) 91,229.00 (30 March)
Lowest rate 79,419.00 (4 March) 86,639.00 (4 March)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change5.02%5.02%
Date22K24K
1 February 77,339.00 84,369.00
28 February 80,119.00 87,399.00
Highest rate 80,789.00 (26 February) 88,139.00 (22 February)
Lowest rate 77,069.00 (4 February) 84,069.00 (4 February)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.59%3.59%
Date22K24K
1 January 71,119.00 77,579.00
31 January 76,139.00 83,059.00
Highest rate 76,139.00 (31 January) 83,059.00 (31 January)
Lowest rate 71,119.00 (1 January) 77,579.00 (1 January)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change7.06%7.06%

Gold Rate in Hyderabad FAQs

On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Hyderabad stands at ₹12,689 per gram.

Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,841 per gram in the Hyderabad market.

A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Hyderabad, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,092 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,268 in 22 karat purity.

Buying 2 tolas of gold in Hyderabad requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,536 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,184 for 24 karat variants.

To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Hyderabad, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,804 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,276 for 24 karat gold.

As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,890 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,410 in Hyderabad.

Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Hyderabad. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Yes, all gold purchases in Hyderabad are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Hyderabad typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Hyderabad, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.

Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.

