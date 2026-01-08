Current Gold Prices in Indore: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Indore is priced around ₹ 1,39,720 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,090 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,790 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,479.00
|₹ 10,429.50
|49.50
|8
|₹ 83,832.00
|₹ 83,436.00
|396.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,790.00
|₹ 1,04,295.00
|495.00
|100
|₹ 10,47,900.00
|₹ 10,42,950.00
|4,950.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,809.00
|₹ 12,749.00
|60.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,472.00
|₹ 1,01,992.00
|480.00
|10
|₹ 1,28,090.00
|₹ 1,27,490.00
|600.00
|100
|₹ 12,80,900.00
|₹ 12,74,900.00
|6,000.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,972.00
|₹ 13,906.00
|66.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,776.00
|₹ 1,11,248.00
|528.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,720.00
|₹ 1,39,060.00
|660.00
|100
|₹ 13,97,200.00
|₹ 13,90,600.00
|6,600.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,937.00
|₹ 1,37,366.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,237.00
|₹ 1,37,693.00
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,897.67
|₹ 1,36,232.67
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,795.67
|₹ 1,31,757.17
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,939.84
|₹ 1,29,733.73
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,224.14
|₹ 1,18,053.20
|1 year
|₹ 96,238.95
|₹ 1,04,978.67
|2 years
|₹ 81,126.84
|₹ 88,505.83
|3 years
|₹ 70,044.71
|₹ 76,414.96
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,870.00
|₹ 1,35,110.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,28,090.00
|₹ 1,39,720.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,28,090.00 (8 January)
|₹ 1,39,720.00 (8 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,870.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,110.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.41%
|3.41%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,220.00
|₹ 1,30,040.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,25,070.00
|₹ 1,36,420.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,680.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,450.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,870.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,660.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,330.00
|₹ 1,23,610.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,230.00
|₹ 1,30,050.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,230.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,30,050.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,680.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,810.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.21%
|5.21%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,744.00
|₹ 1,17,534.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,680.00
|₹ 1,21,810.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,794.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,864.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,744.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,534.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.65%
|3.64%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,274.00
|₹ 1,05,024.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,794.00
|₹ 1,16,494.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,794.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,494.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,274.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,05,024.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.93%
|10.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,774.00
|₹ 1,00,104.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,284.00
|₹ 1,05,034.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,284.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,05,034.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,574.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,894.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,224.00
|₹ 97,334.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,194.00
|₹ 1,00,574.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,894.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,424.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,224.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,334.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,284.00
|₹ 97,394.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,374.00
|₹ 97,494.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,284.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,764.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,274.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,384.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,824.00
|₹ 97,964.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,294.00
|₹ 97,404.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,394.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,694.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,174.00 (16 May)
|₹ 94,004.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.57%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,344.00
|₹ 92,004.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,894.00
|₹ 98,064.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,994.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,394.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,324.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,804.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.58%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,674.00
|₹ 86,914.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,674.00
|₹ 91,274.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,684.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,284.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,474.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,694.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,394.00
|₹ 84,424.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,174.00
|₹ 87,454.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,844.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,184.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,124.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,124.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,174.00
|₹ 77,634.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,194.00
|₹ 83,114.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,194.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,114.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,174.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,634.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.05%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Indore stands at ₹12,809 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,972 per gram in the Indore market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Indore, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,664 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,708 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Indore requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,416 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,328 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Indore, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,124 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,992 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,090 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,720 in Indore.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Indore. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Indore are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Indore typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Indore, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.