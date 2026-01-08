18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,790 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,090 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Indore is priced around ₹ 1,39,720 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

As of the latest data:

Gold Rate in Indore for 10 gm 24 Carat is ₹ -

Gold Rate in Indore FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Indore? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Indore stands at ₹12,809 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Indore? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,972 per gram in the Indore market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Indore? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Indore, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,664 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,708 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Indore? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Indore requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,416 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,328 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Indore? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Indore, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,124 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,992 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Indore? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,090 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,720 in Indore.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Indore? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Indore. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Indore subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Indore are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Indore in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Indore typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Indore above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Indore, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.