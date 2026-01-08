18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,760 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,050 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Jaipur is priced around ₹ 1,39,680 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

Gold Rate in Jaipur FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Jaipur? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Jaipur stands at ₹12,805 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Jaipur? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,968 per gram in the Jaipur market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Jaipur? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Jaipur, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,616 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,660 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Jaipur? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Jaipur requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,320 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,232 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Jaipur? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Jaipur, you would spend approximately ₹4,60,980 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,848 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Jaipur? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,050 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,680 in Jaipur.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Jaipur? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Jaipur. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Jaipur subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Jaipur are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Jaipur in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Jaipur typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Jaipur above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Jaipur, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.