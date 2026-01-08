Current Gold Prices in Jaipur: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Jaipur is priced around ₹ 1,39,680 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,050 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,760 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,476.00
|₹ 10,426.50
|49.50
|8
|₹ 83,808.00
|₹ 83,412.00
|396.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,760.00
|₹ 1,04,265.00
|495.00
|100
|₹ 10,47,600.00
|₹ 10,42,650.00
|4,950.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,805.00
|₹ 12,745.00
|60.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,440.00
|₹ 1,01,960.00
|480.00
|10
|₹ 1,28,050.00
|₹ 1,27,450.00
|600.00
|100
|₹ 12,80,500.00
|₹ 12,74,500.00
|6,000.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,968.00
|₹ 13,902.00
|66.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,744.00
|₹ 1,11,216.00
|528.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,680.00
|₹ 1,39,020.00
|660.00
|100
|₹ 13,96,800.00
|₹ 13,90,200.00
|6,600.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,897.00
|₹ 1,37,326.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,197.00
|₹ 1,37,653.00
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,857.67
|₹ 1,36,192.67
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,810.67
|₹ 1,31,778.33
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,948.93
|₹ 1,29,747.49
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,269.58
|₹ 1,18,098.36
|1 year
|₹ 96,301.55
|₹ 1,05,041.57
|2 years
|₹ 81,300.07
|₹ 88,680.05
|3 years
|₹ 72,597.58
|₹ 79,185.75
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,830.00
|₹ 1,35,070.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,28,050.00
|₹ 1,39,680.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,28,050.00 (8 January)
|₹ 1,39,680.00 (8 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,830.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,070.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.41%
|3.41%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,180.00
|₹ 1,30,000.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,25,030.00
|₹ 1,36,380.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,640.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,410.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,830.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,620.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,190.00
|₹ 1,23,470.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,190.00
|₹ 1,30,010.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,190.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,30,010.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,540.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,670.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.30%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,826.00
|₹ 1,17,616.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,540.00
|₹ 1,21,670.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,876.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,946.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,826.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,616.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.44%
|3.45%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,356.00
|₹ 1,05,106.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,876.00
|₹ 1,16,576.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,876.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,576.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,356.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,05,106.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.92%
|10.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,856.00
|₹ 1,00,186.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,366.00
|₹ 1,05,116.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,366.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,05,116.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,656.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,976.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,306.00
|₹ 97,416.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,276.00
|₹ 1,00,656.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,976.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,506.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,306.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,416.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,366.00
|₹ 97,476.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,456.00
|₹ 97,576.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,366.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,846.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,356.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,466.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,906.00
|₹ 98,046.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,376.00
|₹ 97,486.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,476.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,776.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,256.00 (16 May)
|₹ 94,086.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.57%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,426.00
|₹ 92,086.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,976.00
|₹ 98,146.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,076.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,526.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,406.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,886.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.57%
|6.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,756.00
|₹ 86,996.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,756.00
|₹ 91,356.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,766.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,366.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,556.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,776.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.01%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,476.00
|₹ 84,506.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,256.00
|₹ 87,536.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,926.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,266.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,206.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,206.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,256.00
|₹ 77,716.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,276.00
|₹ 83,196.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,276.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,196.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,256.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,716.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.05%
|7.05%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Jaipur stands at ₹12,805 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,968 per gram in the Jaipur market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Jaipur, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,616 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,660 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Jaipur requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,320 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,232 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Jaipur, you would spend approximately ₹4,60,980 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,848 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,050 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,680 in Jaipur.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Jaipur. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Jaipur are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Jaipur typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Jaipur, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.