Current Gold Prices in Jalgaon: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Jalgaon is priced around ₹ 1,38,400 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,880 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,800 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,380.00
|₹ 10,422.75
|-42.75
|8
|₹ 83,040.00
|₹ 83,382.00
|-342.00
|10
|₹ 1,03,800.00
|₹ 1,04,227.50
|-427.50
|100
|₹ 10,38,000.00
|₹ 10,42,275.00
|-4,275.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,688.00
|₹ 12,740.00
|-52.00
|8
|₹ 1,01,504.00
|₹ 1,01,920.00
|-416.00
|10
|₹ 1,26,880.00
|₹ 1,27,400.00
|-520.00
|100
|₹ 12,68,800.00
|₹ 12,74,000.00
|-5,200.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,840.00
|₹ 13,897.00
|-57.00
|8
|₹ 1,10,720.00
|₹ 1,11,176.00
|-456.00
|10
|₹ 1,38,400.00
|₹ 1,38,970.00
|-570.00
|100
|₹ 13,84,000.00
|₹ 13,89,700.00
|-5,700.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,735.00
|₹ 1,37,153.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,091.00
|₹ 1,37,541.50
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,770.33
|₹ 1,36,101.00
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,742.00
|₹ 1,31,708.33
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,867.92
|₹ 1,29,666.48
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,159.96
|₹ 1,17,989.41
|1 year
|₹ 96,177.47
|₹ 1,04,919.36
|2 years
|₹ 81,519.52
|₹ 88,932.80
|3 years
|₹ 72,686.80
|₹ 79,295.98
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,780.00
|₹ 1,35,020.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,26,880.00
|₹ 1,38,400.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,27,400.00 (7 January)
|₹ 1,38,970.00 (7 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,780.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,020.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|2.50%
|2.50%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,130.00
|₹ 1,29,950.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,24,980.00
|₹ 1,36,330.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,590.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,360.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,780.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,570.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,140.00
|₹ 1,23,420.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,140.00
|₹ 1,29,960.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,140.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,29,960.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,490.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,620.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.30%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,687.00
|₹ 1,17,477.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,490.00
|₹ 1,21,620.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,737.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,807.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,687.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,477.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.53%
|3.53%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,217.00
|₹ 1,04,967.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,737.00
|₹ 1,16,437.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,737.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,437.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,217.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,04,967.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.93%
|10.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,717.00
|₹ 1,00,047.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,227.00
|₹ 1,04,977.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,227.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,04,977.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,517.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,837.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.92%
|4.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,167.00
|₹ 97,277.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,137.00
|₹ 1,00,517.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,837.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,367.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,167.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,277.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,227.00
|₹ 97,337.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,317.00
|₹ 97,437.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,227.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,707.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,217.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,327.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,767.00
|₹ 97,927.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,237.00
|₹ 97,347.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,337.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,637.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,117.00 (16 May)
|₹ 93,947.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,287.00
|₹ 91,947.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,837.00
|₹ 98,007.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,937.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,387.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,267.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,747.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.58%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,617.00
|₹ 86,857.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,617.00
|₹ 91,217.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,627.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,227.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,417.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,637.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,337.00
|₹ 84,367.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,117.00
|₹ 87,397.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,787.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,127.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,067.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,067.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,117.00
|₹ 77,577.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,137.00
|₹ 83,057.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,137.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,057.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,117.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,577.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.06%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Jalgaon stands at ₹12,688 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,840 per gram in the Jalgaon market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Jalgaon, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,080 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,256 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Jalgaon requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,512 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,160 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Jalgaon, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,768 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,240 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,880 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,400 in Jalgaon.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Jalgaon. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Jalgaon are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Jalgaon typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Jalgaon, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.