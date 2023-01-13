Editor's Note: This page was originally published in January 2023 and has been updated with the latest developments regularly since then.

Gold Rate in Jayankondam FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Jayankondam? On 10 June 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Jayankondam stands at ₹13,628 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Jayankondam? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹14,878 per gram in the Jayankondam market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Jayankondam? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Jayankondam, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,78,544 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,63,546 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Jayankondam? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Jayankondam requires an investment of roughly ₹3,27,092 for 22 karat and ₹3,57,088 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Jayankondam? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Jayankondam, you would spend approximately ₹4,90,639 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,35,632 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Jayankondam? As of 10 June 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,36,288 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,48,786 in Jayankondam.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Jayankondam? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Jayankondam. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Jayankondam subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Jayankondam are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Jayankondam in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Jayankondam typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Jayankondam above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Jayankondam, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.