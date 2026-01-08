Current Gold Prices in Jhansi: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Jhansi is priced around ₹ 1,39,660 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,030 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,745 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,474.50
|₹ 10,425.00
|49.50
|8
|₹ 83,796.00
|₹ 83,400.00
|396.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,745.00
|₹ 1,04,250.00
|495.00
|100
|₹ 10,47,450.00
|₹ 10,42,500.00
|4,950.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,803.00
|₹ 12,743.00
|60.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,424.00
|₹ 1,01,944.00
|480.00
|10
|₹ 1,28,030.00
|₹ 1,27,430.00
|600.00
|100
|₹ 12,80,300.00
|₹ 12,74,300.00
|6,000.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,966.00
|₹ 13,900.00
|66.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,728.00
|₹ 1,11,200.00
|528.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,660.00
|₹ 1,39,000.00
|660.00
|100
|₹ 13,96,600.00
|₹ 13,90,000.00
|6,600.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,877.00
|₹ 1,37,306.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,177.00
|₹ 1,37,633.00
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,837.67
|₹ 1,36,172.67
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,790.67
|₹ 1,31,758.33
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,938.01
|₹ 1,29,745.46
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,275.62
|₹ 1,18,108.84
|1 year
|₹ 96,316.18
|₹ 1,05,058.67
|2 years
|₹ 81,345.55
|₹ 88,731.73
|3 years
|₹ 72,620.04
|₹ 79,211.85
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,810.00
|₹ 1,35,050.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,28,030.00
|₹ 1,39,660.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,28,030.00 (8 January)
|₹ 1,39,660.00 (8 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,810.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,050.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.41%
|3.41%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,160.00
|₹ 1,29,980.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,25,010.00
|₹ 1,36,360.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,620.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,390.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,810.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,600.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,170.00
|₹ 1,23,450.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,170.00
|₹ 1,29,990.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,170.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,29,990.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,520.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,650.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.30%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,849.00
|₹ 1,17,639.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,520.00
|₹ 1,21,650.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,899.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,969.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,849.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,639.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.40%
|3.41%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,379.00
|₹ 1,05,129.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,899.00
|₹ 1,16,599.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,899.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,599.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,379.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,05,129.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.92%
|10.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,879.00
|₹ 1,00,209.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,389.00
|₹ 1,05,139.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,389.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,05,139.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,679.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,999.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,329.00
|₹ 97,439.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,299.00
|₹ 1,00,679.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,999.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,529.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,329.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,439.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.32%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,389.00
|₹ 97,499.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,479.00
|₹ 97,599.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,389.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,869.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,379.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,489.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,929.00
|₹ 98,069.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,399.00
|₹ 97,509.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,499.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,799.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,279.00 (16 May)
|₹ 94,109.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.57%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,449.00
|₹ 92,109.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,999.00
|₹ 98,169.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,099.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,549.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,429.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,909.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.57%
|6.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,779.00
|₹ 87,019.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,779.00
|₹ 91,379.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,789.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,389.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,579.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,799.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.01%
|5.01%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,499.00
|₹ 84,529.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,279.00
|₹ 87,559.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,949.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,289.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,229.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,229.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,279.00
|₹ 77,739.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,299.00
|₹ 83,219.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,299.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,219.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,279.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,739.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.04%
|7.05%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Jhansi stands at ₹12,803 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,966 per gram in the Jhansi market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Jhansi, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,592 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,636 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Jhansi requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,272 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,184 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Jhansi, you would spend approximately ₹4,60,908 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,776 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,030 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,660 in Jhansi.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Jhansi. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Jhansi are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Jhansi typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Jhansi, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.