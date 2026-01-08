18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,830 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,920 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Kadapa is priced around ₹ 1,38,440 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

As of the latest data:

Gold Rate in Kadapa for 10 gm 24 Carat is ₹ -

Gold Rate in Kadapa FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Kadapa? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Kadapa stands at ₹12,692 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Kadapa? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,844 per gram in the Kadapa market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Kadapa? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Kadapa, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,128 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,304 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Kadapa? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Kadapa requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,608 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,256 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Kadapa? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Kadapa, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,912 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,384 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Kadapa? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,920 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,440 in Kadapa.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Kadapa? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Kadapa. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Kadapa subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Kadapa are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Kadapa in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Kadapa typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Kadapa above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Kadapa, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.