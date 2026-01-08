18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,807 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,890 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Kannur is priced around ₹ 1,38,410 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

As of the latest data:

Gold Rate in Kannur for 10 gm 24 Carat is ₹ -

Gold Rate in Kannur FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Kannur? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Kannur stands at ₹12,689 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Kannur? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,841 per gram in the Kannur market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Kannur? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Kannur, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,092 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,268 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Kannur? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Kannur requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,536 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,184 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Kannur? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Kannur, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,804 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,276 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Kannur? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,890 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,410 in Kannur.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Kannur? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Kannur. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Kannur subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Kannur are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Kannur in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Kannur typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Kannur above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Kannur, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.