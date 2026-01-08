Current Gold Prices in Kannur: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Kannur is priced around ₹ 1,38,410 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,890 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,807 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,380.75
|₹ 10,423.50
|-42.75
|8
|₹ 83,046.00
|₹ 83,388.00
|-342.00
|10
|₹ 1,03,807.50
|₹ 1,04,235.00
|-427.50
|100
|₹ 10,38,075.00
|₹ 10,42,350.00
|-4,275.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,689.00
|₹ 12,741.00
|-52.00
|8
|₹ 1,01,512.00
|₹ 1,01,928.00
|-416.00
|10
|₹ 1,26,890.00
|₹ 1,27,410.00
|-520.00
|100
|₹ 12,68,900.00
|₹ 12,74,100.00
|-5,200.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,841.00
|₹ 13,898.00
|-57.00
|8
|₹ 1,10,728.00
|₹ 1,11,184.00
|-456.00
|10
|₹ 1,38,410.00
|₹ 1,38,980.00
|-570.00
|100
|₹ 13,84,100.00
|₹ 13,89,800.00
|-5,700.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,745.00
|₹ 1,37,163.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,101.00
|₹ 1,37,551.50
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,780.33
|₹ 1,36,111.00
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,752.00
|₹ 1,31,717.83
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,879.82
|₹ 1,29,678.04
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,175.41
|₹ 1,18,004.69
|1 year
|₹ 96,194.72
|₹ 1,04,936.04
|2 years
|₹ 80,788.61
|₹ 88,140.11
|3 years
|₹ 69,856.43
|₹ 76,211.92
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,790.00
|₹ 1,35,030.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,26,890.00
|₹ 1,38,410.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,27,410.00 (7 January)
|₹ 1,38,980.00 (7 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,790.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,030.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|2.50%
|2.50%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,140.00
|₹ 1,29,960.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,24,990.00
|₹ 1,36,340.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,600.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,370.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,790.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,580.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,150.00
|₹ 1,23,430.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,150.00
|₹ 1,29,970.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,150.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,29,970.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,500.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,630.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.30%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,706.00
|₹ 1,17,496.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,500.00
|₹ 1,21,630.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,756.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,826.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,706.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,496.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.52%
|3.52%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,236.00
|₹ 1,04,986.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,756.00
|₹ 1,16,456.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,756.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,456.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,236.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,04,986.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.93%
|10.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,736.00
|₹ 1,00,066.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,246.00
|₹ 1,04,996.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,246.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,04,996.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,536.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,856.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.92%
|4.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,186.00
|₹ 97,296.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,156.00
|₹ 1,00,536.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,856.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,386.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,186.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,296.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,246.00
|₹ 97,366.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,336.00
|₹ 97,456.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,246.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,726.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,236.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,356.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.09%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,786.00
|₹ 97,946.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,256.00
|₹ 97,366.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,356.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,656.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,136.00 (16 May)
|₹ 93,966.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,306.00
|₹ 91,966.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,856.00
|₹ 98,026.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,956.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,406.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,286.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,766.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.58%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,636.00
|₹ 86,876.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,636.00
|₹ 91,236.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,646.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,246.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,436.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,656.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,356.00
|₹ 84,386.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,136.00
|₹ 87,416.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,806.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,146.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,086.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,086.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,136.00
|₹ 77,596.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,156.00
|₹ 83,076.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,156.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,076.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,136.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,596.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.06%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Kannur stands at ₹12,689 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,841 per gram in the Kannur market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Kannur, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,092 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,268 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Kannur requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,536 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,184 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Kannur, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,804 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,276 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,890 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,410 in Kannur.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Kannur. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Kannur are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Kannur typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Kannur, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.