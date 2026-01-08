Kanpur, one of North India’s most historically rich and industrially significant cities, has long maintained a deep-rooted relationship with gold. From the bustling lanes of Naveen Market to the trusted, decades-old family jewellers in Arya Nagar, the city remains a haven for gold lovers—beautifully balancing traditional craftsmanship with contemporary trends. For the residents of Kanpur, gold is both a symbol of prosperity and a treasured family heirloom. When it comes to buying gold in Kanpur, the city offers a perfect blend of tradition and modernity across its bustling markets.
Current Gold Prices in Kanpur: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Kanpur is priced around ₹ 1,39,780 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,150 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,835 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,483.50
|₹ 10,434.00
|49.50
|8
|₹ 83,868.00
|₹ 83,472.00
|396.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,835.00
|₹ 1,04,340.00
|495.00
|100
|₹ 10,48,350.00
|₹ 10,43,400.00
|4,950.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,815.00
|₹ 12,755.00
|60.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,520.00
|₹ 1,02,040.00
|480.00
|10
|₹ 1,28,150.00
|₹ 1,27,550.00
|600.00
|100
|₹ 12,81,500.00
|₹ 12,75,500.00
|6,000.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,978.00
|₹ 13,912.00
|66.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,824.00
|₹ 1,11,296.00
|528.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,780.00
|₹ 1,39,120.00
|660.00
|100
|₹ 13,97,800.00
|₹ 13,91,200.00
|6,600.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,997.00
|₹ 1,37,426.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,297.00
|₹ 1,37,753.00
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,957.67
|₹ 1,36,292.67
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,910.67
|₹ 1,31,878.33
|90 days
|₹ 1,19,033.52
|₹ 1,29,840.97
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,325.37
|₹ 1,18,158.59
|1 year
|₹ 96,342.69
|₹ 1,05,085.18
|2 years
|₹ 80,947.78
|₹ 88,293.49
|3 years
|₹ 69,952.59
|₹ 76,303.31
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,930.00
|₹ 1,35,170.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,28,150.00
|₹ 1,39,780.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,28,150.00 (8 January)
|₹ 1,39,780.00 (8 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,930.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,170.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.41%
|3.41%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,280.00
|₹ 1,30,100.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,25,130.00
|₹ 1,36,480.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,740.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,510.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,930.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,720.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.90%
|4.90%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,290.00
|₹ 1,23,570.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,290.00
|₹ 1,30,110.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,290.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,30,110.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,640.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,770.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.29%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,853.00
|₹ 1,17,643.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,640.00
|₹ 1,21,770.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,903.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,973.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,853.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,643.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.51%
|3.51%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,383.00
|₹ 1,05,133.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,903.00
|₹ 1,16,603.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,903.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,603.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,383.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,05,133.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.91%
|10.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,883.00
|₹ 1,00,213.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,393.00
|₹ 1,05,143.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,393.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,05,143.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,683.00 (2 August)
|₹ 1,00,003.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,333.00
|₹ 97,443.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,303.00
|₹ 1,00,683.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 94,003.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,533.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,333.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,443.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.32%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,393.00
|₹ 97,503.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,483.00
|₹ 97,603.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,393.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,873.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,383.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,493.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,933.00
|₹ 98,073.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,403.00
|₹ 97,513.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,503.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,803.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,283.00 (16 May)
|₹ 94,113.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.57%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,453.00
|₹ 92,113.00
|30 April
|₹ 90,003.00
|₹ 98,173.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,103.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,553.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,433.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,913.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.57%
|6.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,783.00
|₹ 87,023.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,783.00
|₹ 91,383.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,793.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,393.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,583.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,803.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.01%
|5.01%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,503.00
|₹ 84,533.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,283.00
|₹ 87,563.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,953.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,293.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,233.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,233.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,283.00
|₹ 77,743.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,303.00
|₹ 83,223.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,303.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,223.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,283.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,743.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.04%
|7.05%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Kanpur stands at ₹12,815 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,978 per gram in the Kanpur market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Kanpur, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,736 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,780 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Kanpur requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,560 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,472 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Kanpur, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,340 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,208 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,150 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,780 in Kanpur.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Kanpur. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Kanpur are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Kanpur typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Kanpur, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.