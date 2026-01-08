18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,835 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,150 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Kanpur is priced around ₹ 1,39,780 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

Kanpur, one of North India’s most historically rich and industrially significant cities, has long maintained a deep-rooted relationship with gold. From the bustling lanes of Naveen Market to the trusted, decades-old family jewellers in Arya Nagar, the city remains a haven for gold lovers—beautifully balancing traditional craftsmanship with contemporary trends. For the residents of Kanpur, gold is both a symbol of prosperity and a treasured family heirloom. When it comes to buying gold in Kanpur, the city offers a perfect blend of tradition and modernity across its bustling markets.

Gold Rate in Kanpur FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Kanpur? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Kanpur stands at ₹12,815 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Kanpur? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,978 per gram in the Kanpur market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Kanpur? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Kanpur, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,736 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,780 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Kanpur? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Kanpur requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,560 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,472 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Kanpur? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Kanpur, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,340 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,208 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Kanpur? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,150 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,780 in Kanpur.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Kanpur? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Kanpur. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Kanpur subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Kanpur are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Kanpur in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Kanpur typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Kanpur above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Kanpur, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.