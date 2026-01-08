18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,812 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,120 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Karnal is priced around ₹ 1,39,750 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

As of the latest data:

Gold Rate in Karnal for 10 gm 24 Carat is ₹ -

The rupee’s decline and what it means for your investment portfolio

Gold Rate in Karnal FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Karnal? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Karnal stands at ₹12,812 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Karnal? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,975 per gram in the Karnal market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Karnal? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Karnal, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,700 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,744 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Karnal? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Karnal requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,488 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,400 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Karnal? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Karnal, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,232 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,100 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Karnal? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,120 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,750 in Karnal.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Karnal? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Karnal. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Karnal subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Karnal are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Karnal in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Karnal typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Karnal above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Karnal, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.