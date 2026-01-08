Gold Rate in Kerala Today:

Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K)Kerala, the southern state of India, has a strong affinity for gold, reflected by the huge demand for the precious metal in the region. Since Kerala alone accounts for around 20% of gold demand in India, it is often referred to as the ‘Gold Capital of India’. Gold is both a symbol of prosperity and a sacred offering in Kerala, as it is part of weddings and religious festivals and temple rituals. Kerala is home to thousands of gold retailers and has also given rise to some of the most prominent jewellery brands in India, such as Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Joyalukkas, and Jos Alukkas.