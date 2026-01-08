Gold Rate in Kerala Today:

Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K)Kerala, the southern state of India, has a strong affinity for gold, reflected by the huge demand for the precious metal in the region. Since Kerala alone accounts for around 20% of gold demand in India, it is often referred to as the ‘Gold Capital of India’. Gold is both a symbol of prosperity and a sacred offering in Kerala, as it is part of weddings and religious festivals and temple rituals. Kerala is home to thousands of gold retailers and has also given rise to some of the most prominent jewellery brands in India, such as Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Joyalukkas, and Jos Alukkas.
Current Gold Prices in Kerala: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Kerala is priced around ₹ 1,38,390 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,870 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,792 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,379.25
|₹ 10,422.00
|-42.75
|8
|₹ 83,034.00
|₹ 83,376.00
|-342.00
|10
|₹ 1,03,792.50
|₹ 1,04,220.00
|-427.50
|100
|₹ 10,37,925.00
|₹ 10,42,200.00
|-4,275.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,687.00
|₹ 12,739.00
|-52.00
|8
|₹ 1,01,496.00
|₹ 1,01,912.00
|-416.00
|10
|₹ 1,26,870.00
|₹ 1,27,390.00
|-520.00
|100
|₹ 12,68,700.00
|₹ 12,73,900.00
|-5,200.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,839.00
|₹ 13,896.00
|-57.00
|8
|₹ 1,10,712.00
|₹ 1,11,168.00
|-456.00
|10
|₹ 1,38,390.00
|₹ 1,38,960.00
|-570.00
|100
|₹ 13,83,900.00
|₹ 13,89,600.00
|-5,700.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,725.00
|₹ 1,37,143.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,081.00
|₹ 1,37,531.50
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,760.33
|₹ 1,36,091.00
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,732.00
|₹ 1,31,697.83
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,863.83
|₹ 1,29,662.06
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,166.92
|₹ 1,17,996.19
|1 year
|₹ 96,190.03
|₹ 1,04,931.34
|2 years
|₹ 81,226.53
|₹ 88,600.85
|3 years
|₹ 72,499.09
|₹ 79,083.85
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,770.00
|₹ 1,35,010.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,26,870.00
|₹ 1,38,390.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,27,390.00 (7 January)
|₹ 1,38,960.00 (7 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,770.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,010.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|2.50%
|2.50%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,120.00
|₹ 1,29,940.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,24,970.00
|₹ 1,36,320.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,580.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,350.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,770.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,560.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,130.00
|₹ 1,23,410.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,130.00
|₹ 1,29,950.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,130.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,29,950.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,480.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,610.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.30%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,705.00
|₹ 1,17,495.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,480.00
|₹ 1,21,610.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,755.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,825.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,705.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,495.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.50%
|3.50%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,235.00
|₹ 1,04,985.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,755.00
|₹ 1,16,455.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,755.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,455.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,235.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,04,985.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.93%
|10.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,735.00
|₹ 1,00,065.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,245.00
|₹ 1,04,995.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,245.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,04,995.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,535.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,855.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.92%
|4.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,185.00
|₹ 97,295.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,155.00
|₹ 1,00,535.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,855.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,385.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,185.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,295.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,245.00
|₹ 97,365.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,335.00
|₹ 97,455.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,245.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,725.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,235.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,355.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.09%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,785.00
|₹ 97,945.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,255.00
|₹ 97,365.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,355.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,655.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,135.00 (16 May)
|₹ 93,965.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,305.00
|₹ 91,965.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,855.00
|₹ 98,025.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,955.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,405.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,285.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,765.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.58%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,635.00
|₹ 86,875.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,635.00
|₹ 91,235.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,645.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,245.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,435.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,655.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,355.00
|₹ 84,385.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,135.00
|₹ 87,415.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,805.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,145.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,085.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,085.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,135.00
|₹ 77,595.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,155.00
|₹ 83,075.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,155.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,075.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,135.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,595.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.06%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Kerala stands at ₹12,687 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,839 per gram in the Kerala market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Kerala, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,068 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,244 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Kerala requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,488 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,136 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Kerala, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,732 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,204 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,870 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,390 in Kerala.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Kerala. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Kerala are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Kerala typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Kerala, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.