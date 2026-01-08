GoldSilver
24 Carat
24 Carat22 Carat18 Carat

Gold Rate in Kolkata Today

10g of 24k gold (99.9%)
138380-570.00

Gold Rate in Kolkata:

Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K) Kolkata, often regarded as the cultural capital of India, has a deep-rooted tradition of gold buying, especially during festivals like Durga Puja and Dhanteras. The city witnesses a significant surge in gold purchases during this time. For instance, during Dhanteras, sales increased by approximately 15% compared to the previous year, despite rising gold prices. The city is known for its intricate gold jewellery craftsmanship and remains one of the top gold-consuming regions in eastern India. Notable jewellery markets in the city include Bowbazar, Gariahat, and Hatibagan, offering a wide array of traditional Bengali gold designs.

In Kolkata, there are various shops and outlets available where you can purchase gold, such as J K Chandra, D K Basak and many more. However, while buying gold, it's extremely important to be cautious and check the purity of gold, as there are many low-quality items available in the market. It is advisable to compare the gold rates among multiple jewelers to ensure that you're getting the best deal possible.

Additionally, when buying gold jewelry, make sure to only purchase hallmarked jewelry, which is certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for authenticity and quality. This will give you the added assurance that you are investing in a genuine product. Other than the physical shops, you can also consider online options, but make sure to purchase from reputable sources.

What factors impact the prices of gold in Kolkata

There are several factors that can affect the price of gold in Kolkata or anywhere else in the world. Some of the main factors include:

International gold prices: The price of gold on the international market has a direct impact on the price of gold in Kolkata. If the international price of gold increases, the price of gold in Kolkata will also increase, and vice versa.

Economic conditions: The economic conditions in India and the world can also affect the price of gold. For example, if there is a recession or economic uncertainty, people tend to invest more in gold as a safe haven asset, which can drive up the price.

Interest rates: Gold and interest rates have an inverse relationship. When interest rates are high, it costs more to borrow money, which can discourage investment in non-yielding assets such as gold. As a result, the demand for gold decreases and the price goes down.

Supply and demand: The supply and demand of gold also plays a role in determining the price. If there is a shortage of gold on the market, the price will increase, and if there is an oversupply, the price will decrease.

Currency fluctuations: The value of rupee also affects the prices of gold, as gold is traded in US dollar internationally, so if the rupee is weaker against the dollar, the prices of gold would be relatively more expensive in rupee terms.

Import and excise duty on gold : Govt. of India keeps on changing the import and excise duty on gold, which can also affect the prices of gold in Kolkata.

Places to check purity of gold in Kolkata.

There are several places in Kolkata where you can check the purity of gold. Some options include:

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmarking centers: BIS is the government agency responsible for certifying the purity of gold in India. They have several hallmarking centers in Kolkata where you can take your gold to be checked for purity.

Jewelry Stores: Many reputable jewelry stores in Kolkata have in-house facilities to check the purity of gold. They often have trained staff who can use X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) machines or other equipment to test the gold's purity.

Assaying and Hallmarking Centers: In Kolkata, you can find some centers which are dedicated to the assaying and hallmarking of gold. They are independent and are certified by government bodies. They can provide you a certificate after testing your gold.

Banks: Some banks like ICICI, Axis etc. also have the facility to check the purity of gold and can provide you with a certificate.

It is important to note that it is always advisable to check the purity of gold from a reputed and certified agency, because it will give you assurance about the authenticity and quality of gold.

Current Gold Prices in Kolkata: 22 carat, and 24 carat

As of the latest data:

  • 24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Kolkata is priced around ₹ 1,38,380 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

  • 22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,860 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

  • 18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,785 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

Gold Rate Calculator

Gold Rate in Kolkata for 10gm 24 Carat is -

18K Gold Rate in Kolkata (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 10,378.50 10,421.25-42.75
8 83,028.00 83,370.00-342.00
10 1,03,785.00 1,04,212.50-427.50
100 10,37,850.00 10,42,125.00-4,275.00

22K Gold Rate in Kolkata (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 12,686.00 12,738.00-52.00
8 1,01,488.00 1,01,904.00-416.00
10 1,26,860.00 1,27,380.00-520.00
100 12,68,600.00 12,73,800.00-5,200.00

24K Gold Rate in Kolkata (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 13,838.00 13,895.00-57.00
8 1,10,704.00 1,11,160.00-456.00
10 1,38,380.00 1,38,950.00-570.00
100 13,83,800.00 13,89,500.00-5,700.00

Compare Average Gold Rate for 22K & 24K

Date22K24K
10 days1,25,715.001,37,133.00
20 days1,26,071.001,37,521.50
30 days1,24,750.331,36,081.00
60 days1,20,722.001,31,687.83
90 days1,18,851.721,29,649.94
180 days1,08,150.861,17,980.14
1 year96,171.971,04,913.23
2 years81,502.7288,910.00
3 years72,675.3279,281.12

Gold Rate in Kolkata for Last 14 Days (1 gram)

Date22K24K
Jan 7, 202612,754.00 (+55.00)13,911.00 (+60.00)
Jan 6, 202612,699.00 (+76.00)13,851.00 (+83.00)
Jan 5, 202612,623.00 (+145.00)13,768.00 (+158.00)
Jan 4, 202612,478.00 (-36.00)13,610.00 (-39.00)
Jan 3, 202612,514.00 (+105.00)13,649.00 (+114.00)
Jan 2, 202612,409.00 (+17.00)13,535.00 (+19.00)
Jan 1, 202612,392.00 (-120.00)13,516.00 (-131.00)
Dec 31, 202512,512.00 (-280.00)13,647.00 (-305.00)
Dec 30, 202512,792.00 (-180.00)13,952.00 (-197.00)
Dec 29, 202512,972.00 (-1.00)14,149.00 (-1.00)
Dec 28, 202512,973.00 (+109.00)14,150.00 (+119.00)
Dec 27, 202512,864.00 (+70.00)14,031.00 (+77.00)
Dec 26, 202512,794.00 (+30.00)13,954.00 (+32.00)
Dec 25, 202512,764.00 (+35.00)13,922.00 (+38.00)

Historical Price of Gold Rate in Kolkata

Date22K24K
1 January 1,23,760.00 1,35,000.00
8 January 1,26,860.00 1,38,380.00
Highest rate 1,27,380.00 (7 January) 1,38,950.00 (7 January)
Lowest rate 1,23,760.00 (1 January) 1,35,000.00 (1 January)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change2.50%2.50%
Date22K24K
1 December 1,19,110.00 1,29,930.00
31 December 1,24,960.00 1,36,310.00
Highest rate 1,29,570.00 (28 December) 1,41,340.00 (28 December)
Lowest rate 1,18,760.00 (10 December) 1,29,550.00 (10 December)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change4.91%4.91%
Date22K24K
1 November 1,13,120.00 1,23,400.00
30 November 1,19,120.00 1,29,940.00
Highest rate 1,19,120.00 (30 November) 1,29,940.00 (30 November)
Lowest rate 1,11,470.00 (6 November) 1,21,600.00 (6 November)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change5.30%5.30%
Date22K24K
1 October 1,07,685.00 1,17,475.00
31 October 1,11,470.00 1,21,600.00
Highest rate 1,21,735.00 (18 October) 1,32,805.00 (18 October)
Lowest rate 1,07,685.00 (1 October) 1,17,475.00 (1 October)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.51%3.51%
Date22K24K
1 September 96,215.00 1,04,965.00
30 September 1,06,735.00 1,16,435.00
Highest rate 1,06,735.00 (30 September) 1,16,435.00 (30 September)
Lowest rate 96,215.00 (1 September) 1,04,965.00 (1 September)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change10.93%10.93%
Date22K24K
1 August 91,715.00 1,00,045.00
31 August 96,225.00 1,04,975.00
Highest rate 96,225.00 (31 August) 1,04,975.00 (31 August)
Lowest rate 91,515.00 (2 August) 99,835.00 (2 August)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change4.92%4.93%
Date22K24K
1 July 89,165.00 97,275.00
31 July 92,135.00 1,00,515.00
Highest rate 93,835.00 (24 July) 1,02,365.00 (24 July)
Lowest rate 89,165.00 (1 July) 97,275.00 (1 July)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.33%3.33%
Date22K24K
1 June 89,225.00 97,335.00
30 June 89,315.00 97,435.00
Highest rate 93,225.00 (15 June) 1,01,705.00 (15 June)
Lowest rate 89,215.00 (2 June) 97,325.00 (2 June)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change0.10%0.10%
Date22K24K
1 May 89,765.00 97,925.00
31 May 89,235.00 97,345.00
Highest rate 91,335.00 (9 May) 99,635.00 (9 May)
Lowest rate 86,115.00 (16 May) 93,945.00 (16 May)
Trend Falling Falling
% Change-0.59%-0.59%
Date22K24K
1 April 84,285.00 91,945.00
30 April 89,835.00 98,005.00
Highest rate 92,935.00 (23 April) 1,01,385.00 (23 April)
Lowest rate 82,265.00 (9 April) 89,745.00 (9 April)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change6.58%6.59%
Date22K24K
1 March 79,615.00 86,855.00
31 March 83,615.00 91,215.00
Highest rate 83,625.00 (30 March) 91,225.00 (30 March)
Lowest rate 79,415.00 (4 March) 86,635.00 (4 March)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change5.02%5.02%
Date22K24K
1 February 77,335.00 84,365.00
28 February 80,115.00 87,395.00
Highest rate 80,785.00 (26 February) 88,125.00 (26 February)
Lowest rate 77,065.00 (4 February) 84,065.00 (4 February)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.59%3.59%
Date22K24K
1 January 71,115.00 77,575.00
31 January 76,135.00 83,055.00
Highest rate 76,135.00 (31 January) 83,055.00 (31 January)
Lowest rate 71,115.00 (1 January) 77,575.00 (1 January)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change7.06%7.06%

Gold Rate News

Premium

The rupee’s decline and what it means for your investment portfolio

The rupee’s decline and what it means for your investment portfolio

4 min read .03:52 PM IST
More From Gold News

Latest Updates on Gold Rate In Kolkata : 7 January 2026

According to the information available on bullions.co.in, the gold rate in Kolkata today has declined significantly. At 1:30 PM, the 24-carat gold price in Kolkata was 1,38,350 per 10 grams quoting a discount of 720 per 10 grams.
On why gold rates today are under pressure, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said, "Both gold and silver prices have fallen today, and the gold-silver ratio has slipped from around 60 to 56 this week. So, if there is any chance of a bounce back, then it is the yellow metal. Therefore, if someone wants to initiate value buying, my suggestion is for such investors to prefer gold over silver. One should maintain this strategy until the gold-silver ratio is under 80."

Gold Prices and Buying Trends in Kolkata

Kolkata has long been tied to gold. During festivals such as Durga Puja, Dhanteras, and Akshaya Tritiya, the city’s jewellery lanes see a visible surge in footfall.
Sales typically rise even when prices move upward — driven as much by custom as by timing. The purpose is not just investment but a part of daily life, ritual, and tradition.


Jewellers across the city report stronger demand during festive windows, with buyers often prioritising gold’s purity and design over short-term price movement.
Despite fluctuations in global markets, Kolkata remains one of eastern India’s most active gold-consuming regions, known for its intricate craftsmanship and preference for traditional Bengali designs.


Recent pricing trends reflect that balance. Gold rates have climbed, yet demand has held steady.
Buyers continue to enter the market, many comparing rates across neighbourhoods before making a purchase decision.


What Decides Gold Rate in Kolkata?

Gold prices in Kolkata do not move in isolation. Daily rates are influenced by a combination of international benchmarks and domestic adjustments.
At the base is the global spot price of gold, set through international trading. That figure is converted into rupee terms, then adjusted for taxes, duties, and local market costs.
The result becomes the reference rate followed by jewellers across the city.


Even small global movements can cause visible shifts in retail prices, especially during high-demand periods.


Global and Local Factors Impacting Gold Price

Several key elements shape gold pricing on any given day, with international and domestic conditions playing vital roles:


  • Global Influences: Changes in US interest rates, inflation data, geopolitical tensions, and central bank buying patterns all impact global gold prices. When uncertainty rises, gold demand typically strengthens.
  • Rupee Value: Since gold is traded internationally in US dollars, a weaker rupee makes imports costlier in India, pushing retail prices higher.
  • Import Duty and GST: Import duty, set by the central government, adds to the base cost, while a 3% GST is applied at the point of sale.
  • Local Demand: During Durga Puja or Dhanteras, higher buying pressure keeps rates firm even if global signals weaken.
  • Logistics: Kolkata’s proximity to port infrastructure slightly reduces transportation costs, though festival demand often offsets this benefit.

Current Gold Rates in Kolkata (Approx.)

  • 24-carat gold (99.9% purity): 1,34,290 per 10 grams
  • 22-carat gold (91.6% purity): 1,23,110 per 10 grams
  • 18-carat gold (75% purity): 1,00,717 per 10 grams

These figures change daily based on international markets and domestic conditions.


Gold Buying in Kolkata: Popular Areas and Types of Gold

Several neighbourhoods dominate the city’s gold trade:


  • Bowbazar: One of Kolkata’s oldest jewellery hubs, known for wholesale activity and traditional craftsmanship.
  • Gariahat: A popular retail destination that sees heavy festival demand from families and younger buyers.
  • Hatibagan: A vibrant market with strong seasonal traffic, where buyers often compare multiple stores before purchase.

Design preferences lean toward traditional Bengali styles such as filigree work, temple jewellery, and handcrafted detailing.
While 22-carat gold dominates ornament purchases, 24-carat gold is often bought as bars or coins for investment.
Branded showrooms and family-run jewellers coexist, giving customers varied choices.


Making Charges and Hallmarking in Kolkata

Making Charges: These are a major factor in final jewellery pricing.
Rates vary by jewellery type, complexity, weight, and workmanship. Machine-made designs cost less than handcrafted ones.
Charges may be a percentage of the total price or a flat rate per gram — sometimes as high as 15–20%.


Hallmarking: BIS hallmark certification ensures authenticity and purity. It is now a must-have for safe purchasing.
Buyers should look for the BIS logo, purity mark, and jeweller identification code.
Most reputed jewellers in Kolkata sell only BIS-certified jewellery, but it’s recommended to verify this before purchase.


Gold purity testing is available at BIS centres, independent assaying units, and select banks.
Many established jewellery stores have XRF machines for instant, non-destructive purity checks.


What Is a Good Time to Buy Gold in Kolkata?

There’s no single best time, but certain periods remain culturally significant:
Auspicious occasions like Dhanteras, Akshaya Tritiya, Pushya Nakshatra, and select Thursdays associated with prosperity see heightened gold buying across the city.


While prices are not always lowest during these days, sentiment drives purchases.
From a financial standpoint, post-festival weeks often see subdued demand, occasionally creating opportunities for price-conscious buyers.
Investors focused on purity and long-term value pay less attention to short-term timing.


Gold Investment Options for Kolkata Buyers

Kolkata offers multiple avenues for gold investment depending on risk and convenience:


  • Physical Gold: The traditional option — bars, coins, and ornaments purchased from Burrabazar and other trusted retailers. Storage and insurance remain crucial considerations.
  • Digital Gold: Enables small, online investments with assured storage by partnered custodians.
  • Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs): Issued by the Reserve Bank of India, they provide fixed interest returns and tax benefits at maturity.
  • Gold ETFs and Mutual Funds: Modern, market-linked products offering liquidity and portfolio diversification without handling physical gold.

Each option serves different purposes — from cultural tradition to financial security. The right choice depends on whether the goal is heritage, hedging, or wealth growth.


Gold buying in Kolkata continues to reflect a blend of tradition and awareness.
Prices may move with global cues, but local habits shape demand patterns.
Whether purchasing jewellery during a festival or investing for the future, clear understanding of rates, purity, and costs remains the most reliable safeguard for every buyer.

Gold Rate in Kolkata FAQs

On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Kolkata stands at ₹12,686 per gram.

Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,838 per gram in the Kolkata market.

A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Kolkata, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,056 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,232 in 22 karat purity.

Buying 2 tolas of gold in Kolkata requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,464 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,112 for 24 karat variants.

To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Kolkata, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,696 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,168 for 24 karat gold.

As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,860 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,380 in Kolkata.

Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Kolkata. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Yes, all gold purchases in Kolkata are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Kolkata typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Kolkata, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.

Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.

Gold Rates in Top Cities of India

Silver Rates in Top Cities of India

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations