Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K) Kolkata, often regarded as the cultural capital of India, has a deep-rooted tradition of gold buying, especially during festivals like Durga Puja and Dhanteras. The city witnesses a significant surge in gold purchases during this time. For instance, during Dhanteras, sales increased by approximately 15% compared to the previous year, despite rising gold prices. The city is known for its intricate gold jewellery craftsmanship and remains one of the top gold-consuming regions in eastern India. Notable jewellery markets in the city include Bowbazar, Gariahat, and Hatibagan, offering a wide array of traditional Bengali gold designs.
In Kolkata, there are various shops and outlets available where you can purchase gold, such as J K Chandra, D K Basak and many more. However, while buying gold, it's extremely important to be cautious and check the purity of gold, as there are many low-quality items available in the market. It is advisable to compare the gold rates among multiple jewelers to ensure that you're getting the best deal possible.
Additionally, when buying gold jewelry, make sure to only purchase hallmarked jewelry, which is certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for authenticity and quality. This will give you the added assurance that you are investing in a genuine product. Other than the physical shops, you can also consider online options, but make sure to purchase from reputable sources.
There are several factors that can affect the price of gold in Kolkata or anywhere else in the world. Some of the main factors include:
International gold prices: The price of gold on the international market has a direct impact on the price of gold in Kolkata. If the international price of gold increases, the price of gold in Kolkata will also increase, and vice versa.
Economic conditions: The economic conditions in India and the world can also affect the price of gold. For example, if there is a recession or economic uncertainty, people tend to invest more in gold as a safe haven asset, which can drive up the price.
Interest rates: Gold and interest rates have an inverse relationship. When interest rates are high, it costs more to borrow money, which can discourage investment in non-yielding assets such as gold. As a result, the demand for gold decreases and the price goes down.
Supply and demand: The supply and demand of gold also plays a role in determining the price. If there is a shortage of gold on the market, the price will increase, and if there is an oversupply, the price will decrease.
Currency fluctuations: The value of rupee also affects the prices of gold, as gold is traded in US dollar internationally, so if the rupee is weaker against the dollar, the prices of gold would be relatively more expensive in rupee terms.
Import and excise duty on gold : Govt. of India keeps on changing the import and excise duty on gold, which can also affect the prices of gold in Kolkata.
There are several places in Kolkata where you can check the purity of gold. Some options include:
Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmarking centers: BIS is the government agency responsible for certifying the purity of gold in India. They have several hallmarking centers in Kolkata where you can take your gold to be checked for purity.
Jewelry Stores: Many reputable jewelry stores in Kolkata have in-house facilities to check the purity of gold. They often have trained staff who can use X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) machines or other equipment to test the gold's purity.
Assaying and Hallmarking Centers: In Kolkata, you can find some centers which are dedicated to the assaying and hallmarking of gold. They are independent and are certified by government bodies. They can provide you a certificate after testing your gold.
Banks: Some banks like ICICI, Axis etc. also have the facility to check the purity of gold and can provide you with a certificate.
It is important to note that it is always advisable to check the purity of gold from a reputed and certified agency, because it will give you assurance about the authenticity and quality of gold.
Current Gold Prices in Kolkata: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Kolkata is priced around ₹ 1,38,380 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,860 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,785 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,378.50
|₹ 10,421.25
|-42.75
|8
|₹ 83,028.00
|₹ 83,370.00
|-342.00
|10
|₹ 1,03,785.00
|₹ 1,04,212.50
|-427.50
|100
|₹ 10,37,850.00
|₹ 10,42,125.00
|-4,275.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,686.00
|₹ 12,738.00
|-52.00
|8
|₹ 1,01,488.00
|₹ 1,01,904.00
|-416.00
|10
|₹ 1,26,860.00
|₹ 1,27,380.00
|-520.00
|100
|₹ 12,68,600.00
|₹ 12,73,800.00
|-5,200.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,838.00
|₹ 13,895.00
|-57.00
|8
|₹ 1,10,704.00
|₹ 1,11,160.00
|-456.00
|10
|₹ 1,38,380.00
|₹ 1,38,950.00
|-570.00
|100
|₹ 13,83,800.00
|₹ 13,89,500.00
|-5,700.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,715.00
|₹ 1,37,133.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,071.00
|₹ 1,37,521.50
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,750.33
|₹ 1,36,081.00
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,722.00
|₹ 1,31,687.83
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,851.72
|₹ 1,29,649.94
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,150.86
|₹ 1,17,980.14
|1 year
|₹ 96,171.97
|₹ 1,04,913.23
|2 years
|₹ 81,502.72
|₹ 88,910.00
|3 years
|₹ 72,675.32
|₹ 79,281.12
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,760.00
|₹ 1,35,000.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,26,860.00
|₹ 1,38,380.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,27,380.00 (7 January)
|₹ 1,38,950.00 (7 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,760.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,000.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|2.50%
|2.50%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,110.00
|₹ 1,29,930.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,24,960.00
|₹ 1,36,310.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,570.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,340.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,760.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,550.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,120.00
|₹ 1,23,400.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,120.00
|₹ 1,29,940.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,120.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,29,940.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,470.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,600.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.30%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,685.00
|₹ 1,17,475.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,470.00
|₹ 1,21,600.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,735.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,805.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,685.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,475.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.51%
|3.51%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,215.00
|₹ 1,04,965.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,735.00
|₹ 1,16,435.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,735.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,435.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,215.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,04,965.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.93%
|10.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,715.00
|₹ 1,00,045.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,225.00
|₹ 1,04,975.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,225.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,04,975.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,515.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,835.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.92%
|4.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,165.00
|₹ 97,275.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,135.00
|₹ 1,00,515.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,835.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,365.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,165.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,275.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,225.00
|₹ 97,335.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,315.00
|₹ 97,435.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,225.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,705.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,215.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,325.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,765.00
|₹ 97,925.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,235.00
|₹ 97,345.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,335.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,635.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,115.00 (16 May)
|₹ 93,945.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,285.00
|₹ 91,945.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,835.00
|₹ 98,005.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,935.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,385.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,265.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,745.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.58%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,615.00
|₹ 86,855.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,615.00
|₹ 91,215.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,625.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,225.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,415.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,635.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,335.00
|₹ 84,365.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,115.00
|₹ 87,395.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,785.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,125.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,065.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,065.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,115.00
|₹ 77,575.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,135.00
|₹ 83,055.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,135.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,055.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,115.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,575.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.06%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Kolkata stands at ₹12,686 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,838 per gram in the Kolkata market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Kolkata, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,056 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,232 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Kolkata requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,464 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,112 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Kolkata, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,696 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,168 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,860 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,380 in Kolkata.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Kolkata. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Kolkata are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Kolkata typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Kolkata, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.