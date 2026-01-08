Latest Updates on Gold Rate In Kolkata : 7 January 2026

Gold Prices and Buying Trends in Kolkata

According to the information available on bullions.co.in, the gold rate in Kolkata today has declined significantly. At 1:30 PM, the 24-carat gold price in Kolkata was1,38,350 per 10 grams quoting a discount of720 per 10 grams.On why gold rates today are under pressure, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said, "Both gold and silver prices have fallen today, and the gold-silver ratio has slipped from around 60 to 56 this week. So, if there is any chance of a bounce back, then it is the yellow metal. Therefore, if someone wants to initiate value buying, my suggestion is for such investors to prefer gold over silver. One should maintain this strategy until the gold-silver ratio is under 80."

Kolkata has long been tied to gold. During festivals such as Durga Puja, Dhanteras, and Akshaya Tritiya, the city’s jewellery lanes see a visible surge in footfall.

Sales typically rise even when prices move upward — driven as much by custom as by timing. The purpose is not just investment but a part of daily life, ritual, and tradition.

Jewellers across the city report stronger demand during festive windows, with buyers often prioritising gold’s purity and design over short-term price movement.

Despite fluctuations in global markets, Kolkata remains one of eastern India’s most active gold-consuming regions, known for its intricate craftsmanship and preference for traditional Bengali designs.

Recent pricing trends reflect that balance. Gold rates have climbed, yet demand has held steady.

Buyers continue to enter the market, many comparing rates across neighbourhoods before making a purchase decision.

What Decides Gold Rate in Kolkata?

Gold prices in Kolkata do not move in isolation. Daily rates are influenced by a combination of international benchmarks and domestic adjustments.

At the base is the global spot price of gold, set through international trading. That figure is converted into rupee terms, then adjusted for taxes, duties, and local market costs.

The result becomes the reference rate followed by jewellers across the city.

Even small global movements can cause visible shifts in retail prices, especially during high-demand periods.

Global and Local Factors Impacting Gold Price

Several key elements shape gold pricing on any given day, with international and domestic conditions playing vital roles:

Global Influences: Changes in US interest rates, inflation data, geopolitical tensions, and central bank buying patterns all impact global gold prices. When uncertainty rises, gold demand typically strengthens.

Changes in US interest rates, inflation data, geopolitical tensions, and central bank buying patterns all impact global gold prices. When uncertainty rises, gold demand typically strengthens.

Since gold is traded internationally in US dollars, a weaker rupee makes imports costlier in India, pushing retail prices higher.

Import duty, set by the central government, adds to the base cost, while a 3% GST is applied at the point of sale.

During Durga Puja or Dhanteras, higher buying pressure keeps rates firm even if global signals weaken.

Current Gold Rates in Kolkata (Approx.)

24-carat gold (99.9% purity): ₹ 1,34,290 per 10 grams

1,34,290 per 10 grams 22-carat gold (91.6% purity): ₹ 1,23,110 per 10 grams

1,23,110 per 10 grams 18-carat gold (75% purity): ₹ 1,00,717 per 10 grams

These figures change daily based on international markets and domestic conditions.

Gold Buying in Kolkata: Popular Areas and Types of Gold

Several neighbourhoods dominate the city’s gold trade:

Bowbazar: One of Kolkata’s oldest jewellery hubs, known for wholesale activity and traditional craftsmanship.

One of Kolkata’s oldest jewellery hubs, known for wholesale activity and traditional craftsmanship. Gariahat: A popular retail destination that sees heavy festival demand from families and younger buyers.

A popular retail destination that sees heavy festival demand from families and younger buyers. Hatibagan: A vibrant market with strong seasonal traffic, where buyers often compare multiple stores before purchase.

Design preferences lean toward traditional Bengali styles such as filigree work, temple jewellery, and handcrafted detailing.

While 22-carat gold dominates ornament purchases, 24-carat gold is often bought as bars or coins for investment.

Branded showrooms and family-run jewellers coexist, giving customers varied choices.

Making Charges and Hallmarking in Kolkata

Making Charges: These are a major factor in final jewellery pricing.

Rates vary by jewellery type, complexity, weight, and workmanship. Machine-made designs cost less than handcrafted ones.

Charges may be a percentage of the total price or a flat rate per gram — sometimes as high as 15–20%.

Hallmarking: BIS hallmark certification ensures authenticity and purity. It is now a must-have for safe purchasing.

Buyers should look for the BIS logo, purity mark, and jeweller identification code.

Most reputed jewellers in Kolkata sell only BIS-certified jewellery, but it’s recommended to verify this before purchase.

Gold purity testing is available at BIS centres, independent assaying units, and select banks.

Many established jewellery stores have XRF machines for instant, non-destructive purity checks.

What Is a Good Time to Buy Gold in Kolkata?

There’s no single best time, but certain periods remain culturally significant:

Auspicious occasions like Dhanteras, Akshaya Tritiya, Pushya Nakshatra, and select Thursdays associated with prosperity see heightened gold buying across the city.

While prices are not always lowest during these days, sentiment drives purchases.

From a financial standpoint, post-festival weeks often see subdued demand, occasionally creating opportunities for price-conscious buyers.

Investors focused on purity and long-term value pay less attention to short-term timing.

Gold Investment Options for Kolkata Buyers

Kolkata offers multiple avenues for gold investment depending on risk and convenience:

Physical Gold: The traditional option — bars, coins, and ornaments purchased from Burrabazar and other trusted retailers. Storage and insurance remain crucial considerations.

The traditional option — bars, coins, and ornaments purchased from Burrabazar and other trusted retailers. Storage and insurance remain crucial considerations. Digital Gold: Enables small, online investments with assured storage by partnered custodians.

Enables small, online investments with assured storage by partnered custodians. Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs): Issued by the Reserve Bank of India, they provide fixed interest returns and tax benefits at maturity.

Issued by the Reserve Bank of India, they provide fixed interest returns and tax benefits at maturity. Gold ETFs and Mutual Funds: Modern, market-linked products offering liquidity and portfolio diversification without handling physical gold.

Each option serves different purposes — from cultural tradition to financial security. The right choice depends on whether the goal is heritage, hedging, or wealth growth.

Gold buying in Kolkata continues to reflect a blend of tradition and awareness.

Prices may move with global cues, but local habits shape demand patterns.

Whether purchasing jewellery during a festival or investing for the future, clear understanding of rates, purity, and costs remains the most reliable safeguard for every buyer.