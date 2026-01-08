Gold Rate in Lucknow Today:

Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K)The precious metal gold has a longstanding relationship with Lucknow, rooted in both its history and everyday life. During the eras of the Nawabs, gold was not only confined to making jewellery but also featured in clothing and decor. In modern-day Lucknow, gold also has huge significance, from being part of wedding traditions and religious events to investments. Hazratganj, Chowk, Aminabad, and Gole Market are some of the popular markets in Lucknow for purchasing jewellery, as they offer a variety of options, from traditional jewellery to contemporary designs. But before that, it's better to know the latest gold prices in Lucknow.