Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K)The precious metal gold has a longstanding relationship with Lucknow, rooted in both its history and everyday life. During the eras of the Nawabs, gold was not only confined to making jewellery but also featured in clothing and decor. In modern-day Lucknow, gold also has huge significance, from being part of wedding traditions and religious events to investments. Hazratganj, Chowk, Aminabad, and Gole Market are some of the popular markets in Lucknow for purchasing jewellery, as they offer a variety of options, from traditional jewellery to contemporary designs. But before that, it's better to know the latest gold prices in Lucknow.
Current Gold Prices in Lucknow: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Lucknow is priced around ₹ 1,39,660 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,030 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,745 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,474.50
|₹ 10,425.00
|49.50
|8
|₹ 83,796.00
|₹ 83,400.00
|396.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,745.00
|₹ 1,04,250.00
|495.00
|100
|₹ 10,47,450.00
|₹ 10,42,500.00
|4,950.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,803.00
|₹ 12,743.00
|60.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,424.00
|₹ 1,01,944.00
|480.00
|10
|₹ 1,28,030.00
|₹ 1,27,430.00
|600.00
|100
|₹ 12,80,300.00
|₹ 12,74,300.00
|6,000.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,966.00
|₹ 13,900.00
|66.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,728.00
|₹ 1,11,200.00
|528.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,660.00
|₹ 1,39,000.00
|660.00
|100
|₹ 13,96,600.00
|₹ 13,90,000.00
|6,600.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,877.00
|₹ 1,37,306.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,177.00
|₹ 1,37,633.00
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,837.67
|₹ 1,36,172.67
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,790.67
|₹ 1,31,758.33
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,938.01
|₹ 1,29,745.46
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,275.62
|₹ 1,18,108.84
|1 year
|₹ 96,316.18
|₹ 1,05,058.67
|2 years
|₹ 81,345.55
|₹ 88,731.73
|3 years
|₹ 72,620.04
|₹ 79,211.85
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,810.00
|₹ 1,35,050.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,28,030.00
|₹ 1,39,660.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,28,030.00 (8 January)
|₹ 1,39,660.00 (8 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,810.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,050.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.41%
|3.41%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,160.00
|₹ 1,29,980.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,25,010.00
|₹ 1,36,360.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,620.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,390.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,810.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,600.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,170.00
|₹ 1,23,450.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,170.00
|₹ 1,29,990.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,170.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,29,990.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,520.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,650.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.30%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,849.00
|₹ 1,17,639.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,520.00
|₹ 1,21,650.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,899.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,969.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,849.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,639.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.40%
|3.41%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,379.00
|₹ 1,05,129.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,899.00
|₹ 1,16,599.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,899.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,599.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,379.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,05,129.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.92%
|10.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,879.00
|₹ 1,00,209.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,389.00
|₹ 1,05,139.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,389.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,05,139.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,679.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,999.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,329.00
|₹ 97,439.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,299.00
|₹ 1,00,679.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,999.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,529.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,329.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,439.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.32%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,389.00
|₹ 97,499.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,479.00
|₹ 97,599.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,389.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,869.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,379.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,489.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,929.00
|₹ 98,069.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,399.00
|₹ 97,509.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,499.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,799.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,279.00 (16 May)
|₹ 94,109.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.57%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,449.00
|₹ 92,109.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,999.00
|₹ 98,169.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,099.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,549.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,429.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,909.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.57%
|6.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,779.00
|₹ 87,019.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,779.00
|₹ 91,379.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,789.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,389.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,579.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,799.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.01%
|5.01%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,499.00
|₹ 84,529.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,279.00
|₹ 87,559.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,949.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,289.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,229.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,229.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,279.00
|₹ 77,739.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,299.00
|₹ 83,219.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,299.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,219.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,279.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,739.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.04%
|7.05%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Lucknow stands at ₹12,803 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,966 per gram in the Lucknow market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Lucknow, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,592 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,636 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Lucknow requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,272 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,184 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Lucknow, you would spend approximately ₹4,60,908 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,776 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,030 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,660 in Lucknow.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Lucknow. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Lucknow are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Lucknow typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Lucknow, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.