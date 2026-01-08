18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,857 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,180 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Ludhiana is priced around ₹ 1,39,810 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

Gold Rate in Ludhiana FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Ludhiana? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Ludhiana stands at ₹12,818 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Ludhiana? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,981 per gram in the Ludhiana market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Ludhiana? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Ludhiana, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,772 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,816 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Ludhiana? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Ludhiana requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,632 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,544 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Ludhiana? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Ludhiana, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,448 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,316 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Ludhiana? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,180 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,810 in Ludhiana.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Ludhiana? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Ludhiana. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Ludhiana subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Ludhiana are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Ludhiana in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Ludhiana typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Ludhiana above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Ludhiana, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.