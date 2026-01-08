Current Gold Prices in Ludhiana: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Ludhiana is priced around ₹ 1,39,810 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,180 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,857 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,485.75
|₹ 10,436.25
|49.50
|8
|₹ 83,886.00
|₹ 83,490.00
|396.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,857.50
|₹ 1,04,362.50
|495.00
|100
|₹ 10,48,575.00
|₹ 10,43,625.00
|4,950.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,818.00
|₹ 12,758.00
|60.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,544.00
|₹ 1,02,064.00
|480.00
|10
|₹ 1,28,180.00
|₹ 1,27,580.00
|600.00
|100
|₹ 12,81,800.00
|₹ 12,75,800.00
|6,000.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,981.00
|₹ 13,915.00
|66.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,848.00
|₹ 1,11,320.00
|528.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,810.00
|₹ 1,39,150.00
|660.00
|100
|₹ 13,98,100.00
|₹ 13,91,500.00
|6,600.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,26,027.00
|₹ 1,37,456.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,327.00
|₹ 1,37,783.00
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,987.67
|₹ 1,36,322.67
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,940.67
|₹ 1,31,905.83
|90 days
|₹ 1,19,059.78
|₹ 1,29,856.11
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,342.56
|₹ 1,18,170.00
|1 year
|₹ 96,354.63
|₹ 1,05,095.40
|2 years
|₹ 80,937.87
|₹ 88,734.28
|3 years
|₹ 69,918.67
|₹ 79,180.10
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,960.00
|₹ 1,35,200.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,28,180.00
|₹ 1,39,810.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,28,180.00 (8 January)
|₹ 1,39,810.00 (8 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,960.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,200.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.40%
|3.41%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,310.00
|₹ 1,30,130.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,25,160.00
|₹ 1,36,510.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,770.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,540.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,960.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,750.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.90%
|4.90%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,320.00
|₹ 1,23,600.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,320.00
|₹ 1,30,140.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,320.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,30,140.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,670.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,800.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.29%
|5.29%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,860.00
|₹ 1,17,650.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,670.00
|₹ 1,21,800.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,910.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,980.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,860.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,650.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.53%
|3.53%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,390.00
|₹ 1,05,140.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,910.00
|₹ 1,16,610.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,910.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,610.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,390.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,05,140.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.91%
|10.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,890.00
|₹ 1,00,220.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,400.00
|₹ 1,05,150.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,400.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,05,150.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,690.00 (2 August)
|₹ 1,00,010.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,340.00
|₹ 97,450.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,310.00
|₹ 1,00,690.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 94,010.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,540.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,340.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,450.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.32%
|3.32%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,400.00
|₹ 97,510.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,490.00
|₹ 97,610.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,400.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,880.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,390.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,500.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,940.00
|₹ 98,080.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,410.00
|₹ 97,520.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,510.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,810.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,290.00 (16 May)
|₹ 94,120.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.57%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,460.00
|₹ 92,120.00
|30 April
|₹ 90,010.00
|₹ 98,180.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,110.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,410.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,440.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,920.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.57%
|6.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,790.00
|₹ 87,030.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,790.00
|₹ 91,390.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,800.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,400.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,590.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,810.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.01%
|5.01%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,510.00
|₹ 84,540.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,290.00
|₹ 87,570.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,960.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,300.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,240.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,240.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,290.00
|₹ 77,750.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,310.00
|₹ 83,230.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,310.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,230.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,290.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,750.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.04%
|7.05%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Ludhiana stands at ₹12,818 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,981 per gram in the Ludhiana market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Ludhiana, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,772 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,816 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Ludhiana requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,632 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,544 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Ludhiana, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,448 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,316 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,180 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,810 in Ludhiana.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Ludhiana. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Ludhiana are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Ludhiana typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Ludhiana, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.