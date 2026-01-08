18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,842 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,150 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Madurai is priced around ₹ 1,39,790 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

As of the latest data:

Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K) Madurai, known for its rich cultural heritage and temple architecture, has a strong affinity towards precious metals like gold. The city sees a steady demand for gold, especially during festivals and weddings. The residents of Madurai generally have a strong preference for traditional gold jewellery, making it a key market in Tamil Nadu. Economically, gold consumption in South India accounts for 40% of India's total demand, with Madurai playing a pivotal role in this statistic.

Gold Rate in Madurai for 10 gm 24 Carat is ₹ -

The rupee’s decline and what it means for your investment portfolio

Gold Rate in Madurai FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Madurai? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Madurai stands at ₹12,815 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Madurai? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,979 per gram in the Madurai market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Madurai? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Madurai, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,748 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,780 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Madurai? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Madurai requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,560 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,496 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Madurai? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Madurai, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,340 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,244 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Madurai? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,150 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,790 in Madurai.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Madurai? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Madurai. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Madurai subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Madurai are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Madurai in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Madurai typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Madurai above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Madurai, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.