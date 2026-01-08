Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K) Madurai, known for its rich cultural heritage and temple architecture, has a strong affinity towards precious metals like gold. The city sees a steady demand for gold, especially during festivals and weddings. The residents of Madurai generally have a strong preference for traditional gold jewellery, making it a key market in Tamil Nadu. Economically, gold consumption in South India accounts for 40% of India's total demand, with Madurai playing a pivotal role in this statistic.
Current Gold Prices in Madurai: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Madurai is priced around ₹ 1,39,790 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,150 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,842 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,484.25
|₹ 10,510.50
|-26.25
|8
|₹ 83,874.00
|₹ 84,084.00
|-210.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,842.50
|₹ 1,05,105.00
|-262.50
|100
|₹ 10,48,425.00
|₹ 10,51,050.00
|-2,625.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,815.00
|₹ 12,847.00
|-32.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,520.00
|₹ 1,02,776.00
|-256.00
|10
|₹ 1,28,150.00
|₹ 1,28,470.00
|-320.00
|100
|₹ 12,81,500.00
|₹ 12,84,700.00
|-3,200.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,979.00
|₹ 14,014.00
|-35.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,832.00
|₹ 1,12,112.00
|-280.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,790.00
|₹ 1,40,140.00
|-350.00
|100
|₹ 13,97,900.00
|₹ 14,01,400.00
|-3,500.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,26,948.00
|₹ 1,38,521.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,27,070.00
|₹ 1,38,632.50
|30 days
|₹ 1,25,749.67
|₹ 1,37,185.00
|60 days
|₹ 1,21,706.33
|₹ 1,32,766.67
|90 days
|₹ 1,19,627.37
|₹ 1,30,498.59
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,596.79
|₹ 1,18,470.74
|1 year
|₹ 96,387.83
|₹ 1,05,151.12
|2 years
|₹ 81,368.78
|₹ 88,770.61
|3 years
|₹ 72,756.70
|₹ 79,372.82
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,24,950.00
|₹ 1,36,300.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,28,150.00
|₹ 1,39,790.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,28,470.00 (7 January)
|₹ 1,40,140.00 (7 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,24,550.00 (2 January)
|₹ 1,36,290.00 (2 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|2.56%
|2.56%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,950.00
|₹ 1,30,840.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,26,150.00
|₹ 1,37,610.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,30,350.00 (30 December)
|₹ 1,42,190.00 (30 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,19,950.00 (1 December)
|₹ 1,30,840.00 (1 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.17%
|5.17%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,150.00
|₹ 1,23,430.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,960.00
|₹ 1,30,850.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,960.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,30,850.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,950.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,22,120.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.02%
|6.01%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,08,627.00
|₹ 1,18,507.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,13,150.00
|₹ 1,23,430.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,22,027.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,33,117.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,08,627.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,18,507.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.16%
|4.15%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,207.00
|₹ 1,04,957.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,07,027.00
|₹ 1,16,757.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,07,027.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,757.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,207.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,04,957.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|11.25%
|11.24%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,707.00
|₹ 1,00,037.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,217.00
|₹ 1,04,967.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,217.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,04,967.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,507.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,827.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.92%
|4.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,157.00
|₹ 97,267.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,127.00
|₹ 1,00,507.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,827.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,357.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,157.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,267.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,217.00
|₹ 97,327.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,307.00
|₹ 97,427.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,217.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,697.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,207.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,317.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,757.00
|₹ 97,917.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,227.00
|₹ 97,337.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,327.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,627.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,107.00 (16 May)
|₹ 93,937.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,277.00
|₹ 91,937.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,827.00
|₹ 97,997.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,927.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,377.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,257.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,737.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.59%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,607.00
|₹ 86,847.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,607.00
|₹ 91,207.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,617.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,217.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,407.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,627.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,327.00
|₹ 84,357.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,107.00
|₹ 87,387.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,777.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,117.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,057.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,057.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.60%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,107.00
|₹ 77,567.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,127.00
|₹ 83,047.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,127.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,047.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,107.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,567.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.06%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Madurai stands at ₹12,815 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,979 per gram in the Madurai market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Madurai, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,748 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,780 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Madurai requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,560 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,496 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Madurai, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,340 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,244 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,150 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,790 in Madurai.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Madurai. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Madurai are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Madurai typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Madurai, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.