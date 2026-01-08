18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,807 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,890 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Malappuram is priced around ₹ 1,38,410 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

As of the latest data:

Gold Rate in Malappuram for 10 gm 24 Carat is ₹ -

Gold Rate in Malappuram FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Malappuram? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Malappuram stands at ₹12,689 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Malappuram? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,841 per gram in the Malappuram market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Malappuram? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Malappuram, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,092 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,268 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Malappuram? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Malappuram requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,536 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,184 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Malappuram? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Malappuram, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,804 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,276 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Malappuram? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,890 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,410 in Malappuram.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Malappuram? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Malappuram. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Malappuram subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Malappuram are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Malappuram in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Malappuram typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Malappuram above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Malappuram, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.