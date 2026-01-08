Gold Rate in Mangalore Today:

Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K) Gold has a deep-rooted cultural and economic significance in Mangalore, a South Indian city in the state of Karnataka, making it a key aspect of the region's lifestyle. From weddings, festivals to major life events, gold is commonly and preferably used for gifting. Even for investment purposes, families opt for gold as it is tangible, stable, and easy to liquidate in times of need. It’s commonly used as collateral for loans, especially in the agriculture and fisheries sector. Joyalukkas, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and Tanishq are some of the prominent jewellers in the city.