Latest Price Trends (18K, 24K & 22K)For residents of Meerut, gold has a high affinity. While traditional investment avenues of gold remain popular in Meerut, digital platforms offering gold investments have also gained popularity with the growing younger population in the city. Meerut has several notable gold markets, with Sarafa Bazar being the most prominent. Gopal Jee Jewellers, Jaina Jewellers, and M D Jewellers are among the popular jewellers in the area.
Current Gold Prices in Meerut: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Meerut is priced around ₹ 1,39,790 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,160 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,842 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,484.25
|₹ 10,434.75
|49.50
|8
|₹ 83,874.00
|₹ 83,478.00
|396.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,842.50
|₹ 1,04,347.50
|495.00
|100
|₹ 10,48,425.00
|₹ 10,43,475.00
|4,950.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,816.00
|₹ 12,756.00
|60.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,528.00
|₹ 1,02,048.00
|480.00
|10
|₹ 1,28,160.00
|₹ 1,27,560.00
|600.00
|100
|₹ 12,81,600.00
|₹ 12,75,600.00
|6,000.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,979.00
|₹ 13,913.00
|66.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,832.00
|₹ 1,11,304.00
|528.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,790.00
|₹ 1,39,130.00
|660.00
|100
|₹ 13,97,900.00
|₹ 13,91,300.00
|6,600.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,26,007.00
|₹ 1,37,436.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,307.00
|₹ 1,37,763.00
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,967.67
|₹ 1,36,302.67
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,920.67
|₹ 1,31,888.33
|90 days
|₹ 1,19,042.68
|₹ 1,29,850.12
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,332.95
|₹ 1,18,166.17
|1 year
|₹ 96,349.52
|₹ 1,05,092.02
|2 years
|₹ 81,207.57
|₹ 88,585.40
|3 years
|₹ 70,121.20
|₹ 76,493.01
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,940.00
|₹ 1,35,180.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,28,160.00
|₹ 1,39,790.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,28,160.00 (8 January)
|₹ 1,39,790.00 (8 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,940.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,180.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.40%
|3.41%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,290.00
|₹ 1,30,110.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,25,140.00
|₹ 1,36,490.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,750.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,520.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,940.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,730.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.90%
|4.90%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,300.00
|₹ 1,23,580.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,300.00
|₹ 1,30,120.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,300.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,30,120.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,650.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,780.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.29%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,859.00
|₹ 1,17,649.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,650.00
|₹ 1,21,780.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,909.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,979.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,859.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,649.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.51%
|3.51%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,389.00
|₹ 1,05,139.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,909.00
|₹ 1,16,609.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,909.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,609.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,389.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,05,139.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.91%
|10.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,889.00
|₹ 1,00,219.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,399.00
|₹ 1,05,149.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,399.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,05,149.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,689.00 (2 August)
|₹ 1,00,009.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,339.00
|₹ 97,449.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,309.00
|₹ 1,00,689.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 94,009.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,539.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,339.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,449.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.32%
|3.32%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,399.00
|₹ 97,509.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,489.00
|₹ 97,609.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,399.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,879.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,389.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,499.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,939.00
|₹ 98,079.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,409.00
|₹ 97,519.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,509.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,809.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,289.00 (16 May)
|₹ 94,119.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.57%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,459.00
|₹ 92,119.00
|30 April
|₹ 90,009.00
|₹ 98,179.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,109.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,559.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,439.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,919.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.57%
|6.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,789.00
|₹ 87,029.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,789.00
|₹ 91,389.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,799.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,399.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,589.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,809.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.01%
|5.01%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,509.00
|₹ 84,539.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,289.00
|₹ 87,569.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,959.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,299.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,239.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,239.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.58%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,289.00
|₹ 77,749.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,309.00
|₹ 83,229.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,309.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,229.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,289.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,749.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.04%
|7.05%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Meerut stands at ₹12,816 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,979 per gram in the Meerut market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Meerut, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,748 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,792 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Meerut requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,584 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,496 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Meerut, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,376 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,244 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,160 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,790 in Meerut.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Meerut. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Meerut are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Meerut typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Meerut, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.