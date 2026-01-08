18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,842 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,160 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Meerut is priced around ₹ 1,39,790 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

As of the latest data:

Latest Price Trends (18K, 24K & 22K)For residents of Meerut, gold has a high affinity. While traditional investment avenues of gold remain popular in Meerut, digital platforms offering gold investments have also gained popularity with the growing younger population in the city. Meerut has several notable gold markets, with Sarafa Bazar being the most prominent. Gopal Jee Jewellers, Jaina Jewellers, and M D Jewellers are among the popular jewellers in the area.

Gold Rate in Meerut for 10 gm 24 Carat is ₹ -

The rupee’s decline and what it means for your investment portfolio

Gold Rate in Meerut FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Meerut? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Meerut stands at ₹12,816 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Meerut? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,979 per gram in the Meerut market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Meerut? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Meerut, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,748 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,792 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Meerut? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Meerut requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,584 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,496 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Meerut? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Meerut, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,376 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,244 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Meerut? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,160 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,790 in Meerut.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Meerut? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Meerut. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Meerut subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Meerut are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Meerut in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Meerut typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Meerut above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Meerut, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.