18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,857 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,180 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Mohali is priced around ₹ 1,39,810 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

As of the latest data:

Gold Rate in Mohali for 10 gm 24 Carat is ₹ -

The rupee’s decline and what it means for your investment portfolio

Gold Rate in Mohali FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Mohali? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Mohali stands at ₹12,818 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Mohali? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,981 per gram in the Mohali market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Mohali? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Mohali, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,772 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,816 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Mohali? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Mohali requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,632 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,544 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Mohali? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Mohali, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,448 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,316 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Mohali? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,180 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,810 in Mohali.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Mohali? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Mohali. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Mohali subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Mohali are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Mohali in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Mohali typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Mohali above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Mohali, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.