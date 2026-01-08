The US-Venezuela conflict and the hopes of further rate cut bets have emerged as key drivers behind the latest rise in gold prices. Gold, as discussed above, is a safe-haven asset that benefits from the rising geopolitical tensions. Therefore, following the weekend events in Venezuela, gold prices have seen an increase.
Meanwhile, expectations of a US Fed rate cut have increased after the release of disappointing U.S. manufacturing PMI data on January 5. Gold rate in Mumbai jumped today on the back of these factors.
Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities expects gold prices to remain volatile but with upward bias. Some minor profit booking was seen from higher levels in gold prices today, but the expert said the broader tone remained positive. "Risk sentiment continues to favor higher allocation toward gold," he added. He has pegged gold's trading range between ₹1,37,000 and ₹1,42,000 in the near term.
Mumbai - India's financial capital - is also a major center for gold trading. The gold rate in Mumbai fluctuates based on a variety of factors, including global trends and local demand. This article provides a detailed look at the gold prices in Mumbai, focusing on the 18 carat, 22 carat, and 24 carat categories.
Current Gold Prices in Mumbai: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Mumbai is priced around ₹ 1,38,400 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,880 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,800 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,380.00
|₹ 10,422.75
|-42.75
|8
|₹ 83,040.00
|₹ 83,382.00
|-342.00
|10
|₹ 1,03,800.00
|₹ 1,04,227.50
|-427.50
|100
|₹ 10,38,000.00
|₹ 10,42,275.00
|-4,275.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,688.00
|₹ 12,740.00
|-52.00
|8
|₹ 1,01,504.00
|₹ 1,01,920.00
|-416.00
|10
|₹ 1,26,880.00
|₹ 1,27,400.00
|-520.00
|100
|₹ 12,68,800.00
|₹ 12,74,000.00
|-5,200.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,840.00
|₹ 13,897.00
|-57.00
|8
|₹ 1,10,720.00
|₹ 1,11,176.00
|-456.00
|10
|₹ 1,38,400.00
|₹ 1,38,970.00
|-570.00
|100
|₹ 13,84,000.00
|₹ 13,89,700.00
|-5,700.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,735.00
|₹ 1,37,153.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,091.00
|₹ 1,37,541.50
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,770.33
|₹ 1,36,101.00
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,742.00
|₹ 1,31,708.33
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,867.92
|₹ 1,29,666.48
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,159.96
|₹ 1,17,989.41
|1 year
|₹ 96,177.47
|₹ 1,04,919.36
|2 years
|₹ 81,519.52
|₹ 88,932.80
|3 years
|₹ 72,686.80
|₹ 79,295.98
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,780.00
|₹ 1,35,020.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,26,880.00
|₹ 1,38,400.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,27,400.00 (7 January)
|₹ 1,38,970.00 (7 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,780.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,020.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|2.50%
|2.50%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,130.00
|₹ 1,29,950.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,24,980.00
|₹ 1,36,330.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,590.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,360.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,780.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,570.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,140.00
|₹ 1,23,420.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,140.00
|₹ 1,29,960.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,140.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,29,960.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,490.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,620.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.30%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,687.00
|₹ 1,17,477.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,490.00
|₹ 1,21,620.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,737.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,807.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,687.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,477.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.53%
|3.53%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,217.00
|₹ 1,04,967.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,737.00
|₹ 1,16,437.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,737.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,437.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,217.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,04,967.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.93%
|10.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,717.00
|₹ 1,00,047.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,227.00
|₹ 1,04,977.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,227.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,04,977.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,517.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,837.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.92%
|4.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,167.00
|₹ 97,277.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,137.00
|₹ 1,00,517.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,837.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,367.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,167.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,277.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,227.00
|₹ 97,337.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,317.00
|₹ 97,437.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,227.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,707.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,217.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,327.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,767.00
|₹ 97,927.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,237.00
|₹ 97,347.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,337.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,637.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,117.00 (16 May)
|₹ 93,947.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,287.00
|₹ 91,947.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,837.00
|₹ 98,007.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,937.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,387.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,267.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,747.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.58%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,617.00
|₹ 86,857.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,617.00
|₹ 91,217.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,627.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,227.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,417.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,637.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,337.00
|₹ 84,367.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,117.00
|₹ 87,397.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,787.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,127.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,067.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,067.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,117.00
|₹ 77,577.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,137.00
|₹ 83,057.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,137.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,057.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,117.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,577.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.06%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Mumbai stands at ₹12,688 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,840 per gram in the Mumbai market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Mumbai, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,080 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,256 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Mumbai requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,512 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,160 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Mumbai, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,768 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,240 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,880 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,400 in Mumbai.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Mumbai. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Mumbai are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Mumbai typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Mumbai, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.