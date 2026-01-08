GoldSilver
Latest Updates on Gold Rate In Mumbai : 7 January 2026

Profit-booking triggers ahead of US job data release:
According to the information available on bullions.co.in, the gold rate today in Mumbai has been under selling pressure since morning. At 1:00 PM, the 24-carat gold price in Mumbai was 1,38,490 per 10 gm, quoting a discount of 760 per 10 gm. On why gold rates today are under pressure, Anuj Gupta, Director of Ya Wealth, said, "The precious yellow metal is under pressure as the market is waiting for the US job data, which will give a clue about the US Fed rate cut in 2026. The market is a little confused as the US FOMC minutes signal that the US Federal Reserve is a divided house when it comes to the interest rate cut decision."

Latest Updates on Gold Rate In Mumbai : 6 January 2026

The US-Venezuela conflict and the hopes of further rate cut bets have emerged as key drivers behind the latest rise in gold prices. Gold, as discussed above, is a safe-haven asset that benefits from the rising geopolitical tensions. Therefore, following the weekend events in Venezuela, gold prices have seen an increase.
Meanwhile, expectations of a US Fed rate cut have increased after the release of disappointing U.S. manufacturing PMI data on January 5. Gold rate in Mumbai jumped today on the back of these factors.

Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities expects gold prices to remain volatile but with upward bias. Some minor profit booking was seen from higher levels in gold prices today, but the expert said the broader tone remained positive. "Risk sentiment continues to favor higher allocation toward gold," he added. He has pegged gold's trading range between 1,37,000 and 1,42,000 in the near term.

Mumbai - India's financial capital - is also a major center for gold trading. The gold rate in Mumbai fluctuates based on a variety of factors, including global trends and local demand. This article provides a detailed look at the gold prices in Mumbai, focusing on the 18 carat, 22 carat, and 24 carat categories.

Current Gold Prices in Mumbai: 22 carat, and 24 carat

As of the latest data:

  • 24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Mumbai is priced around ₹ 1,38,400 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

  • 22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,880 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

  • 18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,800 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

Gold Rate Calculator

Gold Rate in Mumbai for 10gm 24 Carat is -

18K Gold Rate in Mumbai (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 10,380.00 10,422.75-42.75
8 83,040.00 83,382.00-342.00
10 1,03,800.00 1,04,227.50-427.50
100 10,38,000.00 10,42,275.00-4,275.00

22K Gold Rate in Mumbai (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 12,688.00 12,740.00-52.00
8 1,01,504.00 1,01,920.00-416.00
10 1,26,880.00 1,27,400.00-520.00
100 12,68,800.00 12,74,000.00-5,200.00

24K Gold Rate in Mumbai (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 13,840.00 13,897.00-57.00
8 1,10,720.00 1,11,176.00-456.00
10 1,38,400.00 1,38,970.00-570.00
100 13,84,000.00 13,89,700.00-5,700.00

Compare Average Gold Rate for 22K & 24K

Date22K24K
10 days1,25,735.001,37,153.00
20 days1,26,091.001,37,541.50
30 days1,24,770.331,36,101.00
60 days1,20,742.001,31,708.33
90 days1,18,867.921,29,666.48
180 days1,08,159.961,17,989.41
1 year96,177.471,04,919.36
2 years81,519.5288,932.80
3 years72,686.8079,295.98

Gold Rate in Mumbai for Last 14 Days (1 gram)

Date22K24K
Jan 7, 202612,754.00 (+55.00)13,911.00 (+60.00)
Jan 6, 202612,699.00 (+76.00)13,851.00 (+83.00)
Jan 5, 202612,623.00 (+145.00)13,768.00 (+158.00)
Jan 4, 202612,478.00 (-36.00)13,610.00 (-39.00)
Jan 3, 202612,514.00 (+105.00)13,649.00 (+114.00)
Jan 2, 202612,409.00 (+17.00)13,535.00 (+19.00)
Jan 1, 202612,392.00 (-120.00)13,516.00 (-131.00)
Dec 31, 202512,512.00 (-280.00)13,647.00 (-305.00)
Dec 30, 202512,792.00 (-180.00)13,952.00 (-197.00)
Dec 29, 202512,972.00 (-1.00)14,149.00 (-1.00)
Dec 28, 202512,973.00 (+109.00)14,150.00 (+119.00)
Dec 27, 202512,864.00 (+70.00)14,031.00 (+77.00)
Dec 26, 202512,794.00 (+30.00)13,954.00 (+32.00)
Dec 25, 202512,764.00 (+35.00)13,922.00 (+38.00)

Historical Price of Gold Rate in Mumbai

Date22K24K
1 January 1,23,780.00 1,35,020.00
8 January 1,26,880.00 1,38,400.00
Highest rate 1,27,400.00 (7 January) 1,38,970.00 (7 January)
Lowest rate 1,23,780.00 (1 January) 1,35,020.00 (1 January)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change2.50%2.50%
Date22K24K
1 December 1,19,130.00 1,29,950.00
31 December 1,24,980.00 1,36,330.00
Highest rate 1,29,590.00 (28 December) 1,41,360.00 (28 December)
Lowest rate 1,18,780.00 (10 December) 1,29,570.00 (10 December)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change4.91%4.91%
Date22K24K
1 November 1,13,140.00 1,23,420.00
30 November 1,19,140.00 1,29,960.00
Highest rate 1,19,140.00 (30 November) 1,29,960.00 (30 November)
Lowest rate 1,11,490.00 (6 November) 1,21,620.00 (6 November)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change5.30%5.30%
Date22K24K
1 October 1,07,687.00 1,17,477.00
31 October 1,11,490.00 1,21,620.00
Highest rate 1,21,737.00 (18 October) 1,32,807.00 (18 October)
Lowest rate 1,07,687.00 (1 October) 1,17,477.00 (1 October)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.53%3.53%
Date22K24K
1 September 96,217.00 1,04,967.00
30 September 1,06,737.00 1,16,437.00
Highest rate 1,06,737.00 (30 September) 1,16,437.00 (30 September)
Lowest rate 96,217.00 (1 September) 1,04,967.00 (1 September)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change10.93%10.93%
Date22K24K
1 August 91,717.00 1,00,047.00
31 August 96,227.00 1,04,977.00
Highest rate 96,227.00 (31 August) 1,04,977.00 (31 August)
Lowest rate 91,517.00 (2 August) 99,837.00 (2 August)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change4.92%4.93%
Date22K24K
1 July 89,167.00 97,277.00
31 July 92,137.00 1,00,517.00
Highest rate 93,837.00 (24 July) 1,02,367.00 (24 July)
Lowest rate 89,167.00 (1 July) 97,277.00 (1 July)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.33%3.33%
Date22K24K
1 June 89,227.00 97,337.00
30 June 89,317.00 97,437.00
Highest rate 93,227.00 (15 June) 1,01,707.00 (15 June)
Lowest rate 89,217.00 (2 June) 97,327.00 (2 June)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change0.10%0.10%
Date22K24K
1 May 89,767.00 97,927.00
31 May 89,237.00 97,347.00
Highest rate 91,337.00 (9 May) 99,637.00 (9 May)
Lowest rate 86,117.00 (16 May) 93,947.00 (16 May)
Trend Falling Falling
% Change-0.59%-0.59%
Date22K24K
1 April 84,287.00 91,947.00
30 April 89,837.00 98,007.00
Highest rate 92,937.00 (23 April) 1,01,387.00 (23 April)
Lowest rate 82,267.00 (9 April) 89,747.00 (9 April)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change6.58%6.59%
Date22K24K
1 March 79,617.00 86,857.00
31 March 83,617.00 91,217.00
Highest rate 83,627.00 (30 March) 91,227.00 (30 March)
Lowest rate 79,417.00 (4 March) 86,637.00 (4 March)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change5.02%5.02%
Date22K24K
1 February 77,337.00 84,367.00
28 February 80,117.00 87,397.00
Highest rate 80,787.00 (26 February) 88,127.00 (26 February)
Lowest rate 77,067.00 (4 February) 84,067.00 (4 February)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.59%3.59%
Date22K24K
1 January 71,117.00 77,577.00
31 January 76,137.00 83,057.00
Highest rate 76,137.00 (31 January) 83,057.00 (31 January)
Lowest rate 71,117.00 (1 January) 77,577.00 (1 January)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change7.06%7.06%

Gold Rate in Mumbai Compared to Other Cities

Gold rates in Mumbai may differ slightly from those in other Indian cities due to local demand, transportation costs, and regional taxes. However, these differences are usually marginal, ensuring that Mumbai’s gold market remains competitive.

Where to Buy Gold in Mumbai: Top Markets and Stores

Mumbai offers numerous options for purchasing gold:

  1. Zaveri Bazaar: One of the oldest and most famous gold markets in Mumbai, known for its wide variety of jewelry.
  2. Bandra: An upscale shopping district with several branded jewelry stores offering certified gold products.
  3. Colaba: A popular shopping area that offers a mix of traditional and modern gold jewelry stores.

Factors Influencing Gold Rate in Mumbai

The gold rate in Mumbai is influenced by several factors:

  1. Global Market Trends: The international gold market heavily influences the gold rate in Mumbai. Global economic conditions, geopolitical tensions, and shifts in demand and supply impact the market.
  2. Currency Exchange Rates: The value of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar is crucial. A weaker rupee usually leads to higher gold prices.
  3. Local Demand and Supply: During festivals like Diwali and wedding seasons, demand for gold in Mumbai increases, leading to higher prices.
  4. Government Policies: Import duties, GST, and other regulatory measures imposed by the government directly affect the gold prices in Mumbai.
  5. Inflation: Gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation. When inflation rises, demand for gold typically increases, pushing up prices.

Historical Gold Price Trends in Mumbai

Gold prices in Mumbai have generally shown an upward trend over the years, influenced by global economic events and changes in investor sentiment. For instance, during periods of global financial instability, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, gold prices saw significant increases as investors flocked to safe-haven assets.

Best Times to Buy Gold in Mumbai

To make the most of your investment, consider these strategies:

  1. Off-Peak Seasons: Gold prices tend to spike during festivals and weddings due to high demand. Purchasing during off-peak seasons can yield better rates.
  2. Market Dips: Regularly monitoring market trends can help you buy during price dips, maximizing your investment value.
  3. Economic Stability: During stable economic periods, gold prices are generally lower, making it a good time to invest.

Gold Investment Options in Mumbai

Mumbai offers various avenues for investing in gold:

  1. Physical Gold: This traditional form of investment includes purchasing gold jewelry, coins, and bars. However, it comes with risks such as storage issues and potential theft.
  2. Gold ETFs and Mutual Funds: These financial products offer a modern way to invest in gold without the need for physical storage. They track the price of gold and can be traded on stock exchanges.
  3. Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs): Issued by the Government of India, SGBs are a secure investment option offering interest along with capital appreciation based on the gold rate.
  4. Digital Gold: Digital gold allows you to buy and store gold online in small denominations, providing convenience and flexibility, especially for small investors.

How to Track Gold Prices in Mumbai

To stay updated with the latest gold prices in Mumbai:

  1. Online Platforms: Websites like GoodReturns, Moneycontrol, and other financial news portals provide real-time updates on gold prices.
  2. Bank Websites: Many banks offer live updates on gold rates, particularly those that sell gold coins and bars.
  3. Jewelry Stores: Most reputable jewelers in Mumbai regularly update their prices, both online and in-store.

Understanding Gold Purity: 18 carat, 22 carat, and 24 carat

Understanding gold purity is essential when purchasing gold in Mumbai:

  • 24 carat Gold: Pure gold, ideal for investment purposes.
  • 22 carat Gold: Slightly less pure, commonly used in jewelry for its durability.
  • 18 carat Gold: Contains 75% gold, making it more durable and affordable, perfect for intricate jewelry designs.

Always ensure the gold you buy is hallmarked to verify its purity and authenticity.

Tips for Buying Gold in Mumbai

When buying gold in Mumbai, keep these tips in mind:

  1. Verify Purity: Always insist on hallmarked gold to ensure you’re getting what you pay for.
  2. Negotiate Making Charges: Making charges can vary significantly between jewelers, so don’t hesitate to negotiate for a better deal.
  3. Monitor Gold Prices: Regularly check gold prices to time your purchase when rates are favorable.
  4. Choose Reputable Jewelers: Purchasing from established jewelers ensures quality and fair pricing.

Conclusion

Understanding the gold rate in Mumbai is crucial for anyone looking to buy, sell, or invest in gold. By staying informed about market trends, local demand, and government policies, you can make well-informed decisions that maximize your investment’s value. This guide provides all the information you need to navigate the gold market in Mumbai effectively, whether you’re a seasoned investor or a first-time buyer.

Gold Rate in Mumbai FAQs

On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Mumbai stands at ₹12,688 per gram.

Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,840 per gram in the Mumbai market.

A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Mumbai, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,080 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,256 in 22 karat purity.

Buying 2 tolas of gold in Mumbai requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,512 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,160 for 24 karat variants.

To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Mumbai, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,768 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,240 for 24 karat gold.

As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,880 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,400 in Mumbai.

Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Mumbai. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Yes, all gold purchases in Mumbai are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Mumbai typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Mumbai, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.

Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.

